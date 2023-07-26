With the recent release of iOS 17, Apple has significantly improved its security features and system fundamentals. One of the standout features of iOS 17 is the ability to share passwords and passkeys with a select group of trusted contacts via the iCloud keychain. This Family Password Sharing feature provides a secure way to share passwords, eliminating the need for explicit sharing and reducing the risk of data theft. An impressive advance, isn’t it?

In this article, we’ll explore the intricacies of sharing passwords securely between your trusted contacts on iOS 17. In iCloud Keychain, we’ll set up secure password sharing channels to protect your confidential information. This way, you can be sure that your passwords are shared with the people closest to you with the highest security.

We’ll guide you step-by-step through creating a Family Passwords group, seamlessly adding or removing members, and expertly managing shared passwords. So without further ado, let’s get started!

What Are Family Passwords in iOS 17?

Family sharing gets better and better with every iOS update, and this time it gets the most compelling feature, which is password and passkey access.

With Family Passwords Group on your iPhone, you now have the ability to selectively share credentials with select members and allow them to access and change shared passwords. This feature comes with numerous benefits, including the ability for group members to contribute their own passwords. This provides transparency, as all changes and modifications made by members are visible to everyone.

You can create multiple groups to share specific iCloud Keychain passwords with different family members and friends and easily add or remove contacts based on shared passwords or passkeys. If you no longer want to share a password, you can delete the password itself, a specific contact, or the entire group.

You can be sure that all data is end-to-end encrypted and securely stored in iCloud Keychain. This ensures convenience and security when sharing credentials for streaming services, online bill payments, subscriptions, and other shared accounts.

Requirements to Create The Family Password Sharing Group

If you set up a family group to share passwords, you can conveniently share them with your trusted group members. However, there are certain requirements that both you and your group members must meet in order to create and access the shared passwords successfully. Let’s take a closer look at these requirements.

1. Operating System: You and all members of the group should have iPhones running iOS 17 or a newer version of OS. This will ensure compatibility and access to the password sharing feature.

2. iCloud Keychain Enablement: All Apple IDs in the group must have iCloud Keychain enabled. This feature securely stores passwords and other sensitive information on all devices.

3. Contact Information: Before you create the Family Passwords group, you must save the phone numbers of the people you want to add to the group. This step is essential for successfully adding members.

4. Invitation and Acceptance: In order for a group member to access the shared passwords, they must join the group by accepting the invitation. The invitation link is sent to the desired group members, and they must follow the link to become part of the group.

Important Things to Remember While Creating Family Password Sharing Group

It’s important to understand the key considerations when creating a common family password group.

1. iOS 17 or later: In order to use the Family Passwords feature, all users must be running iOS 17 or later. It’s important to ensure that devices meet this requirement in order to be compatible.

2. Group Creator’s Authority: The creator of the Shared Passwords group has the right to add or remove users from the group. This control helps maintain the security of the group and effectively manage its members.

3. Contact List Inclusion: Before you can add a person to the Shared Passwords group, they must be included in the iPhone’s contact list. This requirement ensures that only trusted people can join the group.

4. Invitation and Acceptance: Once a member is added to the group, they receive an invitation to join the Family Passwords group. The member must accept this invitation to become an active participant in the group.

5. Shared Passwords and Passkeys: Members of the Family Passwords group have the option to share passwords and Passkeys with the other members of the group. This feature allows easy sharing of relevant information within the trusted circle.

6. Password Updates: When a user changes their password, it’s automatically updated in the Family Passwords group. This feature ensures that the shared passwords remain up-to-date and reflect any changes made by individual users.

How To Create a Family Passwords Sharing Group

Before you set up a family password group, make sure your iPhone is running on iOS 17 or a newer version. This feature isn’t available on older iOS versions. To create a family password group with your iPhone contacts or callers, follow the steps below.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Passwords. (You’ll be prompted to confirm your authenticity with your FaceID or passcode) Under Share Passwords and Passkeys, tap Get Started. Note: You can also tap the + icon in the upper right corner of the screen and then tap New Shared Group. Once you tap on Get Started, a Shared Passwords and Passkeys dialog box will pop up with three points explaining the Family Passwords Group. Simply click Continue to proceed. Enter your desired group name. Then tap Add People. Browse your contacts and select the members you want to add to the group. Finally, tap Add. When you’re done, tap Create. Select the circle to the left of the passkeys and passwords you want to share, and then tap Move to proceed. Tap Notify via Messages. You’ll be redirected to the Messages app; tap the arrow pointing up to the invite.

That’s all you do here! Your family password group is now ready to share iCloud keychain passwords with your loved ones and friends.

How to Use Family Passwords on iPhone

Often, it may be necessary to monitor your family’s password-sharing group for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s to gain access to the group, or add or remove passwords, these tasks can be accomplished with a few simple steps like the following.

Renaming The Password Sharing Group

Occasionally, users may need to change the name of their password group. By following these steps, you can easily update the name of your password group to suit your preferences better or changing circumstances.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Passwords. In the Passwords section, search and select the name of your Shared Password group. Click on the existing group name, delete the current name, and enter the new name you want to change. Click on the existing Group Name, delete the current name, and enter the desired new name you wish to modify. Tap the Save button to apply the changes. Finally, tap Done.

Add People to The Family Password Sharing Group

If you missed adding a friend or family member when creating the password group, that’s not a problem. You can do it even after the group creation. To do that, follow the steps below.

Launch Settings on your iPhone. Scroll through the options and find the Passwords. Find the specific Shared Password group you want to manage and select it. Once you’re inside the group settings, navigate to the Manage option and tap it. Tap Add People and select the contacts you want to add to the group. Tap Add in the upper right corner Tap Add again when prompted by a dialog box. When you have added all contacts, tap Notify via Messages. Finally, select Done to complete the process.

Remove People From The Family Password Sharing Group

If you accidentally added someone’s contact when creating a password sharing group and you don’t want to share your passwords with that person or don’t trust them, don’t worry. You can still remove any person from the group. To do that, follow the steps below.

Open Settings → Tap Passwords. Select the name of your Shared Password group. Click on Manage. Select the person you want to remove from the group. Tap Remove From Group. Tap Remove From Group again when confirmation prompts.

Add or Remove Passwords to The Family Passwords Sharing Group

If you already provided passwords and passkeys when you created your family sharing group, but you want to share more passwords with other members of the group. Follow the steps below to do so.

Settings → Passwords. Find the name of your Shared Passwords group and select it. Tap the + icon at the top of your screen. Select Move Passwords to Group from the menu. Select the passwords you want to share from the list and then tap the Move button. Tap the password you want to remove from the shared family group. Scroll all the way down and tap Delete Password. Once you tap Delete Password, a confirmation pop-up will immediately appear; you’ll need to click Delete Password again. Alternatively, you can right-swipe the password you want to remove from the group. Tap Delete. Tap Delete Shared Password.

Recover a Deleted Password

There may be instances where you unintentionally share your password with the wrong person or group, and you want to remove it from the family password-sharing group. If you want to back up your password in your iCloud keychain, follow the steps below.

Access the Settings on your device. Tap Passwords. Look for the “Recently deleted” option and tap it. Select the passwords you want to recover. After that, you’ll be presented with two options: Recover to Group and Recover to My Passwords. If you want to share the password back to the group, you can tap Restore to Group. With just one click, the password will be shared in the group again. However, if you want to recover the password only for the My Passwords section, click Recover to My Passwords. Once you click on it, a dialog box will appear asking you: “Do you want to recover this password to My Passwords“? It’ll be removed from ‘X’ (name of the common group of your family passwords). Then you should click Restore to My Passwords.

Note: After deletion you have 30 days to perform this action.

Delete The Family Password Sharing Group

If you feel that you no longer need a family password-sharing group, you can choose to delete it. Follow the below steps to proceed.

Open the Settings app. Tap on the Passwords option. Select the name of your Shared Password group. Then tap Manage to continue. Tap Delete Group. A confirmation pop-up appears on your screen; tap Delete.

Few Notable Advantages of Family Passwords on iPhone

Discover the remarkable benefits of Family Passwords on iPhone that provide seamless access to shared accounts, more security, and simplified management for your loved ones.

Group members can contribute passwords, providing transparency as all changes are visible to everyone. Create separate password-sharing groups to share iCloud Keychain passwords with relatives and friends. Add new contacts to existing groups based on shared passwords or passkeys. Easily remove passwords or delete groups/contacts if you no longer want to share the information. Rest assured that all data is encrypted and securely stored in iCloud Keychain.

Share Your Passwords With Confidants

We recognize that data security is the main focus of iOS developers, which has led to the introduction of a family password sharing feature in iOS 17 Beta.

Previously, users had to rely on open channels to transfer passwords between iPhones, which left them vulnerable to data theft. In order to deliver on its promise to increase security, Apple has included the family password sharing feature in iOS 17, which is a new step towards encrypting data.

FAQs about Family Passwords for Sharing Passwords on iPhone