There’s no doubt that Notion is a versatile organizational tool that allows users to create personalized workspaces for managing projects, notes, and more. One of the main reasons Notion has become so popular is the ability to create and share the best templates across categories.

While we can not always do everything perfectly, there may be times when you had something specific in mind and ended up creating something else. Since that can be a time-consuming process, why not check out our list of the best free Notion templates for Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android?

Best Notion templates for free!

While there are many free Notion templates on the market, it’s not that easy to find the best and the right ones. This list will help you with that because we have listed only the best Notion templates that are available for free.

New Year resolution hub

The new year is a time of new beginnings. However, we all know that most of us do not exactly have the best New Year’s resolutions. That’s why this New Year resolution hub template for Notion will help you. With this template, you can make 2023 the year you put your New Year’s resolutions into action.

The main features you get with this free Notion template for productivity:

Add resolutions and plan how you’ll achieve them

Create an action plan

Option to do journaling

Download

Home Schooling Planner

In recent years, homeschooling has become increasingly popular. Even if you are someone who attends a day school, it is good to have this Home schooling planner template. You should consider this if you are looking for the best free Notion templates for school or college students.

Even if you are a beginner to Notion, you’ll be able to use it, thanks to the inclusion of both simple and advanced versions.

Other features of this template include:

Schedule for multiple weeks

Detailed planner for day and week

Easy-to-use interface

Download

Date Ideas Planner & Dashboard

That special someone deserves only the special, so you need to make sure you plan the best date to create a great memory for both of you. With this free Notion template, you can plan your date well and impress the other person. Date ideas planner & dashboard is one of the best free Notion templates for personal use!

Don’t have a date yet? No problem! This Notion template won’t help you get a date, but you can still use it to plan solo dates. There’s even an option to invite your loved ones or friends and let them add their thoughts and suggestions.

This template contains the following:

Keep track of past/future dates

Jot down ideas for dates

Add ratings to the places you visit.

Download

Goal Planner

In order for you to move forward in your life, you should always set goals. While it is easy to write down all your goals, planning how to achieve them is quite a task, and many give up immediately at this stage. With this free Notion template, you will not have to worry anymore, and you can focus entirely on planning your goals.

Organize your goals into categories.

Ability to evaluate goals and be productive.

Track how much money you have invested, if any.

Download

Resume

Landing your dream job is quite a task, and a resume plays a big role in it. Since a resume contains all the information about you, you should make sure that it’s well organized. With this free template for Notion, you can create the right resume for you, and if everything goes well, you’ll get your dream job!

Here are some interesting features you’ll get when using this template:

Ability to share portfolio

Organize information

Invite others to share inputs

Download

Calculate and Visualize progress

While it’s easy to keep track of one project, if you are someone who is fortunate/unfortunate enough to be tasked with multiple projects, it’s quite a task to manage them and not end up in a mess. For this reason, you should get yourself a project progress tracker template like Calculate and Visualize progress. With its features, it is one of the best free templates for productivity.

Mainly because it provides you the option to:

Add multiple projects at the same time.

Ability to add objectives for every single project.

See the progress of a project through a visual scale.

Download

Simple project management

If life is giving you trouble, shouldn’t there be something simple and effective? Look no further; here is the Simple project management template for you. With this free productivity template for Notion, you can manage your projects without breaking a sweat.

Some of the key features include:

Manage unlimited number of projects

Track the progress of the project

Add and assign unlimited tasks

Download

Content planner & calendar

With the rising popularity of content creation, the best way to stay ahead is always to be consistent and publish the best content possible. Even if you come up with a lot of unique content ideas, you need to write them down and plan accordingly. All this requires the best Notion template for content creation.

With this template, you will get:

Preconfigured channels for each social media

Content Idea Hub

Content pipeline and calendar view

Download

Notion’s habit tracker

Want to start a new habit or keep track of your habit? Well, there is a Notion template for that too. Check out Notion’s habit tracker template.

With this template, you can:

Set up recurring habits with different frequencies

Add multiple habits.

Dashboard to edit each habit.

Download

You can also check our list of Habit tracker apps.

Holiday Greeting Card/ E-Card

When we say Notion is flexible and adapts to your needs, we mean it! With this free Notion template, you can create a greeting card and send it to your friends and family.

Holiday Greeting card template will let you:

Customize the template to your liking

Add pictures to show your memories

Personal and business templates are available

Download

Get the best out of Notion with free templates!

With our list of the best free Notion templates, we have provided a wide selection of templates to ensure that you get the most out of Notion. If you have any suggestions or questions, post them in the comments.

FAQs about Free Notion Templates

How do I get someone else’s template on Notion? To get someone else's template on Notion, you can ask them to share the template with you by giving you the link to the template or adding you as a collaborator. The sharing person should click the Share button and enable the Share to the Web option. Then check the Allow duplication as template option. Now they can share the template with others. Is it legal to sell Notion templates? The sale of Notion templates is generally legal as long as the templates are original works created by the seller and do not infringe the copyrights or trademarks of others. Does Notion free have a limit? Yes. On the Notion free plan, you'll be able to upload images, videos, and file attachments up to 5MB each. To upload larger files, you've to upgrade to a premium plan. How do I import a free Notion template into my workspace? In order to import a free Notion template into your workspace: Click on the link

Click the Duplicate button to make a copy of the template in your own workspace.

The template will be copied to your workspace and appear in the "Recently Imported" section on your Notion dashboard.

You can also choose "Import" if you want to import the template to a specific page in your workspace. Once the template is imported, you can customize it to your needs and make it your own. Can I customize a free Notion template? Yes, you can customize a free Notion template to suit your needs. Notion templates are designed to be flexible and easily customizable. You can make changes to the layout, add or remove pages and sections, and add your own content to the template. Can I share a free Notion template with others? Yes, you can share a free Notion template with others. There are a couple of ways to do that: You can share the link to the template with others by clicking on the "Share" button in the template's top-right corner and then copying the link. You can add others as collaborators to a template. You can also export a template as a .zip file and share it with others.