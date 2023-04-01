The Steam Deck is a very versatile device. In the package, there is a hard carrying case and a 65W charger. These accessories are enough for most people, but some may want to add a few things to this list to get more out of their Steam Deck.

In this article, we have compiled a list of five essential Steam Deck accessories that you should have in your arsenal. All of these products cost less than $50 and all of them add a useful feature to the Steam Deck.

Let us get started.

5 Best Steam Deck Accessories Under $50

iVoler Dock for Steam Deck

A multiport dock is a must if you want to use your Steam Deck for more than handheld gaming. Steam Deck has a desktop mode that lets you use it as a desktop computer by connecting the right accessories.

The iVoler Dock provides six additional ports for Steam Deck by simply connecting it to the Steam Deck’s USB Type-C port with a single cable. You get an HDMI 2.0 port that supports displays up to 4K@60Hz, 3x USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port LAN, and an additional USB Type-C port with fast charging support.

One of the most impressive features of the iVoler Steam Deck docking station is its ability to provide full charging speed for Steam Deck. With a maximum power of 100W, the docking station is enough to charge your Steam Deck at full speed when paired with the original charger. However, it’s important to note that the maximum charging speed of Steam Deck is 45W.

Buy iVoler Dock

JSAUX Screen Protector For Steam Deck

A screen protector is a must if you are using a device with a touchscreen. The Steam Deck has a 7-inch touchscreen that scratches and smears very easily. A screen protector will protect the beautiful display from all these scratches and other problems.

The JSAUX tempered glass protective film features a guide frame that ensures a precise fit without any misalignment. With edge-to-edge coverage, you can rest assured that your device is protected from all sides, with no exposed areas.

The high-quality tempered glass offers 99.99% transparency, which means you can enjoy the original clarity of your device’s screen without any additional degradation from the protective film. It also features an oleophobic coating that keeps your screen free from fingerprints and other smudges.

Buy JSAUX Screen Protector

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is a well-built piece of equipment, but in the event of an accident, it might not survive the impact. With high-value items, it is always recommended to use a sturdy case to protect the device from falls and other incidents.

We found the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case to be a good choice as it offers good protection against drops and bumps. It also features a kickstand, which is useful for hands-free use when you want to use an external controller with the Steam Deck.

Moreover, this case is designed to fit perfectly and provide quick and easy access to all ports, sensors, and buttons. All ports, including the charging port and the headphone jack, are conveniently accessible, so you can keep the case on even when charging or using headphones. However, please note that this case does not support the docking station.

It’s perfect for gamers who often play for long periods of time and want superior protection and a comfortable grip. With a precise fit and easy access to all ports, this case is a good investment for anyone who wants to keep their Steam Deck safe.

Buy Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

The Steam Deck is available with three storage options: 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. Storage space can be an issue when you install games with large file sizes. This causes the Steam Deck’s internal memory to fill up very quickly.

A very simple and quick solution to this problem is to use MicroSD cards, as the Steam Deck is equipped with a MicroSD card slot where you can insert a MicroSD card up to 1 TB. Most games will run fine if you use a large enough card to store the game files.

In addition to fast transfer speeds, the SanDisk Extreme SDXC card is also rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance. This means users can load apps and files quickly to ensure they can work efficiently without lag or delays.

Buy SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC Card

PlayVital Thumb Grip Caps for Steam Deck

If you are in the middle of a game and your thumb sticks are not grippy enough to handle the intense on-screen action, you’ll need some extra thumb stick grip pads. There are quite a few options for this. We have found the PlayVital Thumb Grips to be a good fit.

The non-slip, non-sweat silicone grip cover is soft and comfortable, helping to reduce hand and thumb fatigue and making it easier to control the device.

The handle cover perfectly fits the Steam Deck joystick and provides effective protection against accidental bumps, dirt, and other damage. The cover is available in various combinations, allowing users to choose from different color options and add a personal touch to their device. Installing and removing the grip cover is simple and hassle-free. The snug-fitting size is compact with the Thumbstick, reducing the risk of dropping during intense gaming situations.

Buy PlayVital Thumb Grip

5 Best Accessories for Steam Deck Under $50

The Steam Deck alone is a very versatile handheld console. But when you add all the accessories to it, you can use all the other features of Steam Deck, such as desktop mode, external monitor support up to 4K 60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, etc. All this together brings the experience of using Steam Deck to a new level.

Leave your suggestions for more useful accessories for Steam Deck in the comments.