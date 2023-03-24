If you want to screenshot a web page in its entirety on Chrome, you typically need to capture multiple screenshots and stitch them to get the desired output. But as you can imagine, this isn’t very efficient, and there are better ways to do it.

One, you can use Chrome’s hidden screenshot tool in Developer Tools to take full-page screenshots of web pages. And, two, you can use a Chrome extension if you want more functionality.

Let’s check out how to use these methods to capture full-page screenshots in Chrome.

Take Full-Page Screenshot in Chrome Using Chrome’s Screenshot Tool

Chrome’s built-in screenshot tool is hidden under the Command Menu in Developer Tools. The Command Menu facilitates a quick way to navigate and use different developer tools.

Here’s how to access it and use the screenshot tool to take a full-page screenshot of a website:

Launch Chrome on your Mac or Windows PC. Open the web page you want to capture in its entirety. Click the vertical ellipsis button in the top-right corner and select More Tools > Developer Tools. Or press the Option+Shift+I (on Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+I (on Windows) keyboard shortcut.

Hit the ellipsis button in the Developer Tools window and select Run command. Alternatively, press the Command+Shift+P (on Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+P (on Windows) keyboard combination.

In the Run> field, type screenshot and select Capture full-screen screenshot from the options.



Chrome will take a screenshot of the entire webpage and download it as a PNG file. You can find it under the Downloads folder on your computer. If required, you can also crop or annotate the screenshot. Or convert it into another format, like JPG, if the situation demands.

A drawback of this method is that it can’t capture the contents of the entire web page in the screenshot if the website’s using lazy loading. This is because, with websites using lazy loading, the contents of a web page aren’t loaded until they’re required, i.e., you access them.

As a result, the screen grab only manages to capture the content only till where you’ve scrolled down. A workaround to get it right is to scroll down the entire web page and then use the screenshot tool to capture the web page.

Take Full-Page Screenshot in Chrome Using an Extension

Chrome’s built-in full-page screenshot tool lets you capture screenshots quickly. However, it’s limited in terms of functionality and doesn’t work well with websites using lazy loading.

As an alternative, you can use a Chrome extension. The Chrome Web Store has several options in this regard, but we recommend Screen Capture. Not only does it let you capture full-size screenshots, but it also offers a few other screenshot options and useful features, like history, markup, and the ability to capture a specific part of the web page.

Download Screen Capture – Screenshot Tool

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the Screen Capture extension in Chrome, pin it to the toolbar. Click the extensions button (with the puzzle icon) and hit the pin icon next to the Screen Capture extension.

After this, follow these steps to use the extension:

Go to the website and open the page you want to capture. Click the Screen Capture extension in the toolbar and select Whole page screenshot from the options.



Wait for it to capture the entire web page. When it’s done, it’ll open the captured screenshot in a new browser tab. Here you’ll find a bunch of editing and annotating tools like highlight, shapes, text, crop, rotate, and more.

Use them as required. Or save the screen grab as it is. Screen Capture lets you save the screenshot in two formats: PDF and PNG. Plus, it even lets you copy it directly to the clipboard, so you can save it in a note or share it with someone.

A neat feature of the Screen Capture extension is history. So if you want to view all the screenshots you’ve taken so far, you can simply click on the extension and select History to view them all in one place.

Capturing Full-Page Screenshots in Google Chrome Made Easy

If you often need to take full-size screenshots of websites, knowing how to do it efficiently can prove to be a lifesaver. It can save you the effort—you’d otherwise have to put in to stitch multiple screenshots—and help you get things done faster.

That said, it’s equally important to choose the right screenshot method. If you need to take a quick screenshot of a web page, Chrome’s built-in full-size screenshot tool can do the job just fine. But if you need to do this on a regular basis and want to annotate/edit the screenshot before saving/sharing, the browser extension method is the way to go.

FAQs about Taking Full-Page Screenshot on Chrome

How do I enable long screenshot on Chrome? You can enable long screenshot on Chrome using Chrome's built-in tool. Launch Chrome on your Mac or Windows PC. Open the web page you want to capture in its entirety. Click the vertical ellipsis button in the top-right corner and select More Tools > Developer Tools. Or press the Option+Shift+I (on Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+I (on Windows) keyboard shortcut.

Hit the ellipsis button in the Developer Tools window and select Run command. Alternatively, press the Command+Shift+P (on Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+P (on Windows) keyboard combination.

In the Run> field, type screenshot and select Capture full-screen screenshot from the options.

What is the full screenshot extension in Google Chrome? There are many Chrome extensions to take full screenshots, but we suggest Screen Capture by Donald Provan. It has been downloaded by over 400,000 users and has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 which shows its reliability and usefulness.

