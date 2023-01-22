As we all know, WiFi networks are protected by passwords. Whenever we want to connect to a network, we enter the password of that network and use the Internet. Once connected, our devices will automatically connect to those networks when we turn on WiFi. But what if we forget the password for our WiFi?

If you were wondering if there is a way to find out the password on your Android phone, then you have good news. It is quite easy to view stored WiFi passwords on your Android phone. You can use it to connect to WiFi on other devices or share it with someone.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to view saved WiFi passwords on Android without rooting and with rooting.

How to View Saved Wifi Passwords on Android Without Rooting

There are four different ways to view saved WiFi passwords on your Android phone. You can use one of them depending on your phone. Let us start with the simplest method.

View Saved Wifi Passwords Using the Settings App on Android

One of the easiest methods to view saved Wi-Fi passwords is via the Settings app on Android.

Here’s how to get started,

Open the Settings app. Tap Connections. Select Wi-Fi. You will find Saved Networks or Saved Connections in the Wi-Fi settings. Tap on it. Click the QR code icon or the Share button. You will see your Wi-Fi password under the QR code.

Note: Some manufacturers, like Samsung, do not show the WiFi passwords under the QR code, or anywhere for that matter. If you want to connect to other devices, you can simply scan the QR code. If you want to see the password, you should use the following method.

View Saved Wi-fi Passwords on Android Using Google Lens

This method is a continuation of the above method. We use the QR code, which we see in the Settings app, and scan it with Google Lens. Before you start the procedure, take a screenshot of the QR code you see in the Wi-Fi settings.

To view stored Wi-Fi passwords with Google Lens on Android,

Install Google Lens from the Google Playstore. Open Google Lens and open the screenshot of the code QR. It will automatically scan the QR code and show you the password at the bottom of the screen.

View Saved WiFi Passwords on Android Using Router Configuration Page

To view saved Wi-Fi passwords using the router configuration page, you need to know the router login address and credentials. They are available on your router or can be available on the internet based on your router’s manufacturer.

To get started,

Open a web browser on your mobile phone. Enter the router configuration page address and log in with the credentials. Click on the Wireless tab to find the password.

Find Saved Wifi Passwords on Android Using a Third-party App (Requires Root)

This method requires rooting your phone, which is not recommended for security reasons. If you already have a rooted phone and want to view saved Wi-Fi passwords, you can follow the below steps.

Open Google Playstore on your mobile Search Show Wi-Fi password You will see many apps in the list. Install an app that is rated high. We chose WiFi Passwords [ROOT] as an example. Open the app. You will see the list of Wi-Fi networks saved on your device and their passwords under it.

Easily Find Wifi Password on Your Android Phone

It has become much easier to find a WiFi password on an Android phone. All you have to do is go to the WiFi settings page and find the password there. You can use Google Lens if you cannot find the password under the QR code.

The router configuration page is also very useful if you want to find the WiFi password on your phone. If you have a rooted phone, you can use third-party apps to see it. With the above methods, you can share the password or write it down for further use.

FAQs on Finding Saved WiFi Passwords on Android

What are the dangers of viewing saved WiFi passwords? No Content Can I see saved WiFi passwords on Android? Yes, you can see saved Wi-Fi passwords on Android easily. There are four different methods to do this. You can go to the Wi-Fi Settings in the Settings app, tap on Saved Networks, and select the network. Then, click on the QR code icon or Share button (depending on the device). If you do not find the password, you can use the QR code on Google Lens to reveal the password. Or you can use the router configuration page or a third-party app from the Google Play Store. How can I get my Wi-Fi password from my Android? You can easily retrieve the WiFi password of your Android device from the Settings app. Open the Settings app and select Connections. Then, select Wi-Fi and navigate to Saved networks. Here, you will find all the networks you have used on your Android device. Select the network for which you want to retrieve the password. Click the QR code icon or the Share button. You will see the Wi-Fi password under the QR code. If not, take a screenshot of the QR code and open it in the Google Lens app to find the password. How do I find my Wi-Fi password if I forgot it? You can use the Share button in Wi-Fi settings if you are an Android user. If you are an iPhone user, go to Settings and click Wi-Fi. Then, tap on the Details (i) icon next to the network. Then tap Password and use your biometric to see the password text. How do I share my WiFi password with another device? Sharing your Wi-Fi password can be a breeze on any Android device running version 10 or higher: Open the Settings menu and select Network & internet.

Select Internet and choose the network you need the password for.

Tap the gear icon to the right of the network and select the Share button with the QR code icon.

Confirm your unlock code, and you will be able to see the QR code and your password in plain text.

Scan the QR code or copy and paste your password underneath it to share with other devices.

You won't be able to view the password in plain text for Samsung devices. Instead, you can tap the gear icon next to the current Wi-Fi network and tap the QR code icon to share the connection.