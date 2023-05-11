Steam Deck is a versatile portable game console that comes preloaded with SteamOS. The software on Steam Deck is very open for the most part, and you can change a lot of things on Steam Deck without having to mess around much with third-party software. But there is always room for more.

With various plugins designed specifically for Steam Deck, you can do a lot more. Some things are still limited by default, like changing game graphics for third-party games and software in game mode, and something like ProtonDB Badges can help you see how well a game is supported on the Steam Deck if it’s not available on the Steam Store.

Examples like the ones above are reason enough to install Decky Loader on your Steam Deck. In this article, we will give you a step-by-step guide on how to install Decky Loader on your Steam Deck and also how to download various plugins through it. Let us get started.

What Is Decky Loader for Steam Deck?

Decky Loader is a free, open-source tool that can be installed on your Steam deck. Decky Loader allows you to install and manage plugins for Steam games on your Steam deck. These plugins can be used to enhance the gaming experience by adding new features, improving graphics or changing game mechanics.

Once installed, you can use it to browse and install plugins from a variety of sources. The tool also lets you manage your installed plugins, update them and uninstall them if necessary.

Overall, Decky Loader is a useful tool for Steam Deck users who want to customize and improve their gaming experience. It allows you to add new features and functionalities to your favorite games and is easy to use, even for non-technical users.

How to Install Decky Loader on Steam Deck

Installing Decky Loader on Steam Deck is a straightforward process, but first, you need to enable Developer Mode on your Steam Deck.

Enable Developer Mode on Steam Deck

Press the Steam button and scroll down to the Settings menu and select it. Once you’re in the settings menu, go to system settings. You’ll see an “Enable Developer Mode” option that you can turn on. Scroll down the Settings menu to find the new Developer Menu option. In the developer menu, enable the setting for CEF Remote Debugging. Once you select this, Steam Deck will automatically prompt you to restart the console to make the changes.

After the reboot, you will need to switch to Desktop mode.

Press the Steam button. Scroll to the Power option. Navigate to the Switch to Desktop option and click on it.

Download and Install Decky Loader on Steam Deck

Now that you are in desktop mode open any browser like Chrome or Firefox. Go to the Decky Loader website by following the URL: https://deckbrew.xyz/ Find the download button in the upper right corner of the website or just scroll down to find it. Then click on the button to download the installation file. Once the file is downloaded, go to your downloads folder using Dolphin file manager and locate the “decky_installer.desktop” file. Double-click or double-tap the file and select Run and then Continue. Decky Loader will ask you if you want to create a temporary password. Select Yes. On this screen, select the release version of the application and click OK. When the installation is complete, you can select OK to close the window. Once the installation is complete, navigate to the desktop and tap or double-click the Return to Game Mode icon. This will return you to the regular Steam deck interface. Now go to the quick access menu by pressing the button with the three dots under the right trackpad. You should see a new menu icon that looks like a plug.

If everything goes according to plan, you should see the Decky menu. Even if it is currently empty, you have successfully installed Decky Loader on your Steam Deck.

How to Install Plugins Using Decky Loader on Steam Deck

Once you have successfully installed Decky Loader on your Steam deck, installing plugins with this program is a breeze. Just follow the steps below to install plugins on your Steam deck via Decky Loader.

Access the quick access menu by pressing the Options button. You should see a new menu icon that looks like a plug. This is the Decky plugin menu. In the Decky plugin menu, click on the icon in the upper right corner that looks like a store. Once you select it, you will see a list of plugins that you can download. Select the plugin you want, click Install, and the plugin will be downloaded and applied automatically. All plugins that you download through Decky will be displayed in Decky’s plugin menu. From here, you can manage each plugin yourself.

You can also go into Decky settings and check updates and other settings while managing the plugins from the plugin settings menu.

Install Plugins on Steam Deck Using Decky Loader

Now that you know how to install various plugins on Steam Deck with Decky Loader, your Steam Deck experience will be much more enjoyable. Using plugins to change some settings or the theme of the Steam Deck interface really refreshes the overall aesthetic of using SteamOS on Steam Deck.

You can try out different plugins and see which ones you like best. You can leave your questions or suggestions about Steam Deck in the comments below.

FAQs on How to Install Different Plugins on Steam Deck Using Decky Loader