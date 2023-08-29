Chromebooks are no longer just simple devices for browsing the web but have come a long way. With support for Android apps and cloud gaming services, they’ve become more versatile and can handle a variety of games. Whether you’re a casual gamer or an avid gamer, Chromebooks now offer a wide range of games to suit your preferences.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to the 10 best games for your Chromebook so that you can take full advantage of your device’s gaming potential.

10 Best Chromebook Games You Should Play Right Now

Chrome Dinosaur Game

Chrome Dinosaur Game, also known as “T-Rex Game,” is a simple but addictive endless running game that has become a popular icon among Internet users. The game is integrated into the Google Chrome web browser and can be played even when no internet connection is available. The minimalistic design and nostalgic 8-bit graphics give the game a charming retro feel and make it a popular pastime for those who don’t have an Internet connection right now or are looking for a quick way to play.

Spelunky HTML5

Spelunky HTML5 is a browser-based version of the critically acclaimed indie game Spelunky. Developed by Derek Yu, this version of the game takes the classic 2D platformer and roguelike elements that made the original so popular and makes them accessible directly in the browser. Spelunky HTML5 retains the challenging and rewarding gameplay of the original and allows players to explore the treacherous depths of the game without the need for downloads or installs, making it an accessible and addictive gaming experience for enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Among Us

Among Us is a popular multiplayer online game that has taken the gaming world by storm. Developed by InnerSloth, it offers an exciting mix of strategy, deduction, and social interaction. The Android version of the game can be installed on your Chromebook via the Google Play Store. The game’s fascination lies in the constant tension as players try to figure out which one of them is the impostor through discussions and accusations during emergency meetings. The simple but addictive gameplay and the ability to deceive or expose the deception have made Among Us a cultural phenomenon and a staple of online gaming communities worldwide.

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light is a captivating and enchanting video game that goes beyond traditional gaming experiences. Developed by thatgamecompany, creators of the critically acclaimed Journey, Sky invites players on a breathtaking journey through a beautifully crafted world of wonder and mystery. Sky captures the essence of exploration, friendship, and discovery and is a testament to the artistry and innovation that can be achieved in the world of interactive entertainment. You can download and play the Android version.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone, developed by Blizzard Entertainment, is an addictive and wildly popular digital trading card game that has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide. Its accessible game mechanics make it suitable for newcomers while offering a game depth that will captivate even seasoned veterans. With its charming characters, compelling story, and engaging gameplay, Hearthstone has become a cornerstone of the digital card game genre. You can play the Android version of the game on your Chromebook.

Catan Universe

Catan Universe is a digital gaming platform that brings the popular board game The Settlers of Catan to the online world. With its user-friendly interface and cross-platform compatibility, Catan Universe has built a vibrant online community of players, allowing friends and strangers alike to connect and enjoy the intricate gameplay that The Settlers of Catan is known for.

Sudoku

Sudoku is an engaging and intellectually stimulating puzzle game that has captured the hearts and minds of people around the world. It originated in Japan but has become a global phenomenon loved by people of all ages. You can play it online via the Chrome browser or download the Android app. Its elegant simplicity and endless variations ensure that Sudoku remains a timeless classic, offering both relaxation and mental stimulation to those who dare to tackle its intriguing puzzles.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact, developed by miHoYo, is an extremely popular action role-playing game that took the gaming world by storm when it was released in September 2020. Set in the stunning and diverse fantasy world of Teyvat, the game offers players an immersive open-world experience where they can explore seven different regions, each inspired by real-world cultures and fantasy elements. The free-to-play model and the Gacha system, which lets you purchase characters and weapons, have attracted a huge player base and made the game a cultural phenomenon in the gaming community, offering both solo and cooperative gaming experiences across multiple platforms. You can play the Android version of the game on your Chromebook.

Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe is an exciting mobile adaptation of the immensely popular Rocket League series. Published by Psyonix, the pocket-sized version captures the essence of its predecessor’s fast-paced soccer game and adapts it to mobile platforms. Whether you’re competing in ranked matches or just want to have fun, Rocket League Sideswipe brings the excitement of rocket-powered soccer right to your fingertips. The Android version is also playable on ChromeOS.

Alto’s Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey is a visually stunning and captivating mobile game that takes players on an exhilarating journey through a mesmerizing desert landscape. Building upon the success of its predecessor, Alto’s Adventure, Odyssey offers a seamless blend of endless runner gameplay and serene aesthetics. The game’s elegant design and serene soundtrack create a serene and immersive experience, making it more than just a game; it’s a meditative escape into a breathtaking world of dunes, canyons, and ancient cities. The Android version of the game is available to play on Chromebooks.

Chromebooks have come a long way in the gaming world. They may not be as powerful as dedicated gaming laptops or desktops, but they offer a surprisingly diverse and enjoyable gaming experience. Our exploration of the 10 best games for Chromebooks showed that these compact, lightweight devices are more than capable of providing hours of entertainment and fun. Our favorites are Alto’s Odyssey, Sky, and Genshin Impact due to their appealing graphics and satisfying gameplay.

Tell us what games you’d like to play on your Chromebook in the comments below.

FAQs About Top 10 Games To Play on Chromebook

1. Can I play these games on any Chromebook?

In most cases, yes. These games have been selected for their compatibility with a variety of Chromebook models. However, it’s important to check the system requirements for each game to make sure it’ll run smoothly on your specific Chromebook.

2. Do I need an internet connection to play these games?

Whether you need an internet connection to play a Chromebook game depends on the game in question. Some Chromebook games can be played offline, while others require an internet connection.

3. Are these games free to play?

The availability of free games varies. Some games on our list are completely free, while others offer in-app purchases or require a one-time purchase. Check out the respective game platforms for more details.

4. Can I use a game controller with my Chromebook?

Yes, many Chromebooks support game controllers, including popular options like Xbox and PlayStation controllers. You may need to configure your controller in Chrome’s OS settings.

5. Are these games safe to download?

In general, it’s safe to download games from the web or the Play Store. Google takes security seriously and scans apps and games for malware. However, it’s always advisable to read reviews and check permissions before downloading an app or game.

6. Do Chromebooks support multiplayer gaming?

Yes, Chromebooks support multiplayer games across multiple platforms and services. Many games have built-in multiplayer, and you can also connect with friends online through platforms like Discord or browser-based multiplayer games.

7. How can I optimize my Chromebook for gaming?

To optimize your Chromebook for gaming, you should close unnecessary background apps, make sure your device is up to date, and make sure you have free storage. If your Chromebook allows upgrades, you can also consider adding more RAM, which can improve gaming performance.

8. Can I install games from other sources, like Steam, on my Chromebook?

While Chrome OS primarily relies on the Chrome Web Store for apps and games, you can use Linux support on some Chromebooks to run Steam and access a larger library of PC games. However, this process can be more technically complex and requires certain Chromebook models.

9. Are there new games coming to Chromebooks in the future?

Yes, game developers are increasingly optimizing their titles for Chrome OS. As Chromebooks become more popular and technology advances, we can expect to see more games that offer a broader and more diverse gaming experience for Chromebook users.