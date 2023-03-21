The Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is an interesting accessory for Dyson’s cordless vacuums, offering pet owners a unique tool to clean and groom their beloved pets effectively. With 364 slicker bristles angled at 35 degrees, this attachment promises to efficiently remove loose hair and dander from pets, promoting their overall hygiene and health. Plus, you can extend and retract the bristles with just a press of the back of the brush, making it super convenient to switch between grooming and vacuuming.

The Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is retailed at $69.99/Rs 9900 and comes with a 30-day return period from the delivery date, providing added reassurance for customers. As experts in innovative technology and engineering, Dyson also claims that the kit is acoustically engineered to make grooming more peaceful for your pet. But how accurate are those claims? We used it for about a month, and here’s our Dyson Pet Grooming Kit review.

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit: Design and features

When it comes to choosing a pet grooming kit, it is important to consider design and features. The Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is a great example, as it is engineered to whisk away loose hairs, pet dander, and skin flakes in a matter of passes. It is designed for dogs with medium to long fur and is not suitable for pets with a wooly coat or short hair. Additionally, it is not designed for puppies but is meant for pets that are not disturbed or frightened by vacuums.

The Dyson Pet Groom Tool is a three-piece device that consists of a slicker brush with self-cleaning bristles, a flexible extension hose, and a quick-release attachment that fits the hose to your Dyson vacuum.

As we mentioned earlier, it’s made with 364 slicker bristles that are angled at 35° flex to an upright position as you brush, making sure it penetrates deep into the fur to grab any loose hairs. On top of that, it takes only one simple click of the thumb to instantly retract the bristles and allow the vacuum suction to suck up all the hair. Talk about convenience!

Then there’s the extension hose – attach it to a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner and add up to 100cm of flexible reach to your grooming session!

The Dyson Grooming Kit offers an ergonomic grip that allows for better control of the brush and makes it easier to reach all areas of the pet’s coat. This allows for a more thorough brushing of the pet and can help to remove loose hairs and dander more easily.

Dyson Pet Groom Tool: Performance

The angled bristles work effectively to remove loose hair from your pet’s coat, and the vacuum attachment allows for the hair to be sucked away for a more hygienic finish. The hygiene part has to be its biggest selling point, as anyone with a long-haired pet will acknowledge.

The angled bristles also make it easy to get to difficult areas, and it works well on medium to long-haired pets. The suction power of the vacuum (we used it with Dyson V11 Absolute Pro and Dyson V12 Detect Slim) is also strong enough to remove the pet hair effectively.

The Pet Grooming Kit requires that the animal is comfortable around vacuum cleaners and not disturbed by the sound, so if the pet is sensitive to noise or has anxiety, it may not be the best choice. We used it with our Golden Retriever, who was surprisingly more comfortable and welcoming than how he would react to a normal deshedding brush.

It comes with a powerful air intake and exhaust that makes it possible to brush and vacuum up loose fur simultaneously, effectively reducing the amount of cleanup needed. As a result, pet owners are able to quickly and easily groom their furry friends without making a mess.

Anti-allergen filtration

The anti-allergen filtration feature of the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit helps to prevent allergies by trapping pet dander, microscopic skin flakes, and other allergens within the vacuum chamber. The flexible metal bristles on the grooming tool are specially designed to be super thin for easy gliding and are placed at a 35-degree angle to grab and trap loose hairs that would otherwise end up in the air. This helps to reduce the amount of loose fur and other allergens that are spread throughout the home and kept from entering the air, thus reducing the risk of allergies.

This is a much more efficient way of removing pet hair than a standard brush.

How does the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit compare to other pet groomers?

As a small tool, the Dyson Groom Tool is easy to store and eliminates the need for a separate dog grooming tool. This attachment attaches to the nozzle of your Dyson vacuum cleaner and instantly grabs and sucks away loose hair from your (medium- to long-haired) adult dog. Easy peasy!

The Dyson grooming tool is less expensive and easier to use than professional dog grooming kits on the market since it’s only one piece (and a small one at that)!

It does, however, require you to have a Dyson vacuum already in order to work.

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit Review: Verdict

“Vacuuming the dog” has been a running joke in our household with two Golden Retrievers over the past decade. We often wondered how it’d be to vacuum them directly and were elated when Dyson announced the Pet Grooming Kit. Having used it for about a month, I can safely say it’s a promising start. I don’t need to spend hours trying to untangle knots in my pet’s fur, or worry about pet hair flying everywhere. The brush and vacuum combination really helps me save time and energy.

But let’s be real – nothing comes without a downside. The price tag ($69.99/Rs 9900) on this product is quite hefty, and though the handle is ergonomic and fits comfortably in my hand, it still gets tiring after a few minutes. Furthermore, the noise from the vacuum suction can be slightly overwhelming for some pets; however, it’s nothing compared to some of the other brands out there.

All in all, the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to take their pet’s grooming routine to the next level. Its advanced design and thoughtful engineering provide superior performance and comfort during grooming sessions.

Buy Dyson Pet Grooming Kit (USA)

Buy Dyson Pet Grooming Kit (India)

Pros

Easy setup and intuitive to use

Effective and hygienic Cons

Requires you to own a Dyson vacuum cleaner

Not suitable for all pets

Price is on the expensive side

Review Overview Design Performance Sound Compatibility Price SUMMARY Dyson Pet Grooming Kit Review: This is a three-piece accessory for Dyson’s cordless vacuums that aims to help pet owners clean and groom their pets effectively. It helps remove loose hair and reduces the spread of allergens in the home. 3.7