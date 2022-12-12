ChromeOS is a lightweight operating system that stores all data mainly in the cloud. There are hardly any locally stored files, with the exception of data from Android apps and Linux apps. These apps usually also have their own cloud storage to store credentials and progress.

By resetting your device from time to time, you can keep the operating system clean and keep your Chromebook running like new. If something goes wrong with your Chromebook, you can easily reset your device to factory settings using the methods described in this article.

Let us get started.

How to Factory Reset Your Chromebook

A factory reset or powerwash (Chromebook-specific option) can help you fix some of the issues that may occur with your device after prolonged use.

It can also help you remove old or unnecessary user profiles from your Chromebook if you bought a used device.

Reset Your Chromebook From the Settings

You can reset your Chromebook directly from the ChromeOS settings. This method is useful if you have full access to your computer.

Follow the next steps to reset your Chromebook.

Open the Quick Settings in the bottom right corner and tap on the settings icon. Similarly, you can also open the app drawer on the bottom left and look for the Settings app.

Once you are in ChromeOS settings, click on Advanced in the left pane to expand it. Click on Reset Settings from the drop-down menu that comes up. Inside the Reset Settings, you will find an option called Powerwash. Click the Reset button on the right side and follow the on-screen instructions to Hard Reset your Chromebook. Make sure your Chromebook is either plugged in or is at more than 50% battery level during this process.

Reset Your Locked Chromebook With Keyboard Shortcuts

Sometimes you might encounter a Chromebook where the owner has either forgotten the password, or they have bought a used device without resetting it. In this case, you can use keyboard shortcuts at the lock screen to Hard Reset the Chromebook.

Restart your Chromebook using the power button. Once you are on the login screen, press the CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + R keys at the same time. The above key combination will trigger the reset screen on your Chromebook. Click on the Powerwash button. On the next screen, click on Continue. This will start the reset process on your Chromebook.

Hard Reset Your Chromebook Using Recovery Mode

A hard reset is helpful if your Chromebook is stuck or will not trunk up. This is not a kind of powerwash where only the software is reset. Instead, a hard reset resets both the hardware and the software to factory settings.

We are going to use the Recovery mode of your Chromebook to reset it. Here are the steps to follow.

Completely turn off your Chromebook using the power button. Press and hold the Refresh key from the keyboard and the Power button simultaneously. In case you have a Chromebook tablet, press and hold the Volume Up and Power button together to enter the recovery mode. “Chrome OS is missing or damaged” screen, you can release all the keys now. On this page, press the CTRL + D keys to open the Chrome OS Recovery Screen. You will encounter ascreen, you can release all the keys now. On this page, press thekeys to open the Follow the on-screen instructions to Hard Reset your Chromebook.

You can follow the methods mentioned above in order to Hard Reset your Chromebook to the default factory settings. Just make sure that your Chromebook is either plugged in or the battery is charged more than 50% before using any of the methods.

Resetting your Chromebook to default settings is like a breath of fresh air. Since ChromeOS stores, everything in the cloud, setting it up after a hard reset is a simple task. I hope this article was helpful in some way.

FAQs about Chromebook Hard Reset

What is a Chromebook hard reset and why is it necessary? A Chromebook hard reset is a process that resets the device to factory settings and can fix issues like a frozen screen or slow performance. During this process, all data and settings on the device are erased. Therefore, it is important to back up all important files before starting the reset process. Will I lose all my data and settings after a Chromebook hard reset? Yes, a hard reset of the Chromebook will erase all data and settings on the device, including all files, documents, and personal settings that you have configured. It is important to back up all important files before you start the reset to avoid losing valuable data. After the reset, the device will be reset to factory settings and behave like a brand-new device. You will need to set it up again and log in to your Google account to access your files and settings. Is there a difference between a hard reset and a factory reset? A hard reset and a factory reset are similar processes that reset a Chromebook to its default settings, but there are differences. A factory reset is done through the device's settings menu and preserves some data, such as files in the Downloads folder and some settings. A hard reset erases all data and settings and is performed by pressing a specific key combination during startup. Both types of resets can be useful for troubleshooting problems with a Chromebook. However, a hard reset is more thorough and can be useful if a factory reset does not work. Is it possible to undo a hard reset on my Chromebook? A hard reset on a Chromebook cannot be undone. The reset process erases all data and settings, so there is no way to recover the lost information. It is important to back up all important files before starting the reset process. After the reset, the device is like new and needs to be set up again. You will need to log in to your Google account to access your files and settings. Is it necessary to remove my Google account from my Chromebook before performing a hard reset? It is not necessary to remove your Google account from your Chromebook before performing a hard reset. Resetting will erase all data and settings, including your Google account, so that it will be removed as part of the reset process. After the reset, the device will be restored to factory settings and will be like new. You will need to set it up again and sign in to your Google account to access your files and settings.