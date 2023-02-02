Google Doodles are special, temporary changes made to the logo on the Google homepage that commemorates holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists. These changes include a Google logo that represents events, fun animations, video clips, and sometimes even games.

Games are the best complement to Google Doodles because they are simple, fun, and easy to play. They can be easily accessed through Google Search, which makes them the best place to hang out when you are bored during your workday.

If you are looking for simple and accessible Google Doodle games, we have gathered some of the best doodle games for you.

21 Popular Google Doodle Games You Should Play

Some of the Google Doodles are interactive games that can be played directly on the Google homepage. These interactive doodles are called Google Doodle Games and are usually only available for a limited time. These games are a combination of art, education, and entertainment and have become a popular part of the Google experience. From classic arcade games like Pac-Man to educational games like the World Cup Soccer Quiz, the best Google Doodle games celebrate the power of play.

Pac-Man

Pac-Man is one of the most iconic video games of all time. It was developed by Namco and first released in Japan in 1980. The game quickly gained popularity and became one of the most popular games of that time. The objective of the game is to eat all the dots in the maze while avoiding the ghosts. When Pac-Man eats the dots, he gets a score. The higher the score, the harder it becomes for him to survive. The game is simple and easy to play, regardless of age or experience level. You can play Pac-Man on both mobile and desktop.

Play Pac-Man Game

Pony Express

Pony Express is an iconic racing game based on the real-life Pony Express, a mail delivery service that operated in the United States from 1860-1861. The goal of the game is to collect mail and reach the finish line. Various obstacles along the way can stop the player, such as rivers, rocks, houses, thrones and more. The game is simple and easy to play, regardless of age or experience. You can play Pac-man on both mobile and desktop.

Play Pony Express Game

Cricket

The next game on our list is Cricket, which was presented as part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The game is very simple and easy to play. It contains a single button that you have to press to hit the ball. The grasshoppers are on the batting side, and the field of slugs is on the ground. The ability to hit the ball in the direction you want can be a good addition to this game. It is still a very interesting game to play. It can be easily played on mobile and desktop. You can click on the link below to play the game.

Play Cricket Google Doodle

Soccer

If you prefer soccer to Cricket, Soccer 2012 is the game for you. It was developed on the occasion of the 2012 soccer world cup. The game is very simple and easy to play. You play this game as a goalkeeper. You have to prevent the goals. You can use a mouse or a keyboard to control the player if you are on a desktop. If you are using a smartphone, you can control the player by swiping. Overall, I had fun playing this game.

Play Soccer 2012

Basketball

Basketball is another popular game loved by most people around the world. This game is about throwing the balls through the net in 24 seconds, just like a typical basketball game. On PC, you can use the spacebar or the mouse button to adjust the pressure and throw the ball exactly into the net. The game is simple and fun. I wish it had more fun elements.

Play Basket Ball Doodle

Coding for Carrots

Coding for Carrots is another fun and interesting game developed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kid’s Coding. The game teaches basic coding principles and allows you to drag and drop blocks to make the rabbit eat the carrots. The game particularly highlights the Logo programming language, which was developed by Seymour Papert and researchers at MIT to teach children how to program. This game is not only fun but also helps your children acquire programming skills.

Play coding for Carrots Game

Champion Island Games

The next game on our list is Island Games, which was launched to celebrate the Doodle Champion Island Games (August 31). In the game, you take on the role of a cat protagonist who enters Champion Island. On the island, you have to compete with seven different sports champions. The game is fun and challenging from the very beginning. You can explore the whole island and compete in any game you like. Once you beat the other players on the island, you get a crown.

Play Champion Island Games

Hip Hop

The hip-hop game was created to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop. If you love DJ and want to play a role like DJ, this game is for you. The game is filled with a different vibe and music from the introduction. The game includes two iconic records where you can use the crossfader to mix the beats, select different tracks, and much more. Overall, it’s cool and fun to play when you want a little break from work.

Play Hip Hop Google Doodle

Base Ball

The next app in Base Ball’s list. Google has created a Base Ball doodle to celebrate US Independence Day with a backyard barbecue game on the Fourth of July 2019. Just like traditional baseball, you have to hit the ball out of the park and score runs. The game is really fun and easy to play. The best part of this game is also the names of the players, including their favorite American foods. All in all, Base Ball can also be the best stress reliever when you want to take a break from work.

Play Base Ball Doodle

Cut Pizza

If you like cutting pizza into equal pieces, this is the game for you. If you think how anyone can like cutting pizza into different parts, do not worry. We will show you an example. The game was introduced to celebrate pizza as it is a part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The game is really fun and challenging at the same time. Not only do you have to cut the pizza into pieces, but you also have to meet the given requirements. I liked this game, and it quickly became one of my favorite Google Doodle games. The game works on both smartphones and PC. If you want to try it out, click on the link below.

Play Cut Pizza

Hurdles

Hurdles is another fun and challenging game that you should try. The goal of this game is for the player to cross the finish line as fast as possible. You have to use the side arrow keys to make him run faster. The more you press the key, the faster the player will run. To jump over hurdles, you need to press the spacebar. Using these two functions is challenging at first. But over time, you get used to it. When you hit a hurdle, the player’s speed decreases. All in all, if you are looking for a challenge between the time gaps in your work schedule, playing this hurdle game can be a better challenge to take.

Play Hurdles Game

Scoville

Google developed this game for the 151st birthday of Wilbur Scoville. It is an interesting and one of the most innovative Google Doodle games you can play. The goal of the game is simple. An ice cream fights with the different types of pepper and must defeat them to eliminate the pepper’s spiciness. A bar is displayed at the bottom, on which a middle line is marked. A circle moves from left to right using the spacebar; you must stop the circle in the middle or near the middle to defeat the peppers. If you successfully stop the circle, the ice figure will throw ice at the bell pepper, and after three successful attempts, the bell pepper is defeated, and the ice wins.

Scoville was a pharmacist who developed a method for measuring the heat or “hotness” of chili peppers. Google Doodle created this fun and innovative game to commemorate his 151st birthday. You can play this game on both mobile and PC. You can also try this game right now by clicking on the link below.

Play SCOVILLE

Loteria

Loteria is a Mexican card game designed to celebrate the traditional Mexican card game. The game is very simple and easy to play. Look for the same card on the board when a card is dealt. If you have a match, place the bean on that card at the given time. In the upper right corner, a separate box is displayed, showing the pattern of beans needed to win. The pattern changes in each round to make the game more interesting. Once you have filled in the matching pattern, press the Loteria text on the right side. The first person to fill in the pattern and call out Loteria wins the game.

The best thing about this game is the multiplayer support. You can either start a random game with players around the world or play with your friends by sharing an invitation link.

Play Loteria

Slalom Canoe

Slalom Canoe is another interesting and fun game to try if you like boat racing games. The game was available on Google Doodle on August 9, 2012, to celebrate Slalom Canoe 2012. The goal of the game is to reach the finish line as fast as possible. You have to pass through the gates of the track and move your boat as fast as possible. You can use the two side arrow keys to move faster and the up and down arrow keys to control the direction of the boat. At first, it was difficult for me. But after several tries, I managed to get a good score.

Play Slalom Canoe

Pangolin Love

The game is introduced to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2017. The goal of this game is to collect nuts to bake a cake for a pangolin friend. The game starts with a story in which the pangolin wants to collect nuts. Once the story is over, you start playing the game. Like the rolling ball game, the pangolin turns into a ball, and you can move it along the way to collect nuts and finish the row.

Magic Cat Academy

The Magic Cat Academy is another interesting game launched on the occasion of Halloween 2020. The goal of the game is to defeat ghosts. The game starts with a background story, and you are taken underwater. A group of ghosts will attack you. It would be helpful if you killed them by drawing the shape of the ghost’s head with the mouse. This game is also one of the most fun and challenging games to play.

Play Magic Cat

Quick, Draw!

Quick, Draw! is a very different and unique game compared to other Google Doodle games on the list. It is a game developed with machine learning. You draw, and a neural network tries to guess what you are drawing. The game asks you to draw some shapes or objects; you have to use the mouse to draw the shape on the screen. The AI recognizes the shape in real time and tells you what it has recognized. You have only 20 seconds to solve the task. I managed Rubik’s two out of six figures. You can see my score in the picture below.

Play Quick Draw Game

Rubik’s Cube

Raise your hand if you have ever played Rubik’s Cube. We all have. Google launched a Google Doodle game in 2014 to mark the 40th anniversary of the toy. It’s an interactive version of Rubik’s Cube. You can use your mouse or keyboard to control Rubik’s game. The original Rubik’s Google Doodle is currently unavailable. When I tried to access it, I got a 404 error. But I discovered the Google Chrome Cube Lab, a special page that lists various Rubik’s Cube games.

Visit Google Chrome Cube Lab

Doctor Who

This Google Doodle game was released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who. The goal of this game is to reach the end by avoiding obstacles while reaching the end. It is a fun and interactive game to play. Before you start the game, you can choose a character from the different doctor characters. Once you select it, you are taken to the place where you have to help the character reach the goal. I had a hard time getting the controls to work.

Play Doctor Who

Bubble tea

The bubble drink from Taiwan is becoming increasingly popular. Bubble Tea is another recent Google Doodle ga”e that caught our attention. The goal of the game is to prepare the perfect cup of bubble tea required by “a group of famous doodle characters.” The game is fun and very easy to play. You have to prepare the perfect cup of tea.

Play Bubble tea

Jerry Lawson Game

Play Jerry Lawson Game

So, that’s the list of the best Google Doodle games you can play now. Google adds new Doodle games for every new occasion. You can check out all the new games on the official Google Doodle page. Let us know in the comments below which game you liked the most. If you have any suggestions, let us know too.

FAQs on Best Google Doodle Games

How long does it usually take to finish a Google Doodle?

The duration of the game depends on the type of game and how it is played. Most Google Doodle games can be played in multiple variations, and some games you can finish in as little as an hour.

What are the best Google Doodle sports Games?

Here are the six best Google Doodle sports Games you can play right now

Cricket To celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

To celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Soccer : Released in 2012

: Released in 2012 Basketball : Part of the 2012 Summer Games

: Part of the 2012 Summer Games Hurdles : Part of the 2012 Summer Games

: Part of the 2012 Summer Games Slalom Canoe : Part of the 2012 Summer Games

: Part of the 2012 Summer Games Baseball: Published in 2019 to celebrate the fourth of July.

Do I need to download Google Doodle games?

You don’t have to download Google Doodle games. You can play them right from your web browser.

Where can I find more Google Doodle Games?

Google has a dedicated page for all Google Doodle collections. You can visit the Google Doodle page or click this link to find more Google Doodle games.

Where can I find the latest Google Doodle Games?

You can visit the Google.com homepage to find the present-day Google Doodle. Alternatively, Google has a dedicated page for all Google Doodle collections. You can visit the Google Doodle page or click this link to find more Google Doodle games.