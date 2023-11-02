If you’re reading this, you’re probably familiar with Openload Movies, which used to be a renowned free streaming platform that offered a wide selection of movies and TV shows encompassing virtually every title you can think of, all presented in high-definition quality.

On the other hand, it’s known that Openload Movies was shut down in 2019, leaving a gap for everyone who depended on this platform to enjoy movies and TV shows without subscription fees.

As you’d expect, there are now numerous alternatives to Openload Movies that will let you access your favorite titles, including recent releases such as Equalizer 3 and the latest episodes of television series such as Lupin and The Wheel of Time.

So, if you’re looking for the best Openload alternatives to access your favorite titles for free, we’re going to introduce you to them in this article. Keep reading as we delve into this topic.

Disclaimer: Neither TechPP nor the author endorse piracy or related activities. This article is for educational purposes only, and it’s important to keep that in mind.

What Happened to Openload Movies?

Most free streaming websites are shut down due to legal issues and copyright infringement. This is exactly the fate that befell Openload Movies. As mentioned earlier, Openload Movies was once the first choice when it came to streaming movies for free, but its practice of copyright infringement led to its closure in 2019.

What are the Best Openload Movies Alternatives?

Looking for the best Openload alternatives? Here is a list of websites where you can enjoy movies and TV shows for free, just like Openlaod Movies. We’ve selected them based on criteria such as fast streaming, extensive library, ease of use, and good video quality:

Yesmovies

Yesmovies is a very popular site that, just like OpenloadMovies, offers free access to premium movies and TV shows in full HD quality. Yesmovies categorizes the titles it offers into the appropriate genre and also lists the latest movies and TV shows so users can find newly released titles.

The site is very straightforward and allows you to watch your favorite movie with a single click. When you click on a title on the page, you’ll get a brief summary of the title and some important information about it.

Yesmovies lets you choose different video qualities up to 1080p, depending on your Internet connection and data usage. Yesmovies doesn’t add subtitles to movies by default but allows you to download the corresponding .srt file from your PC or from the movie’s URL.

It also loads movies and TV shows from different servers, so you can switch between them if you can’t stream well from one. The only downside we noticed on the site is the ads, but they can be bypassed with the Brave browser.

123movies

123movies is another alternative to OpenLoadMovies that offers an extensive catalog of titles. 123movies stands out for its excellent movie and series recommendations, as well as for the possibility of enjoying these titles in high video quality.

The platform is user-friendly and has similarities with Yesmovies, making it a convenient choice for your favorite movies and TV shows.

FMovies

You will most probably have heard of FMovies when it comes to watching movies online for free, and it’s one of the Openload alternatives we will be talking about in this article.

On this site, you’ll find both old and new movies and TV shows with top ratings. Not only can you browse through the long list of recommended titles, but you can also search for any title you want to watch.

All in all, it’s a good site to get access to movies and TV shows, except for the intrusive ads that are there. But you can get around those with an Adblocker or the Brave browser.

MovieUniverse

MoviesUniverse is a free site for streaming movies that doesn’t require you to sign up, like the other Openload Movies alternatives we present in this article, but allows users to log in to use features such as a watch list.

Being a free streaming website, it comes with ads, but that won’t stop you from enjoying your favorite titles on the site.

The site is easy to use, and what we especially like is the fact that it provides access to movie critics’ reviews for each title, which is very interesting for some of us.

MoviesjoyPlus

Looking for another Openload alternative? MoviesjoyPlus, a platform that offers free access to a variety of movies from genres like action, horror, comedy, and more, is another website you can use.

MoviesjoyPlus stands out mainly because it updates its movie collection quickly, so you’ll most likely discover the latest movies on the site. Besides, the site offers a straightforward and user-friendly interface that makes watching movies a seamless experience.

Binge Watch

One of the Openload Movies alternatives you will find handy to use to access free movies and TV shows on your computer or phone is Binge Watch. Binge Watch has a huge library of around 66,000 movies, most of which are available in high-definition quality.

The site also offers three streaming servers and provides subtitles for the titles in up to 10 different languages. One of the features it offers is the picture-in-picture mode, which makes it an excellent platform for streaming movies.

Movies7

When you consider the best Openload alternative in this selection, Movies7 stands out. In addition to its extensive movie collection, Movies7 offers an exceptional design and constantly updates its library with new movies and TV series episodes.

If you’re a TV series fan and want to see the latest episodes as soon as they’re released, Movies7 is the ideal choice. Besides, it has excellent recommendations for movies and TV shows based on the titles available on the site.

Movies7 offers all the features you’d expect from a free movie streaming platform and has a remarkable comments section where you can discuss specific titles with other users.

In summary, Movies7 is a feature-rich website that offers free and immediate access to a large selection of movies and TV shows.

AZMovies

AZMovies is the last Openload Movies alternative we present in this article. It offers a convenient platform for accessing a wide range of movies and TV shows. The available movie genres include action, romance, comedy, science fiction, and animation, among others.

AZMovies isn’t only organized by genres but also by release years, which makes it easy to search for movies and TV shows based on their release dates. Besides, the selection of titles on the site includes offerings that go back to the 2000s.

When you select a title you’re interested in, you’ll find a brief summary of its content on the site to give you an idea of what the title is about.

All in all, AZMovies is an excellent platform for streaming movies, similar to Openload Movies, although it does contain ads, similar to most of the other platforms we’ve reviewed.

Look for the Perfect Openload Alternative

In this article, we have presented eight alternative websites to Openload Movies that offer a number of features to improve your streaming experience when watching movies and TV shows. Although many of these platforms are flooded with advertisements, you can use an ad blocker to ensure a seamless and uninterrupted experience on these sites.

FAQs about Best Openload Alternatives

1. Are there free movie streaming sites like Openload Movies?

Yes, there are many free movie streaming sites like Openload Movies, and we have provided an overview of some of them in this article. These Openload Movies alternatives include Movies 7, Bing Watch, and FMovies.

2. Can you download movies from Openload alternatives?

Openload alternatives usually do not offer a built-in download option. However, with a program like CocoCut, you can still download movies from these streaming sites.

3. How can I remove ads on a free movie streaming site?

Free movie sites generate their revenue through advertisements, which can often be annoying. If you want to remove ads from a free movie streaming website, you can use an ad blocker or use a browser like Brave that blocks ads automatically.

4. Is it illegal to use Openload Movies alternatives?

Openload Movies alternatives are websites that stream movies and television shows to their users. This practice is considered copyright infringement in many countries and can lead to serious legal consequences. Therefore, we strongly advise using a VPN to protect your IP address and ensure that your online activities remain anonymous, especially if there are potentially prying eyes.

