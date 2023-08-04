Recently, Microsoft has made great strides in improving the stability of Windows by fixing bugs. However, many users still struggle with a common problem: the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Although there are several BSOD errors, such as Error 0x0 0x0, and stop code memory management, this article will focus on “PAGE FAULT IN NON PAGED AREA,” which is usually caused by hardware problems.

Fortunately, there are several ways to fix this error without replacing the hardware. This article will focus on the best methods to achieve this.

What is a stop code PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA?

The stop code PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA is a common BSOD error that can crash your computer. There are several reasons why this error can occur. It can be caused by invalid system memory (when Windows can’t find the data it needs to access from memory), corrupted or damaged system files or data, outdated drivers, or even a virus or malware attack.

Faulty hardware can also be the cause of this error. In addition, bad logical sectors on your secondary storage device, such as your hard drive or SSD, can also lead to the Page Fault in Non-paged Area error.

How to fix PAGE FAULT IN NON PAGED AREA

Fortunately, there are several ways to fix the “PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA” error in Windows 10/11. Before taking any major steps, it’s always best to start with the basics, such as simply restarting your PC or laptop or trying to boot into safe mode. Often a simple reboot can fix hardware and peripheral issues. If rebooting the computer doesn’t fix the problem, you can try the following solutions to fix the “PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA” error:

Update Device Drivers

Faulty device drivers are one of the most common causes of most BSOD errors like PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA. So before we move on to more advanced solutions, let’s first update the device drivers. To update the device drivers, we need to perform the following steps:

Press Ctrl + X on your keyboard and select the Device Manager option from the popup menu.

on your keyboard and select the option from the popup menu. Now expand the Device drivers by clicking the arrow on the left-hand side.

by clicking the arrow on the left-hand side. Then right-click on the primary driver and click on Update driver.

On the next screen, click on Search automatically for drivers.

Your system will now search the Internet for the latest driver software and install it on your device. You have to do this step for each device driver separately. If updating the device drivers does not fix the problem, we will proceed to the next step.

Run Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool

If you have the error “PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA”, a faulty RAM may be the main cause. To diagnose the problem, you can use the built-in Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool to determine whether or not your RAM is faulty.

To use the Memory Diagnostic tool in Windows:

Start by searching for Memory Diagnostic Tool in the search bar.

in the search bar. Click on the result and, on the next screen click Restart Now and check for problems.

If the RAM is faulty or damaged you need to replace it with a new one. If the BSOD error persists we should move to the next step.

Disable Automatically Manage Paging File size

Windows automatically manages the paging file size to optimize system performance. However, in certain scenarios, this can lead to unexpected errors. To prevent this, you can disable the automatic management of the paging file size by following these simple steps:

Start by searching for About your PC in the search bar and click on the following result.

in the search bar and click on the following result. Here, tap on Advanced System Settings to open the System Properties window.

to open the window. Now switch to the Advance Tab , and click Settings under the Performance Tab.

, and click under the Performance Tab. Switch back to the Advanced tab and click Change under Virtual Memory.

under Virtual Memory. Finally, uncheck the Automatically manage paging file size for all drivers.

Click Ok to apply the changes.

Restart the system and check whether the error persists or not.

Check the drive for errors

Sometimes problems with the hard disk can trigger the stop code “PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA”.” In this case you can use the built-in Windows utility “CHKDSK” (Check Disk) to find bad sectors or logical errors on the primary drive. Here you can learn how to run the Check Disk utility in Windows:

Click on the Windows search bar and search for CMD.



In the right pane, click Run as Administrator.

Then copy and paste the following code into the CMD window. chkdsk C: /f/x/r (C stands for the primary drive where the OS is stored)

Press the Enter key to continue the process.

Then restart your system. The chkdsk utility will repair the primary drive and you should no longer see the BSOD error any more.

Run SFC to check for corrupted system files

If the above steps do not work and you still get the BSOD error “PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA”,” you should try running SFC (System File Checker). This is a system utility that automatically finds and repairs corrupted system files. To run the SFC command, follow these steps:

Run CMD as Administrator, and paste the following code into the CMD window. sfc /scannow

Hit Enter to continue the process.

And restart your Computer.

The corrupted system files will be scanned and repaired automatically and you will not have to deal with the Page Fault in Non-paged stop code anymore.

These are some quick ways to fix the stop code “PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA” in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. If the error persists, you can also try reinstalling Windows, but be aware that you might lose your data if you don’t have backups. However, all the solutions mentioned in this article should help you fix the BSOD error. I hope you find the article helpful. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to share them in the comments below.

FAQs on How to fix PAGE FAULT IN NONPAGED AREA