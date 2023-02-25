K-dramas, short for Korean dramas, have gained popularity worldwide in recent years. Their unique stories, dynamic characters, production quality, and diverse themes have caught the attention of viewers worldwide. Many streaming platforms have taken this as an opportunity to add K-Dramas to their content library and make them available to a wider audience around the world.

In this guide, you’ll find a list of the best websites to stream and download Korean dramas for free. This list includes both legal and non-legal websites. All of these websites were selected based on content availability, video quality, download feature, and other elements that improve the user experience.

Note: It is recommended to use only legally recognized streaming platforms to support content creators. The websites mentioned in this article are listed for informational and educational purposes only. Using unauthorized streaming websites that offer K-Dramas without the proper licenses is illegal and may result in serious consequences. If you access such websites, you may expose yourself to malware and other security risks, and you may also be supporting criminal activities.

15 Best Websites to Stream/Download Korean Dramas in 2023

Viki

Viki is a household name and a popular website for streaming Korean dramas. The website is very popular for its wide selection of Korean dramas catalog. It offers a comprehensive collection of popular K-dramas to which new shows are added regularly.

The interface of the website is clean and so easy to navigate and watch your fav shows. The interface is very similar to Amazon Prime Video. I felt like I was using the Amazon Prime website.

Viki also offers a premium membership that allows ad-free viewing and access to exclusive content. This allows viewers to fully immerse themselves in their favorite K-dramas without interruptions or distractions.

The site is available on a variety of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. This means viewers can enjoy their favorite K-Dramas from the comfort of their own homes or on the go. There is also a “Watch Party” feature that allows people to watch shows together with friends and family.

This website also has a special community feature where users around the world help make shows accessible to an even wider range of people by adding subtitles to them.

Everything about the site is good, but what I do not like is that the free version has too many ads. Sometimes that’s really annoying. Other than that, everything about the Viki website is great. Bottom line: if you are looking for the best official website to watch Korean dramas with a clean and neat interface and a wide collection of dramas, and you are okay with the ads in the free version, this is the best option for you.

Dramago

The next website on our list is Dramago. It contains a wider range of K-Drama content and also allows for easy downloading on the go.

The user interface is good, but not as good as Viki’s. On the home screen, you get a list of shows. You can also navigate to different categories like Raw, dub, Movies, Popular and more. I found it very difficult to find Korean dramas in the search. The site showed me the error message “Sorry, I think you are lost” every time I tried to search for a Korean drama.

You can stream any Korean drama listed on the site instantly for free. The video will play instantly. If you have trouble streaming, you can select another server from the list of available servers in the upper right corner of the video player. The video player contains options to set the quality and speed. You cannot change the language and subtitles.

Dramago also offers an easy way to download Korean dramas for free. On the streaming page, you will see a download button where tapping it will instantly give you different quality download options. You can select the quality you want and start downloading the Korean drama. The download speeds of the server are also very good. I downloaded the entire episode of 369 MB in just 2 minutes.

The website is available on a variety of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. You can easily visit Dramago using your favorite browser and stream the best Korean dramas.

View Asian

View Asian is one of the few websites that provide the best user experience by offering free content as well. The website UI has a clear and simple design. On the home screen, you will find a list of the latest Korean dramas that have been recently added to the website. You can navigate between featured dramas and K-shows. You can also sort the content by genre.

Clicking on the title will take you to the streaming page, where you can click the play button to play the video. Similar to other sites, View Asian offers a simple media streaming player that lets you control the quality of the video and the speed of the video. Also, you can enable or disable subtitles, which is amazing.

You can also download the episode by clicking the download button on the media player. Once you tap the button, you will be redirected to another third-party cloud storage website where you can select the quality and download the video. The download speed of the server depends on the type of third-party cloud storage service you are redirected to.

The website also offers content from other countries like America, India, Japan, China, and others. Overall, View Asian is one of my favorite websites that offers the best user experience along with the best content if you are looking for the best website to download Korean dramas and also other forms of content from different countries.

Kshow123

The next pick on our list is Kshow123. Suppose you are looking for a website where you can download the latest collection of K-dramas. This is the best option for you. On the home screen, there is a special section at the top that lists the recently added K-dramas along with the ratings and downloads.

The interface is a bit cluttered, with multiple sections and ads. You can select the K-drama you want to watch and tap to go to the streaming page, where you can click the “Play” button to start playback. The media player is simple and has the same controls as the media players on other popular K-drama streaming sites. The video player includes options to adjust quality and speed. You cannot change the language or subtitles.

Kshow123 has a light-off feature, where other content on the site is blacked out, and offers a theater mode, where the video plays in full-screen mode, and all other content on the page is hidden. There is also a direct download option to download it on the go.

If you are looking for the best website to download K-dramas, Kshow123 is the best option for you. Apart from the easy download options, you can also stream the latest K-series and dramas and more on the website.

Dramanice

The next website on our list is Dramanice. With its extensive collection of shows, high-quality videos, and simple interface, it is an excellent option for those who want to enjoy their favorite dramas online.

Similar to Dramago, Dramanice offers a large collection of Korean TV dramas. The design of the website is entirely in pink and white colors, making it look like a K-drama stage, or whatever you want to call it. It is simple and easy to navigate and find your favorite Korean dramas. Unlike Dramago, the search function works well for me. You can easily search and find your fav K-dramas.

The streaming player is the same as Dramago. You can stream any Korean drama listed on the site instantly for free. The video will play instantly. If you have problems with streaming, you can select another server from the list of available servers in the upper right corner of the video player. The video player contains options to set the quality and speed. You cannot change the language and subtitles.

You can also download the shows directly by clicking either the download icon in the streaming player or the download button below the player. The speed of the download server is also very high.

NewAsian TV

NewAsian TV is another popular site to watch and download Korean dramas for free. It offers a comprehensive collection of popular K-dramas, K-shows, movies and more, with new shows being added regularly.

The user interface is simple and easy to use. On the home screen, you get a list of Korean dramas. You can select the drama and stream it immediately. I especially like the Switch off Light feature, which dims the entire website and only shows the show.

You can stream any Korean drama listed on the website instantly for free. The video will play instantly. If you have trouble streaming, you can select another server from the list of available servers in the upper right corner of the video player. The video player contains options to set the quality and speed. You cannot change the language and subtitles.

New Asian TV also offers an easy way to download Korean dramas for free. On the streaming page, you will see a download button that you can tap to get different quality download options instantly. You can select the quality you want and start downloading the Korean drama. The download speeds of the server are also very good.

The website is available on a wide range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. You can easily visit Dramago from your favorite browser and start streaming the best Korean dramas.

AnimeTV

If you are a Korean anime lover, Anime TV is the best website to stream the latest Korean animated series for free. It has collections of a variety of animated series, including the popular Closers Side Blacklambs, The Fake, Tower of God, Noblesse, and more.

The interface of the website is very simple and more focused on animation. On the home screen, you will find a list of the latest animated series. Using the navigation bar at the top, you can navigate to the different animated movies and series and also to the Chinese animated series. There is also a dedicated anime calendar where you can see the full list of cartoon series posted on the website. You can also filter the series by date and month/week and day.

You can stream any Korean drama listed on the website instantly and for free. The video will start playing immediately. If you have problems with streaming, you can select another server from the list of available servers in the upper right corner of the video player. The video player contains options to set the quality and speed. You cannot change the language and subtitles.

You can also easily download the cartoon series. You can click the download button on the streaming page to download it on the go. The download speeds of the server are also very good. If you are looking for the best website to stream and download Korean and Chinese animated series, AnimeTV is the best option for you.

Youtube

It is hard to find Korean dramas on other free legal websites because most Korean dramas nowadays are streamed on paid platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Viu, Amazon Prime, etc. However, there are some websites like Youtube for some popular Korean dramas.

The best thing about Youtube is that it is free and offers the most convenient way to watch Korean dramas. Almost every smartphone is equipped with Youtube these days. You can open the app and stream the K-dramas easily. The only drawback is that the content on Youtube is very limited. If you have decided to watch K-dramas on Youtube, we have selected popular K-dramas on Youtube below.

Here is the list of popular K-dramas on Youtube:

My love from the star / You who came from the stars

I’m not a robot

Fight for my way

What’s wrong with secretary Kim

Reply 1988

Descendants of the sun

Coffee Prince

Full House

and more

The best part about watching Korean dramas is the auto-generated subtitles (auto-generated subtitles on YouTube are machine-generated subtitles that are automatically added to videos). While the auto-generated subtitles on YouTube can be useful, they are not always 100% accurate, but they are a good start.

MyAsian Tv

My Asian Tv is another great website if you are looking to download the latest Korean movies online. The website is simple, mostly on the non-graphic side, and lets you stream and download the latest Korean dramas for free.

On the home screen, you will find different sections like Recent, Raw, and Top of the day/week/month. Clicking on the title takes you to the streaming page, where you can stream or download the episode. I would have liked a more modern design, but it’s fine and loads faster.

The download option allows you to download any episode of your choice instantly. There is also a built-in search function that makes it easy to find the K-drama you like. The content is also very extensive, and new episodes are added every day.

One feature that I really like about this website is the display of upcoming Korean movies and dramas. This makes it easy to know what’s coming up and make a list. In addition to the upcoming ones, ongoing and completed dramas are also listed.

FDrama

The next selection on our list is FDrama if you want to watch and download the latest Korean dramas online for free. This is one of the most popular Korean drama streaming websites that quickly uploads the latest content to its website.

The experience of using the site is not great, but it can be a good compromise for people who are looking for fast uploads. On the home screen, you can see the list of the latest Korean dramas. As I said, the website UI is not that great. When you click on the title, it takes you to the streaming page. You can turn the subtitles on and off by clicking on the CC button, similar to Youtube. There you can stream or download the episode.

I actually had some problems streaming the episode. If you are looking for the best and latest Korean dramas to stream and download, FD Drama is the best option for you.

Kocowa

The next pick on our list is Kocowa. The site is only available in North and South America, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other countries. However, if you are outside these countries, you can use VPN to access the website.

You will need to create an account before you can watch a show on the website. Once you create your free account on the site, you can browse through a variety of shows, and K-pop shows from KBS, MBC, SBS, and other content partners. The site also offers free drama series and TV shows. The site also offers the taste24 program, which allows users to watch Korean dramas and TV shows for free immediately after they air in South Korea.

Anonymous users of Kocowa can enjoy only a small portion of Kocowa’s free videos. Kocowa members can enjoy Taste24HR videos as well as free videos with ads or other restrictions. Kocowa does not support video download services, no matter what membership you have. However, you can use third-party tools like Kocowa Downloader – Allavsoft to download any video from Kocowa.

The website is available on a variety of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. There is also a dedicated app that you can download from the Google and Apple app stores.

Soap2day

Soap2day is another popular site to stream Korean dramas for free. It has a wide selection of collections. You can stream directly from the site or download them on the go.

Solarmovies

Solarmovies is another popular website for streaming Korean dramas and other popular content from more than 10 different countries. The website is easy to use and offers a streamlined experience. You can use the search function to find your favorite K-drama and stream or download it instantly. Besides, the website also lists IMDB ratings and reviews.

Netflix

Netflix is a popular video streaming app. It contains a huge collection of movies and shows to watch, including K-dramas. Netflix’s content is licensed and completely legal. To stream content, you need to pay for the service. Here is the list of some popular K-dramas available on Netflix.

Kingdom Itaewon Class Crash Landing on You Memories of the Alhambra Love Alarm Strong Woman Do Bong-soon The King: Eternal Monarch Descendants of the Sun Mr. Sunshine My Love from the Star.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video offers a selection of Korean dramas for its subscribers. To stream content, you need to pay for the service. Here is the list of some popular K-dramas available on Amazon Prime Video. Some popular Korean dramas available on Amazon Prime Video are:

Itaewon Class Crash Landing on You Memories of the Alhambra The King: Eternal Monarch Mr. Sunshine Hospital Playlist Voice Signal When the Devil Calls Your Name The K2

Best Places to Watch Korean Dramas Online

So, this is the list of the best websites to watch and download KDramas for free. I hope you find this list helpful. It is advisable to use only legally recognized streaming platforms to support the content creators. Let us know in the comments below which website you will use to stream or download K-dramas.

FAQs on Websites to Download Korean Dramas

