Gaming enthusiasts around the world are using the Steam Deck, a portable gaming console that promises to revolutionize portable gaming. With its impressive hardware and extensive library of Steam games, the Steam Deck offers an unparalleled gaming experience on the go. However, in order to realize the Steam Deck’s full potential, one important accessory must not be forgotten: the MicroSD card.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll dive into the world of MicroSD cards and introduce you to the best options for expanding the storage capacity of your Steam Deck so you have plenty of room for your favorite games, media, and more. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a passionate enthusiast, we’ll introduce you to the best MicroSD cards to maximize the possibilities of your Steam Deck and take your gaming adventures to the next level.

What Is a MicroSD Card and How Much Does the Steam Deck Support?

A microSD card, short for micro Secure Digital card, is a type of removable memory card used to store digital data such as photos, videos, music, documents and more. It is a smaller version of the standard SD (Secure Digital) card that fits into devices with limited space or smaller form factors, such as smartphones, tablets, digital cameras and some gaming consoles.

MicroSD cards come in various storage capacities, ranging from a few gigabytes (GB) to several hundred gigabytes or even terabytes, depending on the model and the technology available at the time of purchase. These cards use flash memory technology that allows data to be stored electronically and retrieved quickly without the need for a power source to maintain the stored data.

The Steam Deck does not mention the maximum capacity of MicroSD cards, but according to user updates, you can use up to 1 TB of UHS -I SD, SDXC and SDHC cards with the Steam Deck.

9 Best microSD for Steam Deck

We have compiled a list of the best MicroSD cards we could find. All of the MicroSD cards listed below have different memory sizes and offer very good speeds, so you won’t have to worry about performance issues when using them with Steam Deck.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SanDisk Extreme SAMSUNG Pro Plus SAMSUNG EVO Select Plus Samsung EVO Plus SanDisk Ultra SanDisk High Endurance Gigastone Gaming Plus Strontium Nitro A1

SanDisk Extreme Pro

The SanDisk Extreme Pro microSDXC UHS-I memory card sets a new standard for high-performance storage solutions. With an impressive 200MB/s read speed and 90MB/s write speed, this memory card is ready for even the most demanding tasks like playing games on Steam Deck at smooth frame rates. With various storage options ranging from a few gigabytes to several terabytes, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Micro SD card offers a versatile and reliable way to expand the storage capacity of the Steam Deck.

Pros Cons Fast read and write speeds (up to 200 MB/s and 90 MB/s) Can be quite expensive Durable and shockproof Not as widely available as some other brands of microSD cards Lifetime warranty Available in capacities up to 1TB

Buy SanDisk Extreme Pro

SanDisk Extreme

The SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS -I memory card is a testament to high-speed performance and versatile storage capabilities. With an impressive 190 MB/s read speed and a fast 90 MB/s write speed, this memory card is suitable for a variety of data-intensive tasks, from moving large amounts of files to playing high-end games on Steam Deck. The UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings ensure a smooth experience when playing your favorite games on Steam Deck.

Pros Cons High Storage Capacity Can be quite expensive High Speed Performance Not as widely available as some other brands of microSD cards Durable and Resilient A2 App Performance Class

Buy Sandisk Extreme

SAMSUNG Pro Plus

SAMSUNG Pro Plus Micro SD microSDXC card sets a new standard for high-speed performance and versatile storage solutions. With speeds of up to 160 MB/s, this memory card provides fast reads and writes, making it an excellent choice for demanding tasks like playing AAA titles on Steam Deck with good frame rates. With ratings of UHS -I, U3, A2, and V30, it meets the requirements for smooth app performance, fast data transfers, and fast app open times. With this memory card, Samsung offers a powerful tool that guarantees both speed and reliability for a wide range of applications.

Pros Cons Fast read and write speeds (up to 160MB/s and 90MB/s) Can be quite expensive Durable and shockproof Limited Storage Options Lifetime warranty Available in capacities up to 1TB

Buy Samsung Pro Plus

SAMSUNG EVO Select Plus

The Samsung EVO Select Plus Micro SD card is a remarkable storage solution that combines reliable performance and ample capacity in a compact form. With its impressive 130 MB/s read speed, this memory card keeps even the most demanding games running smoothly, making it perfect for storing your favorite Steam Deck games.

With ratings of UHS-I, U3, A2, and V30, it meets the demands of both demanding multimedia tasks and efficient app performance. Its rugged construction ensures durability and protects your data from water, extreme temperatures, and even X-rays. With various storage options ranging from a few gigabytes to several terabytes, the Samsung EVO Select Plus Micro SD card offers a versatile and reliable way to expand the Steam Deck’s storage capacity.

Pros Cons A nice balance between speed and price Slightly slower than other high-end microSD cards High Durability Limited warranty Multiple capacity options UHS-I U3 and Class 10 Speed

Buy SAMSUNG EVO Select Plus

Samsung EVO Plus

The Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC UHS-I U3 memory card exemplifies outstanding speed and capacity. With a fast read speed of 130 MB/s, it ensures efficient gameplay, making it ideal for crushing your opponents in your favorite Steam Deck games. Its UHS -I U3 rating guarantees a sustained write speed of at least 30 MB/s, ensuring smooth transfer of files from one place to another. With various storage options ranging from a few gigabytes to several terabytes, the Samsung EVO Plus Micro SD card is a versatile and reliable means of expanding the Steam Deck’s storage capacities.

Buy SAMSUNG EVO Plus

SanDisk Ultra

With a fast read speed of 120 MB/s, the SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card is a powerful storage solution that excels in speed and versatility. Its UHS-I rating ensures fast read and write speeds and optimizes performance for various applications. Thanks to its robust construction and compatibility with a range of devices, this memory card is a valuable tool for increasing both the storage capacity and data access speed of your Steam Deck.

Pros Cons Affordable Lower read and write speeds than other high-end microSD cards Durable and shockproof Limited warranty Available in capacities up to 1 TB A1 rated, meaning it can handle high-performance mobile apps

Buy SanDisk Ultra

SanDisk High Endurance

The SanDisk High Endurance MicroSDXC card is a dedicated storage solution designed for continuous use. With a read speed of 100 MB/s and a write speed of up to 40 MB/s, this memory card is built for durability and longevity. Designed to withstand extreme conditions, the card can be used in continuous use and harsh environments to ensure that important data is preserved. The SanDisk High Endurance MicroSDXC card is a reliable option for those looking for a high-performance and dependable memory card that can handle demanding tasks like long gaming sessions on Steam Deck.

Pros Cons Designed for high-volume, heavy-duty use Slower read and write speeds than other microSD cards Durable and shockproof Lower capacity options Reliable Performance Limited warranty Wide Temperature Range

Buy SanDisk High Endurance

Gigastone Gaming Plus

The Gigastone Micro SD Card, Gaming Plus Edition, lays a strong foundation for optimal gaming and storage performance with read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 60MB/s, respectively. Designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts and users who want efficient data management, this MicroSDXC card ensures fast access to game files and seamless storage management. Its impressive read speed accelerates game loading times, while its remarkable write speed supports smooth saving and updating of game data.

Thanks to its compatibility with various gaming platforms and devices, this card is a valuable asset for gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience. The robust design and competitive read and write speeds also make the Gigastone Gaming Plus Edition MicroSD card a reliable choice for efficiently managing Steam Deck storage.

Pros Cons Built for gaming performance Slightly slower than the SanDisk Extreme or Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards UHS-I U3 Speed Not a widely known brand Better compatibility Affordable pricing

Buy Gigastone Gaming Plus

Strontium Nitro A1

The Strontium Nitro A1 Micro SDXC memory card offers a powerful combination of speed and reliability. It has a fast read speed of 100 MB/s and A1, UHS-I U3 and Class 10 classification, which means seamless data access, high-speed gaming and fast file transfers on Steam Deck. Thanks to the Class 10 rating, the performance of this memory card remains constant even during intense data transfers. The Strontium Nitro A1 Micro SDXC memory card is a reliable solution that combines speed, efficiency, and versatility.

Pros Cons Good Read and Write Speeds Not a widely known brand A1 app performance class Limited capacity options Budget friendly Limited availability Good compatibility

Buy Strontium Nitro A1

Choosing the Best microSD for Steam Deck

Choosing the best microSD for Steam Deck can greatly improve the user’s gaming and storage experience. Steam Deck’s unique capabilities require microSD cards that balance speed, capacity and reliability. From the lightning-fast read and write speeds of high-end cards like the Samsung EVO Select Plus and SanDisk Extreme Pro to the efficient performance of mid-range cards like the Samsung EVO Plus and SanDisk Ultra, each card meets different preferences and requirements. Furthermore, the Strontium Nitro A1 convinces with its budget-friendly yet powerful features.

Ultimately, choosing the right microSD card for your Steam deck depends on your gaming habits, storage needs, and budget. No matter which card you choose, upgrading your Steam Deck’s storage with one of these top-notch microSD cards will undoubtedly enhance your gaming experience and allow you to fully utilize your device’s potential.

Which microSD card are you using or planning to buy for your Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments below.

FAQs about Best MicroSD Cards for Steam Deck

1. Why do I need a microSD card for my Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck’s base memory may not be enough for all your gaming needs. A microSD card provides additional storage that allows you to download and store more games, apps, and media on your device.

2. What should I consider when choosing a microSD card for my Steam Deck?

Factors you should consider include the card’s storage capacity, speed (read and write), compatibility with Steam Deck requirements, and budget. Faster cards are ideal for faster game loading and smoother performance.

3. Which microSD card brands are recommended for the Steam Deck?

Brands like Samsung, SanDisk, and Strontium are known for their quality and performance. It’s a good idea to stick with reputable brands to ensure reliability.

4. How much storage capacity do I need for my microSD card?

How much storage capacity microSD card you need for your Steam Deck depends on the number and size of games you want to store. If you plan to store several large games, you should choose a card with 128 GB or more. For large libraries, 256 GB or more is better.

5. Can I use any microSD card with the Steam Deck?

Although many microSD cards will work, it’s recommended to use cards that are at least UHS-I U3 or higher for optimal performance. Lower cards may not provide the desired speed for gaming.

6. Are there specific speed requirements for microSD cards on the Steam Deck?

Faster cards, typically with read speeds of 100 MB/s or more, offer a smoother gaming experience and shorter load times. This is especially important for games with large files or open-world environments.

7. Can I use the microSD card to store and run games?

Yes, you can install and play games from a microSD card on the Steam Deck. However, note that slower cards can lead to longer load times and possible performance issues.

8. Can I easily switch microSD cards on the Steam Deck?

Yes, the Steam Deck is designed to support hot-swapping microSD cards. You can swap cards without having to turn off the device, allowing you to conveniently switch between different games and media.

9. How do I format my microSD card for the Steam Deck?

MicroSD cards usually come pre-formatted, but it’s recommended that you format the card with the FAT32 file system on your PC before using it with Steam Deck.

10. Is it worth investing in a high-end microSD card for the Steam Deck?

Investing in a high-quality microSD card with higher speeds can significantly improve your gaming experience by providing faster load times and smoother gameplay. However, the decision ultimately depends on your budget and how much you value these improvements.