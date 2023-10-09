Most platforms, websites, and apps we use today require a login ID and password. Remembering this plethora of passwords, however, is no easy task – unless you have an Einstein brain. To solve this problem, almost all devices nowadays have password managers, such as Google Chrome’s built-in password manager, Samsung Pass, Microsoft Edge Password Manager, etc.

Although this feature makes our lives very convenient, it has also made us unable to remember passwords. Fortunately, there are ways to retrieve saved passwords from your device. So, if you forgot an important password and need it to log in on another device, don’t worry. This blog will help you out. Whether you have an iPhone, Android, Windows or Mac device, we’ll show you all the methods to find saved passwords on your smartphone and PC.

How to Access Saved Passwords on Your Phone and PC: A Step-by-Step Guide

It happens to even the best of us – sometimes, we can’t remember a password. Luckily, there are password managers on almost all devices that store and back up passwords for you. So if you have password saving enabled on your device, you can retrieve your passwords at any time.

Let’s discuss how you can do that!

How to Retrieve Saved Password on an Android Device

If you are an Android user, you can find your saved passwords in your Google account. There are two ways to retrieve your passwords on an Android phone.

Method 1: From the Settings

Open Settings from the drop-down or application menu.

Scroll down and find Privacy.

In Privacy Settings, go to Auto-fill service from Google.

Now tap on Passwords. This will open the password manager associated with your Google account. You can scroll down and find your saved password or use the search bar to find a specific password.

Tap on the password you want to retrieve. A pop-up window will prompt you for biometric verification (fingerprint/password/pin/face scan).

After successful verification, a window will open with your user ID and password. Tap the Eye button to retrieve your password. You can also copy it to the clipboard using the Copy button.



Method 2: Using the Google Chrome App

Launch the Google Chrome app.

Tap the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Go to Settings.

Now, tap on Passwords Manager.

You can scroll down and find your saved password or use the search bar to find a specific password.

Tap on the password you want to retrieve. A pop-up window will prompt you for biometric verification (fingerprint/password/pin).

Once the verification is complete, tap the Eye button to see your password. You can also copy your password using the Copy button.



How to Retrieve Saved Password on an iPhone Device

Open Settings from the utilities.

Scroll down and find Passwords.

You will see a list of all the saved passwords on your iPhone. Now tap on the password you want to retrieve.

You will be prompted to enter your passcode or Touch ID /Face ID.

Once the verification is complete, you can view your password and copy it by tapping on it.



How to Retrieve Saved Password on Mac

Open System Preferences and select Passwords.

Now, enter your Admin Password or use Touch ID.

Here you can see all passwords stored on your Mac. To view a password, click on the “i” button on the right side and then move the mouse cursor over the masked password.



How to Retrieve Saved Password on Windows

In Windows, there are several ways you can see your saved passwords. Depending on your settings, your passwords are often stored in Credential Manager, Google Passwords Manager, or Microsoft Edge Password Manager. We will discuss these methods one by one.

Method 1: Using Windows Credential Manager

Open Control Panel.

Go to User Accounts.

Now go to the Credentials Manager. Here, you will see two options – Web Credentials and Windows Credentials. Web credentials store passwords for websites, while Windows credentials store passwords for desktop applications and Windows programs. Go to the respective section – Web Credentials or Windows Credentials – and click the drop-down button next to the password you want to retrieve.

Now click the Show option next to the password. You will then be prompted to enter your admin passwords, and you will be able to see your password.



Method 2: Using Google Chrome Browser

Launch Google Chrome Browser.

Click on the Three Vertical Dots in the top right corner, and go to Settings.

Now, go to Autofill and Passwords. Then, click on Google Password Manager.

A tab will open, and you will find a list of all the login credentials associated with your Google account. Scroll or use the Search Bar to find your specific login ID.

Click on the website for which you want to retrieve the password. A prompt will ask you to enter your Admin Password.

After verification, you can see your password by clicking on the Eye Button and also copy it to the clipboard using the Copy Button.



Method 3: Using Microsoft Edge

Launch Microsoft Edge Browser.

Click on the Three Vertical Dots menu and go to Settings.

In the Profiles section, go to Passwords.

A list of all passwords stored in the Microsoft Edge password manager will open. Scroll or use the search bar to find your specific credentials. Click the eye button next to the password to see the password.

Enter your Admin Password to see your password.



Similarly, if you use other browsers such as Safari, Brave, Firefox, or Opera, you can find your saved passwords at Settings>Profile>Passwords.

Tips for Securing Your Passwords

With hacking and cyberattacks becoming more common these days, it’s important to use your passwords securely and protect your privacy. There are some simple steps you can take to make sure your passwords are secure.

Below are a few tips on how to protect your passwords on your smartphone and on your PC:

Use a Unique Password for Every Account

It is not a good idea to use the same password for multiple accounts. If your password is compromised, the hacker can gain access to your different accounts. Therefore, always use a different password for each account you create. Also, change your passwords regularly. You can also use passwords suggested by a password manager that is enabled on your system. This way, you won’t have to remember your passwords and the passwords suggested by these managers are often complex and difficult to crack.

Avoid Using Your Personal Information as a Password

The most common mistake users make when creating a password is to use their personal data such as name, date of birth, phone number, or common words as passwords. Such passwords are easier to guess and can compromise your privacy. Therefore, always use long and complex passwords.

Use Password Manager

Password managers are a great way to save and secure your passwords. They can generate and save complex passwords for you. Since the passwords are saved by them, you don’t have to remember every single password. You can retrieve these passwords at any time by following the various steps we discussed earlier.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2AF)

Two-factor authentication provides an extra layer of protection for your accounts and privacy. The first is often your password, and the second can be an SMS, OTP, fingerprint, or other biometric verification method. This way, you can protect yourself from cybercrime and secure your private and important data.

Logout Once Done

Always log out of your accounts when you’re done with your work. This is especially true if you are using a public device, such as a computer at school or the office, a device at an Internet café, or even a friend’s phone. Make sure you log out as soon as you’re done with your work.

Wrapping Up – Your Password is the Key

Your passwords are the key to your personal life and the information you have on digital devices or media. That’s why it’s important to keep your passwords safe. Password Manager is a great way to store and secure your passwords in one place. You can retrieve your passwords at any time by using the various password retrieval methods described above. Remember that passwords are your first line of defense against cybercrime, so don’t take them lightly.

FAQs About Finding Your Saved Passwords On Any Device

1. How can I find saved passwords on my Android phone?

There are several ways to find your saved password on your Android device.

From Google Chrome: Google Chrome App > Settings > Passwords Manager.

From Phone Settings: Go to Settings > Google > Manage your Google Account > Security > Password Manager.

2. How can I find saved passwords on my Samsung Phone?

On a Samsung phone, passwords are stored in Samsung Pass or your Google account, depending on your settings. Here, you can learn how to see your saved passwords on your Samsung phone:

From Samsung Pass: Go to Settings > Security & Privacy > Samsung Pass.

From Google Account: Google Chrome App > Settings > Passwords Manager OR Go to Settings > Google > Manage your Google Account > Security > Password Manager.

3. How can I find my saved passwords on Firefox?

You can find your saved passwords in Firefox using the following path:

Open Firefox > Options Menu (Three Horizontal Lines) > Passwords.

4. What are the best Password Managers? (Third Party)

There are a lot of password managers on the Internet. But only a few can be considered the best. Below are some of the best password managers you can have on your devices:

1Password Dashlane RoboForm NordPass Keeper Password Manager & Digital Vault Bitwarden Norton Password Manager