The world is not a safe place, neither for humans nor for your Windows machine. Malware attacks are always a threat to the security of your computer and your personal data. Although Windows 11 has improved the security of OS compared to the previous generation, it is still not completely free from malware attacks that can occur at an unfortunate time.

In order to keep your Windows 11 device running smoothly, it is important to have a reliable and effective malware removal tool.

While there are many free and paid tools that claim to be the best malware removal tool for Windows, many of these tools are wolves under sheep’s clothing; if you are not careful, they might become an enemy rather than an ally. Our goal is to keep your PC safe and save you time at the same time. We have compiled a list of the most effective malware removal tools for Windows 11 devices.

Each tool has been carefully selected based on its ease of use, effectiveness, and efficiency in malware detection and removal. To help you choose, we have listed the best malware removal tool for Windows 11 in each price category, along with a detailed description of all the features you will get.

Importance of malware removal tool for Windows 11

Malware, short for malicious software, is designed to hack your computer, either to extort ransom or attack your system. Malware includes viruses, worms, Trojans, ransomware, and adware. Malware is always dangerous, whether for individuals or businesses. Anti-Malware tools not only routinely scan your system for malware but also notify you when malware is found.

Once you give your consent, the malware will be removed from your system. Apart from scans and removals, malware tools also alert you when you visit a malicious website or have an external drive connected that might contain malware. If you use your Windows PC to browse the Internet or transfer data, you should have the most effective malware removal tools to keep it safe.

Things to note while choosing malware removal tool

Now that you know why you should have a malware removal tool on your Windows 11 computer, here are some things you should consider when looking for one.

Effectiveness : make sure that the tool detects and removes malware effectively. It is always good to use the most effective malware removal tools with a good track record.

: make sure that the tool detects and removes malware effectively. It is always good to use the most effective malware removal tools with a good track record. Up to date : there will always be new malware that wants to harm your system. When choosing the best malware removal tool, you need to make sure that it is updated regularly and can handle new types of malware.

: there will always be new malware that wants to harm your system. When choosing the best malware removal tool, you need to make sure that it is updated regularly and can handle new types of malware. Compatibility : malware removal will only work if it is compatible with your PC operating system. Do not worry; many malware removal tools are compatible with Windows 11.

: malware removal will only work if it is compatible with your PC operating system. Do not worry; many malware removal tools are compatible with Windows 11. Ease of use : not everyone is tech-savvy, and thus, the anti-malware tool for your Windows 11 system should be able to be used by ordinary people as well. Therefore, always make sure to choose a tool that is easy to use and has a user-friendly interface. This will make it easier to perform scans and remove malware.

: not everyone is tech-savvy, and thus, the anti-malware tool for your Windows 11 system should be able to be used by ordinary people as well. Therefore, always make sure to choose a tool that is easy to use and has a user-friendly interface. This will make it easier to perform scans and remove malware. Price : make sure that the tool you choose is worth your money because most malware removal tools cost quite a lot, and the tools should be worth the money you spend. Always remember that the most expensive tool is not necessarily the best one. There are some of the best malware removal tools for Windows 11 PC that can do the job cheaply or even for free.

: make sure that the tool you choose is worth your money because most malware removal tools cost quite a lot, and the tools should be worth the money you spend. Always remember that the most expensive tool is not necessarily the best one. There are some of the best malware removal tools for Windows 11 PC that can do the job cheaply or even for free. Customer support : good customer support always gives you peace of mind when you have doubts or encounter problems. If you are looking for the best free or paid malware removal tool for Windows 11, make sure that it offers good customer support.

: good customer support always gives you peace of mind when you have doubts or encounter problems. If you are looking for the best free or paid malware removal tool for Windows 11, make sure that it offers good customer support. Additional features: Who minds getting something for their money? Some malware removal tools offer additional features, such as the ability to schedule scans or even scan files from the Internet before downloading them. Even though these additional features are optional, you should always choose the best malware removal tool for your PC based on the other factors mentioned above.

Now that you know how to find the best malware removal software for Windows, it is still a task to search the Internet and find the tool that meets your criteria. So, why not take a look at our list of the best malware removal tools? Read on to find the best tool for you.

Best Malware Removal Tools for Windows 11

Regardless of what type of user you are and what your budget is, we have made sure that the best malware removal software for Windows 11 meets all your needs. To help you make a better decision, we have listed the pros and cons along with the price that was available at the time of writing this guide.

Microsoft Defender

You don’t have to be afraid even if you don’t have antivirus software installed on your Windows 11 PC because Microsoft Defender is there by default. In recent years, Defender has received several updates and has become one of the best free malware removal tools on the market.

Microsoft Defender runs in the background and protects your PC, unless you install third-party antivirus software on your Windows 11 system. Since the tool is trusted by Microsoft and has an easy-to-understand interface, you can recommend this Windows 11 malware removal tool to anyone who is looking for one.

However, there have been some reports that the application doesn’t detect phishing websites or similar scams that well. But don’t worry, you can check out other options on our list.

Pros:

Simple and easy-to-use UI

Protects against most malware

Constant updates

Cons:

May not effectively protect against phishing sites.

The tool is installed on your Windows 11 system by default.

Avast

If you are looking for a good free malware removal tool, you do not have to think twice and you can choose Avast. Once you install the tool from the official website, you will be greeted with the antivirus tool for Windows 11 that offers many features to explore, even in the free version.

The features available in the free version include a ransomware protection system, a simple firewall, and a bandwidth-limited VPN. For most normal users, these features are sufficient. If you want more, you can purchase the premium version. You will get additional features such as the ability to protect your PC behind an advanced firewall, prevent website spying, and many more features that you might not even expect from a malware removal tool for Windows 11.

However, while installing the software, the antivirus tool installed a browser without my consent. I have a hard time trusting a browser that snuck into my system without my permission, even though Avast claims it keeps my PC updated about malware threats. Hopefully, Avast will soon allow users to allow or prevent the installation of the browser.

Pros:

Free version is good enough for most people

Many features to explore in the free version

Simple and easy to use

Cons:

Could have offered more features for the premium plan

Price: Free (premium subscription starts from $4.19/Rs. 1599 per month)

Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool (MSRT)

One of the best ways to keep your Windows 11 PC safe is to install Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool (MSRT). Developed by Microsoft, this free utility is designed to detect and remove malware on Windows computers. The tool is best suited to remove malware that is known to be widespread.

The tool is also updated on a regular basis so that you can be safe from malware attacks of any kind. One of the advantages of the Windows malicious software removal tool is that it is easy to use. Simply download and run the tool to scan your computer for malware.

All you need to do is install the tool from the official site. Then, all you have to do is open the application file and follow the steps. You will get three types of scans:

Quick scan : run a quick scan of your Windows computer to see if any malware is found.

: run a quick scan of your Windows computer to see if any malware is found. Full scan : Scan your entire PC to determine if malware is present in the system.

: Scan your entire PC to determine if malware is present in the system. Customized scan: Let the software scan a specific folder for malware.

If a threat is found, the tool displays a list of malware on the PC and offers the option to remove it. Although everything is positive for this tool, Microsoft’s official page still mentions that this tool is only compatible with Windows 10. However, we have downloaded and tested it and found that the tool works flawlessly on Windows 11 as well.

Regardless, if you are skeptical about the performance of the tool, you can look for other options mentioned in the list.

Pros:

Tool from Microsoft

Easy to use

Up to date

Cons:

Despite working on Windows 11, the official page only mentions support till Windows 10

Price: Free

Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a malware removal tool that can be used with many versions of Windows and, yes, with Windows 11 as well. It is a powerful tool that can help you detect and remove a wide range of malware, such as viruses, spyware, adware, and ransomware.

Since most antivirus tools effectively detect malware, these programs have started to wear the sheep’s skin and fool even the most effective malware removal tools for Windows. That’s where Bitdefender, with its advanced scanning technology, comes in place. With this, the tool can easily identify and remove malware on your PC. No matter how well the disguise is.

Bitdefender also offers a real-time protection feature that monitors your system for any suspicious activities and takes necessary actions to prevent malware from infiltrating your system.

Apart from malware removal, Bitdefender also offers many useful features, including the ability to repair damaged files, optimize your system for better performance, and provide detailed reports on the status of your system security. Although lack of a free plan or even a free trial would be a huge bummer for many users. I hope the team will give an option for that.

Pros:

Can detect malware files, even those pretending to be legitimate files.

Real-time system monitoring

Offers additional features other than malware protection

Cons:

Prices could have been cheaper

Price: Starts at $14.99 (Rs. 1619.55)

Malwarebytes

Another choice for those who are looking for an affordable malware removal tool for Windows 11 is Malwarebytes. With this tool, you can enjoy various features such as real-time protection, threat removal, custom scanning, scheduled scanning, and many others. The free version is usually enough for most users, and its user-friendly interface can help even no techy people to keep their system malware free.

Overall, Malwarebytes is a great malware removal tool for those who don’t want to spend a dime on software protection but want a reliable and effective tool to protect against online threats. However, I would appreciate a much faster and smoother installation process compared to the current one.

Pros:

Protection against various types of online threats.

User-friendly interface

Good scanning speeds.

Cons:

Limited features in the free version

May conflict with other security softwares

Price: Free for personal use [$44.99 (yearly)]

Norton

Norton AntiVirus is a well-known malware removal tool that can be considered for those looking for the best antivirus and cybersecurity software for Windows 11. Norton is equipped with real-time protection, threat removal, custom scans, Scheduled scans, and many others.

The application is easy to use, and if you upgrade to the premium plans, you will get additional features such as VPN, parental control, and the ability to connect with up to 5 devices. If you are still skeptical, you are only required to pay after the free trial period, so it will be helpful to make a proper decision.

Unfortunately, Norton’s services are unavailable in regions such as India because of some disputes between government regulations. So, check if Norton is available in your region before getting it.

Pros:

Strong protection against malwares

Easy to use

Features such as VPN and Parental control are available with premium plans.

Cons:

Prices are a bit premium

May not work in some regions

Price: $19.99 (Free trial available)

TotalAV

TotalAV Antivirus is another option in our list of best Malware removal tools for Windows 11. It is equipped with features such as real-time antivirus protection, detects and eliminates malware such as viruses, trojans & others, and PUA protection – which protects your PC from installing applications that might bring malware.

The feature set doesn’t end there, as TotalAV promises to protect your PC from phishing scams and ransomware. The antivirus software can be used on your Android or iOS devices with just one subscription. Yes, you can use up to 3-6 devices, depending on the plan you choose to go with.

Apart from providing you with reliable antivirus software for Windows 11 machines, TotalAV also gives additional features such as an ad blocker and VPN. Another great reason to go with TotalAV is the premium features available, even with the base plan. You are only required to pay more if you have more than three devices to connect.

Although there should have been a free version or a free trial period, at the time of preparing this guide, there was an option for the 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like software to remove malware on Windows 11.

Pros:

Protection against malwares

Can be used with more than one device

Contains VPN and ad blocker

Cons:

No free version

Price: $19 (30 days money back guarantee)

McAfee

McAfee is not unknown to many as this antivirus was present in many Windows systems for some time. Still, if you are unfamiliar with it, McAfee is one of the best malware removal tools for Windows 11 to consider, mainly because of its features. Apart from protecting your PS from malware such as viruses, trojans, rootkits, and spyware.

McAfee includes privacy features such as a firewall, password manager, file shredder, web protection, and many more. Apart from that, this antivirus software for Windows 11 updates frequently to protect your PC from even new entrants. Unfortunately, this anti-malware tool won’t be available in regions such as India and many others because of clashes between regulations.

Make sure McAfee is not banned or has any clashes with the authority before making any purchase decision.

Pros:

Updates frequently

Protects from a wide range of malware

Includes additional features such as password manager, file shredder, and more.

Cons:

User interface could have been improved

No free plan

May not be available in certain regions

Price: $29.99/year

Other options to consider while looking for Windows 11 malware removal tools

Apart from the above-mentioned options, we also have some runner-up options that you can consider. While we haven’t considered them the best malware removal tool for Windows 11, they are still worth checking out to protect your system.

Kaspersky : Kaspersky has been in the industry for quite some time. With their knowledge in the industry, it is one of the best anti-malware tools you can consider. Since the USA has labeled this app as a threat on account of the current Russia vs. Ukraine conflict, we cannot suggest this app with full heart to you.

: Kaspersky has been in the industry for quite some time. With their knowledge in the industry, it is one of the best anti-malware tools you can consider. Since the USA has labeled this app as a threat on account of the current Russia vs. Ukraine conflict, we cannot suggest this app with full heart to you. Webroot : For those who are looking for affordable Windows 11 anti-malware tool, you can check out Webroot. You will get protection from the malware along with reliable customer support. The app also has a simple and easy-to-use interface to make it easy for you to analyze the situation.

: For those who are looking for affordable Windows 11 anti-malware tool, you can check out Webroot. You will get protection from the malware along with reliable customer support. The app also has a simple and easy-to-use interface to make it easy for you to analyze the situation. Trend Micro Antivirus+: This anti-malware software for Windows 11 provides comprehensive protection against a wide range of malware threats, including viruses, trojans, spyware, adware, and more. It’s also equipped to detect and block phishing attempts and comes with a spam filter

Stay secure!

With our list of the best malware removal tool for Windows 11, we have provided you with various options so that you can easily decide based on your preferences and budget. Although if you still have any suggestions or doubts, you can always drop them in the comments.

FAQs about Windows 11 Malware Removal Tools

How do I get rid of malware on Windows 11? First, get good malware removal software and run a malware scan on your Windows 11 PC. Once completing the scan, if any malware is detected, there will be an option to remove the malware. Does Malwarebytes work well with Windows 11? Yes. Malwarebytes is a malware removal tool made to be compatible with Windows 11 and should work well on it. To ensure the software is working fine, try to download the latest version of the software. Can hackers hack Windows 11? Yes. Your Windows 11 device might be at risk of hacking if proper measures are not taken. To avoid any issues, try only visiting and downloading from trusted websites and not opening any unknown links. Does resetting Windows 11 remove viruses? While there are chances that resetting Windows 11 might help to remove viruses and malware, it is still not a guaranteed method. When you reset Windows 11, it will reinstall a fresh copy of the operating system and remove any software, settings, personal files, and malware stored in the operating system. Although resetting Windows won't remove any malware stored on an external drive or in the cloud. Additionally, if the malware has infected the firmware or BIOS, a reset may not be able to remove it completely. Is Windows 11 more secure than 10? Yes. Significant changes have been made outside and under the hood to make Windows 11 more than Windows 10. Besides the many features added to Windows 11, the UEFI Secure Boot from the get-go helps the latest version of Windows stand strong from previous generations. Is Windows Defender enough, or do I need an antivirus? While Windows Defender can help you protect from most of the known malware, it is still not advanced as other antivirus software mentioned in our list.