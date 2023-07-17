Google Play Store is the first place for Android users to download apps and games. It is the default and most trusted source to discover new apps and games. Besides downloading apps and games, the Google Play Store also offers a variety of ways to manage your digital content, get personalized recommendations, manage your app and game subscriptions, update your existing apps, and more.

However, sometimes you may get the error message “Something went wrong. Try again” in the Google Play Store, which prevents them from discovering new apps, updating existing apps, and managing their digital subscriptions. This can be very frustrating, especially if you experience this problem frequently.

Fortunately, you can fix this problem in simple steps. In this guide, we’ll go over various causes and solutions to solve this problem yourself and get back to using the Play Store without interruptions.

Fix the ‘Something Went Wrong, Please Try Again’ Error in Google Play Store

Check Your Internet Connection

The most obvious reason why you might find Fix Something went wrong in the Play Store is network problems on your smartphone. You need an active and stable internet connection to use Google Play Store. Many features of the Google Play Store, such as user authentication, browsing different apps, searching for specific apps, and updating apps, require an Internet connection.

We may experience a number of issues and errors with our Internet access, including the “Something went wrong” error in the Google Play Store. To fix these issues, make sure your device is connected to the internet and has a good internet speed.

If you can not connect your device to the Internet, follow the simple troubleshooting techniques to fix the problem.

Turn Off The Mobile Data : If your mobile data is on and you are trying to connect to a Wi-Fi network but still can not access the Internet, turn off the mobile data and check if the problem is solved

: If your mobile data is on and you are trying to connect to a Wi-Fi network but still can not access the Internet, turn off the mobile data and check if the problem is solved Check Time & Date Settings : Make sure your phone’s date and time settings are set to automatic. If they are set to manual, you may experience problems.

: Make sure your phone’s date and time settings are set to automatic. If they are set to manual, you may experience problems. Reset Network Settings On Phone : if none of the above solutions work, try resetting your phone’s network settings.

: if none of the above solutions work, try resetting your phone’s network settings. Check the Network permission for the Google Play Store app : Make sure that the Google Play Store app has the required Internet access permissions. If you are using Android, long-press the app, click the app info, data usage, and enable mobile data and Wi-Fi usage.

: Make sure that the Google Play Store app has the required Internet access permissions. If you are using Android, long-press the app, click the app info, data usage, and enable mobile data and Wi-Fi usage. Restart your smartphone: Finally, restart your smartphone. Just reboot your smartphone using the traditional methods and check if the problem still persists.

Once the internet connection is established, you can use free tools like speedtest.net to measure your internet speed to make sure you have a good speed for using the Google Play Store app. There is no exact number, as the internet speed varies depending on the specific activities, but according to AllConnect recommendations, a speed between 5-10 Mbbs is sufficient to use the app without any problems.

How to use test internet speed on your smartphone

Open your favorite browser on your smartphone and enter the URL: https://fast.com/

The website will automatically measure your internet speed without you having to enter anything.

Make sure you have at least the recommended internet speed to use the Google Play Store.

You can also use other Speed test services to test your internet speed on your smartphone.

Check the Status of the Google Play Store Servers

If you have a good internet connection and the problem persists, try checking the status of the Google Play server. You can visit the Google dashboard or use third-party tools like a down detector to check the server status of the Google Play Store app.

Server outages are common and can occur with most services. The most common reasons include hardware failures, overload with more traffic than they can handle, cyberattacks, power outages, and more. When a server outage occurs, the app becomes unusable, and as a user, there is nothing you can do but wait for some time until Google fixes the problem.

Open your favorite browser on your smartphone and go to the URL: https://status.play.google.com/

Now, you can see the different statuses in the table. If there are problems or the server is down, you will see the text “Server down” or “Server malfunctioning” in the table in the column with the current data. If there are no problems, you will see the Available icon.

You can also use other tools like Down-detector to easily find out if there are server outages on Google Play Services.

As said, if the server issues are confirmed, there is nothing you can do as an end user to fix the problem. Wait for some time until Google fixes the issues and things get back to normal.

Remove Your Google Account and Sign In Again

If you have recently changed your Google account password or are having issues with your Google account, this may cause Google Play Store services to be interrupted. To fix this, you can simply sign out of your Google account and sign in again. Do this:

Open the Settings app on your smartphone



Look for the settings labeled “Users and Accounts.” This may vary depending on the smartphone model and version.



Tap Google and select the Google account that you mainly use for the Google Play Store app.



Next, click on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the screen and click Remove Account. Your account will now be removed from the smartphone.



Now go back to the accounts page and click on the add account and select Google.



Enter the email address and password. If you use a passkey, you can authenticate with another device.



Once the account is added, open the Google Play Store and select the account.

This should fix the problem. If the issue persists, follow the troubleshooting techniques below.

Check the Date and Time Mismatch

If you have incorrect dates and times, it may interrupt Google Play Store services. If your phone’s default time zone does not match the time in your region, it can cause problems with the Google Play Store. You can easily fix the problem by setting the automatic time zone on your smartphone. When you set the automatic time zone, the device automatically sets the time and date on your smartphone without you having to set it manually using the mobile network information, GPS or other information.

Open the main settings on your smartphone

Scroll and look for Additional settings. This may differ from smartphone to smartphone. You can use the search bar in the settings to find the Date and time option.



Then click on the “Date and time” option



Turn on the “Set time automatically” and “Set time zone automatically” option.



Now force stops the Google Play Store app (see step-by-step instructions below) and check if the problem persists

Force Stop Google Play

If the problem persists, try to force-stop the Google Play Store app and restart the app. When you force-stop the Google Play Store app, all running processes are stopped, including those that could be causing the error. This allows the app to be restarted. Force-stopping is one of the most popular and also efficient methods to fix many issues. Here is how you can force-stop the Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

If you are using the latest version of the smartphone, find the Google Play Store app and long-press on the app until the pop-up menu appears. Now click on the App Info button (i) to get to the app details. Alternatively:

Open Settings on your smartphone.

In the settings, look for the Apps or Applications tab. This may change depending on your smartphone model and the version you are using.



Now select the Google Play Store from the list of apps. If you can not find it, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and tap on Show system apps. Again, this may vary depending on your smartphone model or operating system version.



Then tap on the Force Stop option in the app information section.



Open the app again and check if the problem occurs again. If so, follow the other troubleshooting methods.

Clear Google Play Store Cache

If force-stopping the app doesn’t work, try clearing the Google Play Store app’s cache. The cache is a short-term memory that is stored by apps to improve the speed and functionality of the app. Over time, cache data can accumulate and become corrupted. To fix this, you can simply clear the cache of the Google Play Store app. Remember that you need to sign in to the Play Store with your Google account when you clear the app cache and data.

Open the settings on your Android smartphone. You can click the Settings gear icon or the Settings in the Control Panel.

Scroll down and click the Apps or Applications tab. The name of the tab may vary depending on the smartphone model and version you are using. If you can not find the tab, use the search bar.



Alternatively, if you are using the latest version of the Android smartphone, you can long press on the app, tap the info button and access the app details.



In the list of apps, you can find the Google Play Store. You can use the search bar and search for Google Play Store and tap on it.



In the Google Play Store app settings, you will see several options. Look for an option labeled “Storage” or “Storage and Cache.”



In the storage settings, you will see “Clear Storage” and “Clear cache” options. Tap on “Clear Cache.” This will delete the temporary files that the app has stored on your device.



Uninstall and Update the Google Play Store

If clearing the cache does not work, try uninstalling and reinstalling Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. You cannot uninstall the app completely because Google Play Store is a system app. However, you can remove the updates of the app. It is possible that the specific version of the Google Play Store app is the cause of the problem. Uninstalling or reinstalling the app will fix the bugs or other errors. Moreover, updating the app adds new features and fixes bugs.

If you are using the latest version of the smartphone, find the Google Play Store app and long-press on the app until the pop-up menu appears. Now click on the App Info button (i) to go to the app details. Alternatively:



Open Settings on your smartphone.

Locate the Apps or Applications tab in the settings. This may change depending on your smartphone model and the version you are using.



Now select the Google Play Store from the list of apps. If you can not find it, click the three dots in the upper right corner and tap Show system apps.



In the app information section, you can now tap on the menu with the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.



Now click on the Uninstall updates option.

Factory Reset Your Smartphone

If the above steps don’t work, you can reset your smartphone to factory settings. Resetting your smartphone to factory settings will erase all data from your smartphone, including any errors or bugs, or software issues that may cause the “Something went wrong” error on your smartphone.

It’ll also remove the Google account from your smartphone. Also, note that resetting your smartphone to factory settings will also delete all your data, including apps, files, photos, videos, and more. It’s highly recommended to back up your important files before you reset your smartphone.

What Are the Most Common Causes and How To Prevent This Error

Your network connection : If you have network issues or poor internet quality, the Google Play Store app on your smartphone may have trouble connecting to Google servers and cause errors as if something went wrong. To prevent this, make sure your smartphone has a good internet connection

: If you have network issues or poor internet quality, the Google Play Store app on your smartphone may have trouble connecting to Google servers and cause errors as if something went wrong. To prevent this, make sure your smartphone has a good internet connection Google account : If you have problems with your Google account, the Play Store may have problems because the Play Store uses your Google account to authenticate the user. To avoid this, make sure that your password is not changed often, and if you change your Google account password, make sure that you update your Google Play Store account as well. In most cases, you will see a prompt to enter a new password in the Google Play Store. If this is not the case, try signing out and signing in again.

: If you have problems with your Google account, the Play Store may have problems because the Play Store uses your Google account to authenticate the user. To avoid this, make sure that your password is not changed often, and if you change your Google account password, make sure that you update your Google Play Store account as well. In most cases, you will see a prompt to enter a new password in the Google Play Store. If this is not the case, try signing out and signing in again. Cache and Storage issues : cache and storage issues can also cause errors. To avoid cache and storage errors on your smartphone, make sure you have enough storage and that you clear the Google Play Store cache regularly.

: cache and storage issues can also cause errors. To avoid cache and storage errors on your smartphone, make sure you have enough storage and that you clear the Google Play Store cache regularly. Update Google Play Store app : Most people fail to update apps to the latest version. Make sure you update apps regularly to avoid issues like this. Updating apps improves the performance of the app and also fixes bugs like this.

: Most people fail to update apps to the latest version. Make sure you update apps regularly to avoid issues like this. Updating apps improves the performance of the app and also fixes bugs like this. Always use automatic date and time setting: if the date and time on your smartphone are not correct, you will experience interruptions while interacting with other services. To prevent this, enable the automatic date and time setting option on your Android smartphone. This will also save you from manually entering the date and time when incorrect data is displayed.

Say Goodbye to Google Play Store Glitches: Resolving the ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error

The Google Play Store is the first place many Android users go to access a variety of apps, games, and more. With simple steps, you can download the app you want and install it on your Android smartphone, which is safe and secure. You can follow the simple and detailed steps above to fix the problem.

