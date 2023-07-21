When the System UI stops working on your Android device, you may experience problems such as the screen freezing, apps closing, buttons not responding, problems with notifications, or even the device rebooting.

But do not worry. There are several methods you can use to fix this problem. These methods range from simple solutions like restarting your device to more complex ones like resetting your device to factory settings. In this guide, you will learn all these simple methods, and you will be able to fix the problem easily.

How To Fix the System UI Is Not Responding

Restart Your Smartphone

Let’s start with the simplest and most efficient troubleshooting method: restart your smartphone. When you restart your phone, all running apps and services will be closed, including the System UI. When you turn your phone back on, your device will reboot.

In addition, restarting your smartphone has other benefits, such as speeding up your phone by closing apps that slow it down, saving battery life by disabling apps you don’t need, deleting files you don’t need to free up storage space, and cooling your phone when it gets too hot. You can restart your smartphone simply by long pressing the power button and selecting the “Restart” option.

Clear System UI Cache

Another easy way to fix this is to clear the System UI cache. The System UI cache is a place where your phone stores temporary data that helps System UI to work properly. However, sometimes this cache can fill up with old or unnecessary data, which can cause problems such as System UI not responding. To fix this, you can simply clear the cache of the System UI app on your Android smartphone.

Clearing the cache on an Android device has numerous other benefits. It can free up space on the device and improve the performance of individual apps. Clearing the cache can also improve the overall performance and speed of the device and more.

Clear cache of the System UI app

Open the settings on your Android smartphone

Now search for apps or applications in the list of options; this may vary depending on your smartphone and version. Use the search if you can’t find them.

In the app list, click on the three-dot menu and tap on the “Show system apps” option

Now look for the app labeled “System UI”

In the app info screen, look for the “Storage usage” option and tap on it

Now look for the “Clear cache” option and click on it to clear the system cache.

If clearing the System UI cache doesn’t fix the problem, you can also try clearing the cache of Google Play Services app. Google Play Services is an important component of your Android device and interacts with almost every other app on your phone. If there is an issue with Google Play Services, it can cause problems with other apps, including crashing System UI. Here’s how to clear the cache of Google Play Services.

Open the settings app on your smartphone

Now find the Google Play Services app and tap on it

On the About page of the Google Play Services app, tap on memory usage.

Click Clear Cache to clear the cache of Google Play Services.

Clear Storage

Another popular reason why System UI crashes on your smartphone isn’t enough storage space on your smartphone. When your Android smartphone runs out of memory, you may experience performance degradation and unexpected app crashes, and system crashes on your smartphone. To fix this, make sure that your device has enough storage. Usually, you’ll see the message “Device Space is running out Notification” when you don’t have enough storage for the device. However, sometimes the warning isn’t displayed.

How to check and clear Storage on your Android smartphone

Open the settings on your Android smartphone

Navigate to the “Storage” section. If you’re using a Samsung device, you’ll first need to go to “Battery and device care” and then to “Storage.”

Your device will now show you a breakdown of the data that is taking up your storage space. This includes apps, photos, videos, and system files.

Make sure you have at least 1GB of storage left to keep your system running smoothly. If you run out of storage space, follow these steps to free up storage space on your device.

Download the Files by Google app from the Google Play Store.

Open the app and click ‘Allow’ to allow the app to access the photos, media, and files on your device.

You’ll see several options to clean up your storage. These include junk files, apps, downloaded files, large files, memes, and more. These recommendations are based on the files on your device.

Select the item you want to delete. For example, if you want to delete junk files, click ‘Confirm.’

Click on ‘Clear,’ then ‘Delete.’ This process is the same for all options.

To free up more space, search for ‘Your unused apps’ and click ‘Select and free up.’

Select the apps you want to remove and click ‘OK’ to remove them.

Reset App Preferences

Resetting app preferences can sometimes help fix the “System UI is Not Responding” error on your Android smartphone. App settings refer to the default settings and permissions that apps need to work and interact with your device. When you reset the app permissions, all the default apps will be deleted. This can help you fix the problem if a particular app caused the System UI to crash.

How to reset app preferences on Android

Open Settings on your Android smartphone.

Tap “Apps & notifications” or “Apps” depending on your device.

Then tap “Show all apps.”

Under the “App Info” or “App List” screen, tap the icon with three dots in the upper right corner of your phone.

Select “Reset app preferences” from the menu.

Click “Confirm” on the next screen.

Update All Android Apps

The apps on your smartphone use System UI to function. But sometimes, when there is a problem with the apps, they may have problems with the System UI. This can cause problems such as the System UI not responding on your device. To fix this, update all Android apps installed on your smartphone to the latest version.

Update all Android apps on your smartphone

Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone

Click on the profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen

Now click on Manage Apps and Devices

Now tap on the updates available

Now click on the Update All button on the top right corner to update all Android apps.

Depending on the network speed and performance of your device, the app will be updated gradually.

Uninstall Third-Party Apps

Sometimes, the third-party application installed on your smartphone may cause the System UI not to work. Third-party applications are usually downloaded from app stores such as Google Play Store and Apple App Stores, as well as third-party app stores.

Apps downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store are more secure and optimized for your smartphone compared to the apps downloaded from third-party app stores. If you have installed an app from these external app stores, locate the app, uninstall it, and check if the problem is solved.

Update Your System Software

If your phone’s software is outdated, it may cause the UI system to stop working. The System UI may need the new features included in the latest software. To fix this, you can update your phone. This may solve the problem with the System UI. Updating the software will also bring new features and performance improvements, making your phone better overall.

Factory Reset Your Smartphone

When you reset your Android smartphone to factory settings, all data and settings on your device will be erased. It can also fix the problem of the system UI not responding. Make sure to back up your important files before you factory reset your smartphone. All data, including apps, photos, videos, and other files, will be deleted.

How to factory reset your Android smartphone

Open settings on your Android smartphone

Scroll down to the bottom and go to additional settings

Find the backup and reset option and tap on it

Now click on Reset phone and tap on Erase all data to factory reset your smartphone.

Fixing the ‘System UI Isn’t Responding’ Error Made Easy

System UI is a basic framework that controls how your device looks and works outside of individual applications. This includes things like the status bar at the top of the screen, the navigation buttons at the bottom, the notifications that you drag from the top to the bottom, and other elements. Without System UI, the Android operating system can not really work because it is one of the core applications of the Android operating system. We hope you will find these methods helpful in fixing the problem.

Prevent System UI Isn’t Responding Errors in Android in the Future

Keep your device up to date: Update your Android operating system and apps regularly. Updates often include bug fixes and performance improvements that can help prevent UI -related errors. You can check the settings >about phone > software for a system update and the Google Play Store app for an app update.

Avoid installing apps from third-party sources: Only install apps from trusted sources such as the Google Play Store. Avoid installing apps from unknown or unreliable sources, as they may contain bugs or compatibility issues that can lead to system UI errors on your Android smartphone.

Clear app caches regularly: over time, app caches can accumulate and cause conflicts with the system UI. Regularly clear the app caches to avoid problems in the future. As mentioned earlier, clearing the cache will not erase your data, and it has its own benefits.

Avoid excessive multitasking: running too many apps at the same time can overload system resources and lead to UI problems. Close unnecessary apps running in the background to free up resources and improve device performance, especially if you have less RAM.

Restart your device frequently: restarting your Android device regularly can help fix temporary system glitches and update UI. A simple reboot can often fix minor issues and prevent the “System UI not responding” error from occurring in the future.

FAQs on Fixing System UI Error on Android

What does the “System UI isn’t responding” error mean? The "System UI isn't responding" error in Android means that there is a problem with how the device displays and manages the things you see and interact with on the screen, as well as the applications you open. When this error occurs, it means that the system is having trouble displaying the UI correctly, which can be caused by the app or the operating system rendering your device unresponsive or freezing. Is it necessary to clear the system cache regularly? It's not necessary to clear the system cache regularly, but it's always good to clear it to avoid problems in the future. The cache is a temporary location on your Android device where frequently used data, app files and other resources are stored. This makes the app load faster and improves performance. However, over time, the cache can fill up with old or unnecessary data. This can slow down your device, cause apps to crash, and lead to other performance issues. How can I identify the app causing the error? If the problem is system-wide, you'll not be able to determine and find the app that is causing the problem. You can update the apps and remove the third-party app and check if the problem is fixed. However, if the UI system crashes after opening a specific app, most likely that app is the cause of the problem. You can uninstall the app and see if the problem is fixed. What causes system UI not responding? There are a few possible causes of the "System UI isn't responding" error. Some of the most common causes include: Outdated or corrupted system software.

Insufficient internal storage space.

Corrupted or incompatible third-party apps.

Malware infection.

Hardware problems. Can I continue using my device when the “System UI isn’t responding” error appears? No, you should not continue using your device when the "System UI isn't responding" error appears. The System UI is the part of the Android operating system that controls the user interface, including the home screen, notification bar, and quick settings. If the System UI is not responding, you may not be able to use your device properly. Is there any risk of data loss or damage when the System UI crashes? There is typically no direct risk of data loss or damage to your files and personal data when System UI crashes. The error is primarily related to the graphical user interface (GUI) of the Android system, and it doesn't affect the actual data stored on the device, such as photos, videos, documents, and other files. Why is my Samsung System UI not responding? There are a few reasons why your Samsung System UI might not be responding. Some of the most common reasons include: Outdated software: If your device's software is outdated, it may not be compatible with the latest version of the System UI. This can cause the System UI to crash or not respond properly.

Corrupted cache: The System UI cache can become corrupted over time, which can lead to problems with the app. To fix this, you can clear the cache for the System UI app.

Malware infection: If your device is infected with malware, it can cause problems with the System UI. To scan your device for malware, you can use a reputable antivirus or anti-malware app.

Hardware problems: In rare cases, problems with the device's hardware can also cause the System UI to not respond. If you've tried all of the above solutions and your System UI is still not responding, you may need to take your device to a service center for further diagnosis.