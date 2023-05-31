Since its launch, Apple Arcade has quickly established itself as a go-to destination for gamers looking for a diverse collection of premium games across a variety of genres.

With an ever-growing library, Apple Arcade offers an excellent selection of titles exclusive to the platform. Apple Arcade has something for everyone, whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast.

In this article, we’ll present you with the 10 best Apple Arcade games that are worth playing and will keep you entertained for hours.

How We Chose the Top 10 Games to Play on Apple Arcade

When it comes to choosing the best Apple Arcade games, there are some factors to consider so that you have a satisfying gaming experience. We have selected the games presented in this article based on gameplay, experience factor, replay value, and actual game level.

All of the games featured in this article are among our personal favorites, as they offer everything you need to have hours of fun playing them. The addictive gameplay will keep you enthralled, while the user-friendly controls will make sure that you have a great time while playing the game the way you want.

Based on all these factors, we have compiled a list of 10 games that you should definitely play if you have an Apple Arcade subscription.

10 Best Apple Arcade Games to Play Right Now

Here is our list of the best games we found on Apple Arcade after considering various factors.

Overland

Overland is an addictive turn-based strategy game that places the player in a post-apocalyptic world full of danger and uncertainty. While leading a group of survivors through the treacherous landscapes, you’ll have to make difficult decisions, search for resources and confront nightmarish creatures.

The game’s minimalistic graphic style creates a haunting atmosphere and emphasizes the gloominess of the world you live in. Every decision you make carries weight since resources are scarce, and the consequences of your actions can be fatal.

Overland offers strategic gameplay and challenging game mechanics that, combined with the atmospheric narrative, make for a captivating and involving experience that will not let you go. Prepare to test your survival instincts and fight your way through the harsh reality of a post-apocalyptic landscape in Overland.

The Enchanted World

The Enchanted World is a visually stunning and captivating adventure game that takes players to a magical realm full of wonder and mystery. In this beautifully designed world, you’ll embark on a journey as a young protagonist whose mission is to restore balance in a forest teeming with enchanting creatures. While you interact with the inhabitants and solve tricky puzzles, the captivating story unfolds and reveals the realm’s secrets and lore.

The game features stunning graphics, accompanied by a captivating soundtrack that creates an atmosphere that truly immerses the player in the enchanting world. With its captivating gameplay mechanics and charming characters, The Enchanted World offers an unforgettable and magical gaming experience that will keep you enthralled from start to finish.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Shantae and the Seven Sirens is an exciting and lively platform adventure game that follows the journey of Shantae, the half-genie heroine. In this Metroidvania-style game, players explore a captivating world full of colorful environments, challenging enemies, and intricate level designs. As Shantae, you’ll discover new abilities, defeat terrifying bosses and navigate through a nonlinear progression system that encourages exploration.

The game has a captivating storyline, humorous dialogs, and charming characters that add depth to the game experience. With its tight controls, fluid animations, and catchy soundtrack, Shantae and the Seven Sirens offers a delightful mix of action, exploration, and lighthearted humor that will keep players hooked from start to finish.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is an immersive and unique musical experience that seamlessly combines fast-paced action with rhythm-based gameplay. In this visually stunning game, players are transported into a vivid and surreal world where they embark on a journey of self-discovery and self-determination. As you move through a series of thrilling levels, the game seamlessly synchronizes the action with an electrifying soundtrack, creating an immersive audio-visual spectacle.

With its intuitive controls, dynamic gameplay mechanics, and impressive graphic style, Sayonara Wild Hearts offers an addictive and unforgettable gaming experience. Each level presents a new challenge, whether it’s intense motorcycle races, graceful aerial battles, or exhilarating dance sequences, all of which are closely linked to the rhythm and beats of the music. Sayonara Wild Hearts is a true testament to the creative potential of video games as an art form, offering a breathtaking and emotional journey that will leave the player enchanted and wanting more.

What the Golf?

What the Golf? is a witty and imaginative golf game that defies all expectations and offers a refreshing interpretation of the sport. As the name suggests, this game throws traditional golf conventions out the window and replaces them with a delightful mix of absurdity and clever gameplay mechanics. Each level offers a unique and unexpected twist, challenging players to think creatively and adapt to the ever-changing rules.

From shooting golfers instead of balls to navigating golf carts through unconventional courses, What the Golf? keeps players on their toes with its witty humor and unexpected gameplay surprises. With its charming graphics, engaging puzzles, and delightful sense of humor, What the Golf? offers an entertaining and lighthearted experience that will keep players entertained and amused from start to finish.

Grindstone

Grindstone is an addictive and satisfying puzzle game that will keep you hooked for hours. In this colorful world, you’ll take on the role of a powerful warrior whose mission is to slash your way through hordes of enemies. While strategically planning your moves, you’ll have to connect and eliminate enemies of the same color to make your way and achieve your objective.

The game has a clever puzzle mechanic, and the increasingly challenging levels make every move a satisfying triumph. With its fast-paced gameplay, clever power-ups, and addictive progression system, Grindstone offers a perfect balance of strategy and action. Whether you are aiming for a high score or want to master the most difficult challenges, Grindstone has addictive gameplay and a charming graphic style that makes it a must-have for puzzle fans looking for a fun and challenging experience.

Badland

Badland is a captivating and visually stunning mobile game that takes the player into a mysterious and dark forest full of danger and intrigue. Developed by Frogmind, the atmospheric side-scrolling adventure challenges players to guide a small creature through treacherous environments, dodging dangerous obstacles and solving puzzles along the way.

With its hauntingly beautiful graphics, innovative gameplay mechanics, and atmospheric sound design, Badland offers an immersive and addictive gaming experience. Whether navigating dangerous traps or unraveling the mysteries of the forest, Badland engages players with its unique blend of atmospheric storytelling and addictive gameplay, making it a standout title in the mobile gaming landscape.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is a thrilling and addictive action platformer that seamlessly combines the best elements of the roguelike and Metroidvania genres. Developed by Motion Twin, the critically acclaimed game takes players on a thrilling journey through a dark and ever-changing castle. As an amorphous and immortal creature, the player must navigate challenging levels, battle relentless enemies, and uncover the castle’s secrets.

With its precise controls, fast-paced combat, and impressive selection of weapons and abilities, Dead Cells offers a satisfying and challenging gaming experience. The game features procedurally generated levels that ensure that each playthrough feels unique, while the permanent upgrades and unlockable weapons provide a sense of progression and mastery.

With its stylish pixel graphics, atmospheric soundtrack, and intense gameplay, Dead Cells captivates players and pushes them to advance further into the castle’s depths to overcome the challenges and discover the truth behind the dark corridors.

LIMBO

LIMBO is a haunting, atmospheric, and thought-provoking mobile game that takes the player on a fascinating journey through a mysterious and eerie world. Developed by Playdead, the puzzle platformer stands out for its minimalist black-and-white graphics and ambient sound design.

In LIMBO, the player controls a young boy who wakes up in a dark forest and sets out to find his missing sister. Along the way, players must solve a series of clever puzzles and navigate treacherous environments filled with deadly traps and creepy creatures. The game features a puzzling story that unfolds without dialog, allowing players to interpret the story in their own way, adding to the game’s sense of mystery and intrigue.

With its evocative graphics, immersive gameplay, and deep atmosphere, LIMBO offers a unique and memorable mobile gaming experience that leaves a lasting impression on its players.

Gear.Club Stradale

Gear.Club Stradale is an exciting and visually stunning racing game that puts the player behind the wheel of some of the world’s most famous supercars. Developed by Eden Games, the mobile game offers a realistic and addictive racing experience where players can customize and upgrade their vehicles to improve performance on race tracks.

With its stunning graphics and attention to detail, Gear.Club Stradale brings the thrill of high-speed racing to life. Players can compete in a variety of racing modes, from exciting circuits to challenging drag races, where they can push their driving skills to the limit.

The game features intuitive controls and realistic physics that make for a satisfying and responsive driving experience, with its wide selection of licensed cars, breathtaking tracks, and addictive gameplay, Gear.Club Stradale offers an immersive and adrenaline-pumping racing experience that will keep players coming back for more.

In summary, Apple Arcade is a real treasure trove of exciting and addictive games for mobile game lovers. With its diverse selection of genres and high-quality titles, there is something for everyone. Our favorite games from the list are LIMBO and Dead Cells.

The top 10 games featured in this article are some of our personal favorites. Each game has its own gameplay mechanics, stunning graphics, and compelling stories. If you have an Apple Arcade subscription, you can dive into the world of Apple Arcade and discover a universe of exciting games that will keep you entertained for hours.

What games do you like to play on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments below.

