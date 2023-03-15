“Device connected to WiFi but no internet” is the most common problem of Android users. You see a WiFi connection status, but you can not connect to the Internet. If you are here, we assume that you are facing this problem right now.

In this guide, we will share detailed troubleshooting techniques on how you can easily fix this problem.

How to Fix Android Connected to WiFi but No Internet

Before you go through each step, you should determine the cause of the problem. This problem may be caused by the Android smartphone or the wifi router you are connected to. To find out, just use another device and connect it to the same wifi router. If the problem persists, the problem is most likely with the router. If the internet is working fine, the problem is with your Android device. Once you identify the device, follow the troubleshooting techniques below to fix the problem. See the first section of this article for methods to troubleshoot the router problem and the second section for methods to troubleshoot the Android problem.

Fix Android Connected to WiFi but No Internet (Router)

Restart the Router

The easiest way to fix the most common router problems is to restart your router if you don’t want to deal with technical details. When you restart your router, it’ll make a new connection to your ISP, and all previous temp settings and glitches will be fixed.

The procedure for rebooting a router may vary depending on the model and brand. However, below are some general steps you can follow to restart most routers:

Locate the power cord on the back of the router and unplug it from the wall outlet or surge protector. Wait 10-15 seconds for the router to shut down completely. Plug the power cord back into the power outlet or surge protector. Wait for the router to trunk up again and connect to the Internet. This may take up to several minutes. Once the router has fully booted up, check that the Internet connection is working properly.

Check Your Active Internet Plan

Check the status of the Internet plan you are using. Most ISPs offer unlimited data plans, but few ISPs limit the amount of data after a certain threshold is reached. To fix this problem, you should check the status of your plan and Internet usage.

Depending on the internet service provider, there are several ways to check the status of your tariff. However, you can also contact the ISP directly and check the status of your Internet plan. If you have exhausted the plan or limit, top up your balance and try restarting your Wi-Fi router to check if the Internet is working properly. If you still face the problem, follow the other methods.

Reset the Router

Another easy way to fix this problem is to reset the device. All the custom settings and configurations you may have applied to the router, such as the Wi-Fi network name (SSID), password, port forwarding settings, etc., will be deleted and reset to the default values.

To reset a network router, you can perform the following general steps:

Locate the reset button on the router. This is usually a small button on the back or bottom of the router. Press and hold the reset button for at least 10 seconds. Be sure to hold the button for the entire 10 seconds to reset the router fully. Release the reset button after 10 seconds. The router will restart and begin the reset process. Wait until the router has completely rebooted. This may take several minutes, depending on the router. Once the router has restarted, you will need to reconfigure it with your network settings. This may include setting up the Wi-Fi network name (SSID), password, and other advanced settings, depending on the router. After the process is complete, try connecting to the router again and check if the Internet is working properly.

Check if the Internet Is Working

If you are unable to access the Internet not only with your Android smartphone but also with other devices, there may be a problem with your Internet service provider. You can contact the ISP directly and fix the problem. If there is no Internet outage or problem with the Internet service provider, check if the Internet cables are okay or ask the neighbors who use the same Internet service.

Turn Off the Traffic Control

Traffic control is a feature of WiFi routers that allows users to restrict the data to specific devices on the network. If traffic control is enabled on your device, you can easily reset it from your ISP’s dashboard. Different service providers offer different methods for turning it on and off. However, before making any changes, you should consult the router’s user manual or the manufacturer’s website for specific instructions.

Update the Router Firmware

If there is a firmware update available for your router, try updating to the latest version of the firmware update that is available. This should fix most of the problems you are currently having with the router. You can update the router by visiting your ISP’s dashboard. Different service providers use different procedures for updating.

To update your router’s firmware, you can follow the general steps below:

Check the current firmware version of your router. You can usually find it in the router’s settings or on the manufacturer’s website. Visit the manufacturer’s website and look for the latest firmware version for your router. Download the firmware file to your computer. Open your router’s web interface by entering the router’s IP address into your web browser. You can usually find this in the router’s user manual or on the manufacturer’s website. Enter your login credentials to access the router’s settings. Navigate to the Firmware Upgrade section in the router’s settings. This may be located under the “Administration” or “Advanced” section. Select the firmware file you downloaded in step 2 and upload it to the router. Wait until the firmware upgrade is complete. Depending on the router, this may take a few minutes. Once the firmware update is complete, the router will reboot. You may need to re-enter your credentials to access the router’s settings. After that, connect to the router and check if the Internet works properly.

These are the troubleshooting methods you can apply to the router to fix the problem with the Internet not working. Hopefully, this should fix the problem. If you are having problems with your Android smartphone, follow the methods below.

Related Read: 9 Ways to Fix Android WiFi Not Turning ON

Fix Android Connected to WiFi but No Internet (Android)

Restart Your Android Smartphone

Restarting is the tried and true method to fix most problems with your Android smartphone. You can simply disconnect the Wi-Fi connection, restart the device, and restore the Wi-Fi connection to check if it works. In most cases, if the problem is caused by a temporary issue on your device, a restart should fix the problem, and you will be able to use the Internet again. Different smartphones require different methods to restart.

Forget the WiFi Network

When you connect to the WiFi, your smartphone remembers the password and automatically connects when the wifi is available. However, sometimes you may experience problems connecting to the network. To fix this, you can forget the wifi and connect again. Make sure you remember the password. You will need to enter it when you connect to the WiFi again.

To forget the wifi on your Android smartphone, open the settings

Click on Wifi and Connections and connect to the wifi you want to forget.

Now, long press or open the WiFi settings and tap on Forget to forget and disconnect the WiFi. (Varies depending on the device and android version)

Once you have done this, refresh the connection to the same wifi by entering the password and checking if the problem is solved. If it is not, follow the other troubleshooting techniques below.

Change DNS Settings for WiFi

If your Internet provider has problems with DNS (Domain Name System), you will not be able to access the website. To fix this, simply switch to Google DNS or Cloudflare DNS. You can simply follow the steps below to change DNS on your Android smartphone.

When you are on the Wi-Fi settings page, you will see the active Wi-Fi connection at the top. Tap on it to enter the dedicated Wi-Fi configuration page.

Navigate to “Advanced” on the Wi-Fi configuration page.” Usually, this option is located at the end of all options.

Tapping “Advanced” will take you to the advanced settings page. For the default Android version, you will get a pop-up window. In any case, the IP settings are set to “DHCP” by default. So you will not see any DNS settings. You will need to switch to “Static” to change your DNS server.

Once you change the IP settings to “Static,” you will see many text fields. Navigate to DNS1 and DNS2. Here you can enter your primary and secondary DNS servers. Now tap the Save button for the changes to take effect.

Change Mobile DNS

Note: In our case, we are using AdGuard DNS. You can use popular DNS like Google (8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare (1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com)

If changing DNS settings on the mobile smartphone does not fix the problem, try changing DNS on your Android smartphone. Changing DNS settings on your smartphone has several benefits, such as faster browsing, improved privacy, restricted access, and more. If the Internet is not working for you, there is a possibility that your current DNS provider has the problem. To fix this, you can easily change the DNS settings on your smartphone.

You can change the DNS settings on your Android smartphone by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your device.

Scroll down and select “Network & Internet.”

Tap “Advanced” and then select “Private DNS.”

Select “Private DNS provider hostname” and enter the address of the DNS server you want to use. Some popular options are Google DNS (dns.google) and Cloudflare DNS (1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com).

Tap “Save” to apply the changes.

Check Date and Time Settings

An incorrect date and time on your smartphone can also cause network connectivity issues on your smartphone. To fix this problem, simply correct your date and time or set them to automatic.

Open your Android smartphone and go to Settings

Click on the additional settings and click on date and time (varies depending on your device and Android version)

Now enable the Set time automatically option to automatically set the date and time on your smartphone.

Reset Android Network Settings

Network settings on an Android smartphone are a set of options and configurations that determine how your device connects to and communicates with networks, including mobile data networks and Wi-Fi networks. Resetting network settings removes existing network configurations on your Android smartphone and resets network settings to default. You can follow the steps below to reset the network settings on your Android smartphone.

Open the Settings app on your device.

Scroll down and select “System.”

Tap on “Reset options.”

Select “Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth.”

Tap “Reset Settings” to confirm.

Look Over Extra Steps in Public WiFi

When using public Wi-Fi through Capital Portal (portals are commonly used in public Wi-Fi hotspots such as airports, cafes, hotels, and other public places), users may need to authenticate or agree to the terms of use before they can access the Internet. When a user connects to a Wi-Fi network with a captive portal, their web browser is redirected to the special portal page where they must authenticate or provide additional information to access the Internet. If you use Capital, ensure that you authenticate to gain Internet access.

Reset Your Android Smartphone

If the above troubleshooting techniques do not work, you should reset your Android smartphone as a last resort. This is the last step you should try to fix the internet problem on your smartphone. When you reset a device, all data, settings, and installed apps will be deleted. All your personal data, including contacts, Google accounts, photos, videos, music, and documents, will be deleted from the device’s internal storage.

Make sure you back up all your important data before resetting the device. Different smartphones require different reset procedures.

So, this is how you can fix Android connected to Wifi but no internet problem on your smartphone. I hope you find this guide helpful. This is the most common problem on most Android smartphones. You can use the basic troubleshooting methods listed in this post to fix the problem easily. Let us know which method helped you in the comments below.

FAQs on Fix Android Connected to WiFi but No Internet

What does it mean when Wi-Fi is 'saved' but not connecting? When you connect an Android device to a Wi-Fi network, it stores the network name (SSID) and password. This allows you to easily reconnect to the same network in the future without having to re-enter the network credentials. If the Wi-Fi network is available within the range, the device is currently unable to connect to the network for some reason. There can be several reasons why a saved Wi-Fi network fails to connect, such as network availability, outdated or incorrect network credentials, device problems, and more. You can easily fix this problem by following these simple methods. Check the network availability: make sure the Wi-Fi network is available and within range of the device.

Check the network credentials: Check the stored network name and password and make sure they are correct and up to date.

Restart the device: Restart the device and try to connect to the Wi-Fi network again.

Forget the network: Remove the saved network from the device and add it back as a new network.

Reset the network settings: Reset the device's network settings to the default values and try to connect to the Wi-Fi network again. Is it possible to use mobile data while being connected to Wi-Fi? When a device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, it automatically gives that network priority over mobile data for Internet connectivity. So it is not possible to use mobile data while it is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Why does my hotspot say connected but there is no Internet? There can be several reasons why your hotspot shows "connected" but there is no Internet access. Here are some common solutions to fix the problem: Make sure mobile data is enabled on your mobile device. If it's already enabled, make sure you have not exhausted your monthly data allowance.

Reset your mobile data connection and restart your mobile hotspot. In many cases, simply restarting the hotspot can fix problems accessing the Internet through a mobile hotspot.

Make sure that airplane mode is not enabled on your mobile device. Airplane mode prevents both the phone and any device connected to it through the mobile hotspot from connecting to the Internet.

A simple restart often solves most problems. Try restarting the device, turning the hotspot back on, and connecting.

Make sure you place your laptop or computer as close as possible to the mobile hotspot.