Each domain name of a website, such as TechPP.com, has an IP address associated with it, and in order for a web browser to load one of these websites, it needs to know its IP address, which is determined using a DNS.

DNS basically helps translate domain names into their corresponding IP addresses. So instead of typing the IP address of a website every time you want to open it, DNS helps translate the domain name, which is easier to remember, into the corresponding IP address.

For online games, on the other hand, the game client uses a DNS server to communicate with the game server by determining the IP address associated with the game server to connect to the game server.

While the DNS server mainly affects the responsiveness of your game depending on your location, you might want to try out different DNS servers to find out which one is the best for you. For this reason, in this article, we have discussed the 7 best DNS gaming servers that you can use.

What factors should you consider when choosing a DNS for gaming?

Before we start with the best DNS for gaming, it is important to understand how to choose the right DNS for your gaming needs.

Speed : Speed is an important factor when choosing a DNS server for gaming. It determines how quickly data is transferred between two points on a network and can make the difference between a smooth gaming experience and one fraught with delays. Speed is affected by the physical distance between the DNS server and the user, as well as other factors such as network congestion and the quality of the Wi-Fi connection. A fast DNS server can help reduce latency, which is the time it takes for data to travel from the user to the server and back. If the latency is too high, you may experience delays that can lead to a frustrating gaming experience.

What Are the Best DNS Servers to Use for Gaming?

Are you looking for the best DNS for gaming? Here are the options you should use:

Cloudflare DNS Google DNS Quad9 DNS.Watch OpenDNS Level 3 Comodo Secure DNS

At the top of our list of the best DNS for gaming is Cloudflare, a free DNS service that provides a fast and reliable Internet browsing experience. It is widely believed that Cloudflare’s DNS resolver is the fastest DNS for online gaming and web browsing. This is due to several factors, including its expanded server capacity and global coverage of over 250 locations.

Cloudflare is an enterprise-class DNS that not only speeds up browsing but also offers its users a private browsing experience. In other words, Cloudflare prohibits IP address logging and has built-in DNSSEC security that protects against on-path attacks or DNS record hijacking.

You can feel safe using this DNS for gaming because, unlike other DNS providers, it boasts of not selling its users’ data to advertisers. Besides, it’s easy to set up, whether you want to set it up on a single device or on your network, to let it affect all connected devices.

Cloudflare Public IP Cloudflare Public Address IPv4 1.1.1.1

1.0.0.1 IPv6 2606:4700:4700::1112

2606:4700:4700::1002

Google DNS is another popular and great public DNS service that you can always use to get the best experience in translating domain names to IP addresses that your device understands while gaming.

Since this DNS is backed by Google, it’s definitely one of the best out there, but that can be a double-edged sword since we know that Google is not the best option if you are worried about your privacy.

As a public DNS resolver, it can be vulnerable to DoS attacks or similar Internet attacks, but Google has taken the necessary measures to protect its users from these attacks, such as monitoring its servers in a timely manner and providing DNSSEC support.

Google Public DNS is one of the best on the market since it offers a wide range of features that let you perform secure and fast DNS searches when using the Internet.

Google Public IP Google Public Address IPv4 8.8.8.8

8.8.4.4 IPv6 2001:4860:4860::8888

2001:4860:4860::8844

Quad9 is another free DNS resolver that you can use to get the best gaming experience, and its main selling point is the protection of its users’ systems.

This can be the best replacement for your default DNS for gaming in terms of security and speed, better than DNS services such as Google DNS in some places.

Quad9 boasts of having 150 DNS resolution clusters in 90 countries, which, as mentioned earlier, makes for better gaming performance.

It generally blocks your system from various threats, including malware and phishing. Quad9 is GDPR compliant, as it doesn’t store or process its users’ IP addresses.

Quad9 Public IP Quad9 Public Address IPv4 9.9.9.9

9.9.9.10 IPv6 2620:fe::fe

2620:fe::9

DNS.Watch is a public DNS server that focuses primarily on user privacy and is known for its no-logging policy. This means that you do not have to worry about your data being stored or processed in any way when you use this DNS resolver.

It offers both IPV4 and IPV6 public DNS servers and also supports DNSSEC. It is a great DNS for gaming, but since it is hosted in Germany, it can be effective mostly for users in Europe, and anyone in continents other than Europe might not have the best experience with it.

With its uncensored DNS service, DNS.WATCH ensures that your DNS queries are processed quickly and with the utmost secrecy. This DNS server is optimized for speed and offers a lag-free gaming experience without interruptions or interference with your online connection.

DNS.Watch Public IP DNS.Watch Public Address IPv4 84.200.69.80

84.200.70.40 IPv6 2001:1608:10:25::1c04:b12f 2001:1608:10:25::9249:d69b

Suppose you are looking for a secure and fast DNS for DNS lookup while gaming, OpenDNS is another option you can use. It is a free DNS service that supports IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and has been known for its high uptime since its inception.

OpenDNS ensures that your Internet requests load faster because the DNS server has a global network of servers with well-designed routing technology that allows your DNS requests to be automatically routed to the nearest OpenDNS data center.

This DNS service generally offers improved DNS stability and security that you will find helpful. One of the most attractive features offered by this DNS service is the possibility of filtering content according to your preferences.

OpenDNS Public IP OpenDNS Public Address IPv4 208.67.222.222

208.67.220.220 IPv6 2620:119:35::35

2620:119:53::53

Level 3 is an alternative free DNS resolver best suited for gaming. Although it does not have the extensive infrastructure of other DNS servers like Google and Cloudflare, Level 3 is a public DNS service that provides stable and reliable Internet access.

Level 3 DNS offers excellent speed and a lag-free gaming experience, as it is optimized for gaming on PlayStation 4 and Xbox. It is a Tier-1 provider that owns its own network infrastructure and does not rely on third-party customer services.

Not only is it safe to use, since it does not store its users’ data, but it is also fast to use. Level 3’s DNS service automatically redirects its users’ DNS searches to the nearest DNS server, providing a fast Internet experience that is great for gaming.

Level 3 Public IP Level 3 Public Address IPv4 209.244.0.3

209.244.0.4

If you want to try another fast and reliable DNS for gaming, Comodo Secure DNS is one of the best and most secure DNS resolvers with many features.

For the most part, it offers the same features as the other DNS resolvers covered in this article. Comodo Secure DNS offers you an improved and lag-free Internet connection since it offers servers in most locations, so its users from all over the world have the best browsing experience.

This DNS offers advanced security features, such as 256-bit encryption and built-in protection against viruses, malware, and phishing scams that protect players from malicious attacks. It also disables advertising on websites and mobile apps.

Thus, if you are a gamer and are looking for the best DNS for gaming, you can use Comodo by changing your DNS configuration to the values below.

Comodo Public IP Comodo Public Address IPv4 208.67.222.222

208.67.220.220 IPv6 2620:119:35::35

2620:119:53::53

Comparison of Best DNS Servers for Gaming

No. DNS Server Features IP address 1 Cloudflare DNS - Fast and reliable Internet browsing experience.

- Expanded server capacity and global coverage of over 250 locations.

- Prohibits IP address logging.

- Has built-in DNSSEC security that protects against on-path attacks or DNS record hijacking.

- Free DNS service. Preferred DNS Server: 1.1.1.1

Alternate DNS Server: 1.0.0.1 2 Google DNS - Free DNS service.

- Provides lightning-fast performance and high security.

- Easy to use and setup.

- Protects users from cyber threats such as viruses, phishing attacks, and malware. Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8

Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4 3 Quad9 - Free DNS service.

- Provides high-speed and secure Internet browsing experience.

- Blocks access to malicious websites.

- Protects users from phishing attacks and malware.

- Encrypts DNS queries using DNSCrypt protocol. Preferred DNS server: 208.67.222.222

Alternate DNS server: 208.67.220.220 4 DNS.Watch - Free DNS service.

- Offers fast and reliable DNS resolution.

- Blocks access to malicious websites.

- Protects users from phishing attacks and malware.

- Offers a no-logging policy.

- Encrypts DNS queries using DNSCrypt protocol. Preferred DNS Server: 84.200.67.80

Alternate DNS server: 84.200.70.40 5 OpenDNS - Free DNS service.

- Provides a high-speed and secure Internet browsing experience.

- Blocks access to malicious websites.

- Protects users from phishing attacks and malware.

- Offers parental controls to filter inappropriate content.

- Offers network-wide protection for all devices.

- Has a dashboard to manage settings and monitor activity. Preferred DNS: 208.67.222.222

Alternate DNS: 208.67.220.220 6 Level 3 - Free DNS service.

- Offers fast and reliable DNS resolution.

- Provides a high-speed and secure Internet browsing experience.

- Offers easy-to-use and intuitive interface.

- Protects users from cyber threats such as viruses, phishing attacks, and malware. Preferred DNS Server: 209.244.0.3

Alternate DNS server: 209.244.0.4 7 Comodo Secure DNS - Free DNS service.

- Provides a high-speed and secure Internet browsing experience.

- Blocks access to malicious websites.

- Protects users from phishing attacks and malware.

- Offers parental controls to filter inappropriate content.

- Offers network-wide protection for all devices.

- Has a dashboard to manage settings and monitor activity.

- Uses DNSCrypt technology to encrypt DNS queries. Preferred DNS server: 8.26.56.26

Alternate DNS server: 8.20.247.20

What to consider while choosing the best DNS for gaming?

While almost all of the DNS servers listed above are good for gaming, some are better because of the location of the server. Therefore, before you decide on a DNS server to use for gaming, you should check the server that is close to your location.

FAQs about Best Gaming DNS

Does DNS make gaming faster? It is a common misconception that the DNS server has a direct influence on how fast a game client connects to a game server. This is not the case at all. The location of the DNS server you use is the only factor that can speed up gaming; DNS only matters when the game first loads. With browsers, for example, the DNS server only affects how fast a website responds when it is first accessed. This is because browsers store the IP address of previously visited websites in their cache, so no DNS lookup is required on subsequent visits. When it comes to DNS and games, the same rules apply. Is Cloudflare DNS faster than Google? In general, Cloudflare is known to be faster than Google DNS for several reasons, including global coverage, more servers, and network optimization. So it's more recommended to use Cloudflare for gaming than other DNS, but if it does not work well in your region, you can switch to Google DNS. How does good DNS help with gaming? Simply put, DNS in games can shorten the time it takes an IP lookup to establish a connection between the game client and the server when you start the game. Therefore, if you use a good DNS, the game client's response time will be good. What is the best DNS server for gaming? When looking for the best DNS server for gaming, it's important to remember that sticking to proven network providers like Google or Cloudflare will likely yield the best results. Ultimately, the best DNS server for you will depend on your needs and preferences. How can I change my DNS server for gaming? If you want to improve your game performance, consider changing your DNS server. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to change your DNS server for gaming. Run the settings. Click on the “Network and Internet” option. Click on the “Advanced Network Settings” option. Click on the “More Network Adapter Options” in the next section. Find the main Internet network service, right-click on it, and then click on Options. Double-click on Internet Protocol version 4 (IPV4) and select the section named: Use the following DNS server Addresses. Place the PSD and ADS you've selected and click on OK. Test your internet connection a few times ( Settings ….. Network ….. Test Internet Connection ) to see if it delivers better download and upload speeds than the ones you were using before. You can also use other free DNS servers, such as Cloudflare DNS and Open DNS. Moreover, you can use the DNS Benchmark tool to find your own optimal pair of DNS servers for your location. Once you have changed your DNS server for gaming, you should have a lag-free gaming experience. What is the difference between a primary and a secondary DNS server? The primary and secondary DNS servers are both important for translating domain names into IP addresses that allow us to access websites. The primary DNS contains all relevant resource records and handles DNS requests for a domain, while the secondary DNS contains copies of zone files that can only be read and not modified. However, the primary and secondary DNS servers can be mixed from different providers, which provides better protection if there are problems with the primary provider. The primary DNS server is sometimes called the preferred DNS server, while the secondary DNS server is called the alternate DNS server. In terms of benefits, using alternate DNS servers can offer improvements in speed, security, and accuracy without redirects. When it comes to gaming, many gamers recommend using the Google DNS server for PlayStation or Xbox consoles. Which DNS server is best for playing Fortnite? When it comes to online gaming, the best DNS server to play Fortnite is Cloudflare. It is reportedly the fastest DNS server with a response time of less than 14 ms and offers enhanced security features and protection against phishing attacks and malware. For players looking for the best performance and reliability, sticking to the proven DNS servers from the world's largest network providers, such as Google or Cloudflare, is usually the best option. Apart from Cloudflare, DNS.watch is also a good choice for those who need maximum speed and reliability. It is a public DNS server optimized for gaming, offering a lag-free experience with improved frame rates and reduced latency. Besides, it is secure and protects users from malicious scripts, phishing attacks, and malware.