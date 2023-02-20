​Steam Deck is an excellent portable handheld gaming console developed by Valve. Not only is it powerful enough to run most games smoothly, but it can also be used as a full desktop computer if needed. This can be achieved by switching to desktop mode on the Steam Deck.

In this article, we have explained the different ways to access the Steam Deck’s desktop mode. Once enabled, you can use Steam Deck as a desktop computer. This mode is also useful when sideloading games and applications from different sources.

Let us get started.

2 Ways to Enable Desktop Mode on Steam Deck

Turning On Desktop Mode Using the Power Button on Steam Deck

Follow the steps below to enable desktop mode on Steam Deck using the power button:

Turn on your Steam Deck by pressing the power button. Once Steam Deck has booted up to the main menu UI, press and hold the power button to bring up a menu.

From this menu, select Switch to Desktop and press the A button. This will take you to the Steam Desktop, a Linux-based operating system, and UI.

Once you have enabled desktop mode on your Steam Deck, you can use it like a normal desktop computer, complete with a taskbar and a full desktop environment. This can be useful for tasks like browsing the web, using productivity applications, or even streaming games from other sources.

Turning On Desktop Mode Using the Steam Button on Steam Deck

To turn on desktop mode on Steam Deck using the Steam menu, follow these steps:

Power on your Steam Deck by pressing the power button. Once Steam Deck has booted up and the main menu UI opens, press and hold the power button to bring up a menu.

Scroll down and select the Power option at the bottom of the list, then press A to trigger it. This will bring up the power menu. From this menu, select Switch to Desktop and press A to activate it.

This will take you to Steam Desktop, a Linux-based operating system, and UI.

How to Exit Desktop Mode on Steam Deck

After you finish your work, follow these steps to exit desktop mode on Steam Deck:

Go back to your desktop by closing or minimizing all applications. Hover your mouse cursor over the Return to Gaming Mode option on the desktop. You use the right trackpad to control the mouse pointer. Double-click the Return to Gaming Mode icon by pressing the right mouse pad twice, or double-tap the icon on the touchscreen. Wait a few seconds and you will be returned to gaming mode.

Enabling Desktop Mode on Steam Deck is Easy

Now that you know desktop mode on Steam Deck, you can easily use it as a portable computer when needed. You can connect Steam Deck to a TV or monitor along with a keyboard and mouse to experience the full power of Steam Deck. You can also get your Epic Games library on Steam Deck by enabling desktop mode.

