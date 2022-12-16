There are plenty of reasons why taking a screenshot on your phone might come in handy. Maybe you want to share a funny text exchange with a friend, save an interesting article you found online, or keep a record of your online purchase receipts. Screenshots can also be useful for troubleshooting when you need to show someone what’s happening on your phone. In short, they’re a great way to capture and share information from your phone quickly.

It’s obvious you like to take screenshots with your smartphone, and that’s why you are here to read how to take a screenshot on a Samsung smartphone. Well, Samsung has provided many different methods for taking screenshots. Some of them are universal for all Samsung Galaxy smartphones, while others are only available for certain models.

Let us dive in and learn all the ways you can take screenshots with a Samsung smartphone.

5 Ways to Take a Screenshot on Samsung Galaxy

Method #1: Using the Hardware Keys

This is the easiest and most universal way to take screenshots on a Samsung smartphone. All you need to do is press and hold the Volume Down and Power buttons simultaneously for a few seconds. This will take a screenshot of your current screen and save it to the Gallery app. It’s that simple!

Here’s how you can take screenshots using the hardware keys:

Step 1: Navigate to the screen you want to capture.

Step 2: Press and hold the power button and the volume down button at the same time for 1 to 2 seconds.

You will hear a shutter sound, and the screen will flash briefly. The screenshot is saved in the Gallery app.

Method #2: Using Palm Swipe Gesture

But what if your power button is wonky or not working? Another simple and quick way to take screenshots on Samsung Galaxy smartphones is to use the palm swipe gesture. This is also a standard way to take screenshots on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. If not, you can enable this gesture in the settings.

Here’s how you can activate the palm Swipe Gesture:

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Navigate to Advanced features.

Step 3: Click on Motion & gestures.

Step 4: Scroll down and toggle the Palm Swipe to capture button to ON.

Once this gesture is enabled, you can take screenshots by swiping your palm across the screen.

Here you can see how to take a screenshot on Samsung using the Palm Swipe gesture:

Step 1: Open the app/screen you want to capture.

Step 2: Place your palm on either right or left side of the screen.

Step 3: Swipe your palm across the screen from right to left (or right to left) to take the screenshot.

Method #3: Using Bixby Voice Assistant

Like Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana, Samsung also has its own virtual assistant, Bixby. You can take screenshots with Bixby by issuing voice commands. You’ve to activate this feature in the Bixby settings first.

Here you can learn how to set up the Bixby voice assistant:

Step 1: Open Bixby.

Step 2: Tap the Settings icon.

Step 3: Tap the Voice wake-up and turn on the Bixby Voice Assistant.

Once enabled, you can use voice commands like “Take a screenshot” or “Capture a screenshot” to take a screenshot of your current screen.

Learn how to take a screenshot with the Bixby Voice Assistant here:

Step 1: Launch the app/ screen you want to capture.

Step 2: Wake up Bixby saying “Hi, Bixby”

Step 3: Say ‘Take a screenshot’ or ‘Capture a screen’ .

Method #4: Using Google Assistant

This is similar to method 3, but there’s a difference between them: Bixby responds to everyone, while Google Assistant only responds to the registered user’s commands. If you haven’t enabled Google Assistant, you need to set up your account and enable Google Assistant first.

Here you can learn how to enable Google Assistant:

Step 1: Open the Google app.

Step 2: Click on your name icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap Settings.

Step 4: Tap Google Assistant.

Step 5: Now tap on Hey Google & Voice Match.

Step 6: Activate the toggle switch and match your voice to Google Assistant.

After activation, say “Ok Google” and command “Take screenshot” or “Capture screenshot” to take a photo or screenshot of the screen.

Method #5: Using Smart Select (S Pen)

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone, you can take screenshots with the S Pen’s Screen write feature.

Here you can learn how to take a screenshot with Smart Select:

Step 1: Go to the app/ screen you want to take a screenshot of.

Step 2: Take out the S Pen from the slot and tap the Air command.

Step 3: Now tap on Smart Select.

Step 4: Now select the area you want to capture and tap on the Save icon. You can also take circular and free screenshots with the S Pen.

Take Screenshots You Want on Your Samsung Smartphone with Ease!

Taking screenshots on Samsung smartphones is a breeze if you know the different methods. Whether you use the hardware buttons, palm swipe, Google Assistant, or Smart Select, you can easily capture the screen and capture your most important moments. You can also quickly take notes on important information and share them with your friends and family.

For a more convenient solution, you can also use third-party apps like LongShot, which allows you to capture content longer than your device’s screen as a screenshot more easily. With so many options, you are sure to find a method that works best for your needs.

