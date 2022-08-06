How to Take a Screenshot on a OnePlus Smartphone

A screenshot is the easiest way to capture the contents on your phone’s screen and share it with others. However, depending on the smartphone you use, there will be different ways you can take a screenshot on it.

As a result, if you’ve recently switched phones, you might be wondering how to capture screenshots on it. If it’s a OnePlus smartphone, there are multiple ways to do this.

Follow along as we list down all the different methods to take a screenshot on a OnePlus smartphone.

Method 1: Take a Screenshot on a OnePlus Phone Using Hardware Keys

One of the most common methods of capturing a screenshot on Android devices is to use the hardware keys. OnePlus smartphones also employ this method, and it’s pretty convenient.

With this method, you simply need to press a key combination, and the device immediately captures the screen. Here are the steps to take a screenshot using the hardware method:

Open the screen you want to capture on your phone. Press the Volume Down and Power key together quickly and release them as soon as your phone screen flashes.

Once captured, you’ll see a screenshot preview in the screen’s bottom-left or bottom-right, depending on where you set the preview window location.

Click it to open it for editing. Or press the Share button to open sharing options to send the screenshot. If you missed clicking on the preview in time, you could swipe down on the status bar to access the screenshot in the notification bar.

Clicking on the screenshot also gives you multiple editing options, such as crop, markup, text, and many more, which you can use to annotate, highlight, or crop your screenshot. Hit Save after you’ve finished editing to save the screenshot image.

Captured screenshots are saved to the Screenshots album in the Photos app.

Method 2: Take a Screenshot on a OnePlus Phone Using Gestures

OnePlus offers a bunch of gestures on its smartphones to give you quick access to various system features. There’s also a dedicated gesture for taking screenshots, which makes screenshotting much easier than the hardware-based method.

First, follow these steps to enable gesture screenshotting on your OnePlus phone:

Open Settings and go to System settings > Screenshot. Toggle on the switch for 3-finger swipe down and 3-finger touch and hold screenshot options.



Now, you can capture the screenshot using gestures like this:

Open the screen to capture. i. To screenshot the entire screen: Swipe down with 3 fingers on the screen.

ii. To screenshot a part of the screen: Tap and hold with three fingers on the screen to bring up the area selection. Drag down to select the area and lift your fingers to capture it. To re-adjust your selection, move the selected box up or down on the screen and tap the tick button on the top-right corner to save it.

How to Take a Scrolling Screenshot on a OnePlus Device

At times, taking a regular screenshot or capturing one of a selected area might just not be enough. For example, if you’re on a screen with a long list of items, perhaps an article on a website, a settings page, or a long chat, and you want to capture all of them, you need the scrolling screenshot functionality.

Here’s how to take a scrolling screenshot on a OnePlus phone:

Open the screen with content that goes beyond a single page. Take a screenshot using either hardware buttons or the 3-finger swipe. Once the screenshot is taken, click on the Scroll button below the screenshot preview, and it will automatically start capturing the entire screen.

Hit Done at the bottom to save the captured screenshot. If you don’t wish to capture the entirety of the page, swipe up or down on the captured page to adjust the capture length.

Hit the checkmark in the top-right corner to save the screenshot.

Never Miss A Screenshot Opportunity Again

Screenshotting is possibly one of the best features on any device, including smartphones. It’s a sure-shot way to record what’s displayed on your screen, be it from an app, a picture, or a frame in a video.

With OxygenOS, you get multiple ways to take screenshots on your OnePlus smartphone, as we discussed earlier in this post. So now, the next time you come across something interesting/informative on your screen, you can take a screenshot of it easily and save it for future reference.

FAQs About Taking Screenshots on OnePlus Smartphones