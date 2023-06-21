Do you miss the days of your childhood when the Game Boy Advance was your best friend? When those GBA games were all you wanted to do with your day? Would you like to relive those nostalgic moments without having to buy a GBA console or download a GBA emulator? If you are nodding yes while having a flashback in your head, we have got you!

In this guide, we’ll show you how to play GBA games online without needing a GBA emulator. Whether you want to play Pokemon, Mario, Kirby, Metroid, Zelda, Final Fantasy, or anything else, we have a solution for you!

How to Play GBA Games Online

GBA games have a special place in the hearts of game fans. There was a time when a GBA console was mandatory to play GBA games. But thanks to technological advances, today you can play GBA games on cell phones and computers with GBA emulators.

Also, there are now some platforms where you can play GBA games without having to download an emulator or the GBA ROMs. Some of these platforms offer you a seamless gaming experience.

Best Platforms to Play GBA Games Online

While there are dozens of platforms where you can play GBA games online, very few stand out for their features and convenience. After thorough research and testing of various platforms, I have compiled a list of the best online GBA gaming platforms that will meet your needs and provide a pleasant gaming experience.

RetroGames.cc – The Best Online Retro Gaming Platform

RetroGames.cc is the best online emulator that lets you play classic games for various game systems. The platform offers game systems such as GBA, GBC, NES, SNES, N64, Master System, Genesis, Sega CD, Atari 7800, Atari Lynx, Atari Jaguar, Wonderswan, Turbografx-16, Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, and more. It is truly the warehouse of classic games with so many platforms to choose from.

The platform has an easy-to-use and appealing interface. On the homepage, there is a search bar that you can use to find your specific games. There is also a menu bar that lets you choose the game system you want to play.

RetroGames.cc is not only an online emulator but also offers an online community. On the platform, you can create an account and save your game progress. Besides, it is integrated with PokeCommunity. You can interact with other users on the platform through comments and the community.

One thing that I personally liked about this platform is that it also allows cheats. Also, you can edit the controls to your liking, and it’s very easy to do.

Overall, RetroGames.cc is a great platform that offers all the features you would want from a game emulator. With its large selection of games for different game systems, RetroGames.cc is the best website for classic games.

emugames.net – Play Online, Download Emulators, and ROMs

Emugames.net is another retro gaming platform that offers a wide range of classic games for different gaming systems. This platform offers more gaming systems than RetroGames.cc and includes PlayStation Portable, GBA, Nintendo DS, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, GBC, Sega Master System, Sega Saturn, Capcom Play System 2, Atari 2600, Commodore 64, Atari Jaguar, and many many more.

The platform offers an easy way to download these emulators and their ROMs at a very high speed. Additionally, emugames.net has a separate section that explains how to download these games and emulators.

emugames.net offers hundreds of GBA games, and the library is updated regularly. However, the features of the GBA emulators are limited, as you can’t use cheats, skip frames or save your progress online. The platform can only save your progress to your local drive by downloading the “Progress State” file. To continue your games, you’ll have to upload this file every time, which is a tedious task. Besides, you may accidentally delete your progress files, losing all your game data.

gbaONLiNE – An Open-Source Online GBA Emulator

gbaONLiNE is a simple and easy-to-use online GBA emulator. The platform is completely open source and features some of the best GBA games if not all. Some of the games available on the site are Advance Wars, Aladdin, Alien Hominid, Bomberman Max 2 – Blue Advance, Bubble Bobble: Old and New, and Croket! – Yume no Banker Survival, Digimon Racing, Dragon Ball Z – Supersonic Warriors, Drill Dozer, Earthworm Jim, and many more.

The website works even if you have a poor network connection, allowing you to enjoy a seamless gaming experience. One of the best features of this platform is that you can manipulate the speed of the game, which helps you fast-forward the boring background stories and narrations. You can also skip the start intro through the “settings menu”

Also, you can save your game progress by downloading the “Progress State” file and saving it to your local drive. The platform may not have all your favorite GBA games, but it does contain some of the best GBA games of all time.

MyEmulator.Online – Your Favorite Games Categorised for Easy Access

Another great online GBA emulator is MyEmulator.Online. The platform offers a large collection of retro games for the most popular 8-, 16-, 32- and 64-bit consoles. You can play GBA, NDS, NES, N64, SNES, Genesis, and Neo Geo games on this platform without downloading an emulator or ROM.

The platform is really simple and the easiest to navigate. It offers popular titles and genres such as Mario games, Pokemon games, Sonic games, Zelda games, and Kirby games right on the homepage. These genres help users find their favorite games easily.

The GBA emulator on this platform does not save progress to the cloud but to the local drive. The controls are also simple and can be changed at will. What I liked most about playing the Pokemon Fire Red version on this platform was that I could change the controls for specific games, unlike others, where changing the buttons means that all GBA games have the same buttons.

Maths Study GBA 2.0 – The Unblocked GBA Emulator

If you want to play GBA games on your college PC or Chromebook, you can play them on the Math Study Group platform. This platform offers various online games, including flash games, GBA games, unblocked games, SNES games, GBC, N64, and more.

The GBA 2.0 offers more than 100 GBA games that are easy to find using the search function. The interface is catchy and simple and certainly stands out from the rest of this list.

While this platform has unblocked games (working on the Google Classroom domain), GBA 2.0 runs on GitHub. So, if your administrator has not blocked GitHub access on your Chromebook, you can play these GBA games without any problems. However, if GitHub is blocked, you can try our tips and tricks to bypass GoGuardian and then play your favorite games on GBA.

Start Playing Your Favourite GBA Games Online!

These are just a few online platforms where you can play GBA games without an emulator. These platforms are a great replacement for your traditional GBA console and emulators, as they offer most of the features you’re looking for in a GBA emulator. Besides, since you don’t need to download ROMs or emulators, you can enjoy a hassle-free and convenient gaming experience.

So, why wait? Play GBA games online today and immerse yourself in the addictive world of Pokemon, Mario, Zelda, and many others!

