Earphones come in different types. But generally speaking, it’s in-ear style earphones that are the most prominent among all types in the market, owing to better sound quality.

That said, this sound quality comes at the expense of noise isolation. Since in-ear earphones are closed back and sit deep in your ear canal, they block out the opening and, in turn, isolate you from the outside environment. For many people, this can be a safety hazard.

Open-ear earphones are aimed at solving this problem. Although some big players in the audio space have started on this mission early, Oladance is a relatively new entrant. It started in 2022 but is already onto its third product within 18 months. Called OWS (Oladance Wearable Stereo) Pro, the earphones feature a futuristic design, promise ultimate sound quality, and pack a bunch of smarts.

If the whole idea of these earphones has piqued your curiosity, here’s everything you need to know about the Oladance OWS Pro and the factors that separate it from other open-ear earphones currently available.

Oladance OWS Pro: A Patented Open-Ear Design

Being an open-ear design earphone, the OWS Pro follow the same design principles as their previous models. However, they embrace some new elements in the designs of the earbuds and the charging case that make them stand out from their predecessors.

Oladance says it’s their patented open-ear design. It calls it the “Mobius Ring” design, and there are a few notable things about it. First, the design integrates liquid silicone molding in the construction of the ear hooks. This ensures the earphones rest gently on top of your ear and are comfortable to wear all day. The material is also said to be skin-friendly for added comfort.

Then, there’s the three-point arc support structure of the ear hook design. According to the company, this design allows for even pressure distribution and promises compatibility with different ear shapes. In addition, it also ensures that the earphones stay on top of your ears even when you’re running, cycling, or working out in the gym. Speaking of outdoor activities, the earphones are also IPX4-rated.

Of course, needless to say, the open-ear design of the OWS Pro prevents blocking of the ear canal since it just rests on your ears. As a result, you’re always in sync with your surroundings and aware of the sounds around you.

Multiple Color Options

Oladance offers the OWS Pro in multiple color options, which is something you don’t get to see with earphones from even some of the bigger brands. These color options include Vivid Green, Pearly Haze Pink, Porcelain White, Misty Black, and Luminous Titanium. Among these, the former three colors are coated in a ceramic skin to offer a ceramic-like, warm gloss feel in hand.

Two-in-One Controls

One of the design elements many earphones struggle to get right is on-board controls. But this isn’t the case with Oladance’s OWS Pro, as the earphones feature two-in-one controls, wherein you get a 2-in-1 touch and pressure button with the company’s micro-sensing system, which is said to be more accurate at sensing gestures and eliminating accidental touches.

This means the OWS Pro can accept both squeeze and swipe gestures, so you have more control options on board and don’t have to open the companion app every time you want to perform these operations.

Here’s what the control actions look like:

1x Squeeze: Play/Pause or Answer

2x Squeeze: Previous track / Next track or Hang up / Reject phone call

3x Squeeze: Activate voice assistant

Slide up: Volume up

Slide down: Volume down

Multi-Point Connection

Multi-point connectivity is a genuinely useful feature that lets you connect your earbuds to more than one device at once and switch between them automatically, depending on the requirement.

The OWS Pro support multi-point connectivity and can connect with two different Bluetooth devices at once. So you can easily pair them to your computer and smartphone at the same time and switch the audio based on the context and the requirement.

Speaking of connectivity, the earphones employ the Bluetooth 5.3 standard, which promises better range and connectivity.

Focus Mode and Anti-Leak Sound System

While the whole idea of the OWS Pro is to keep you aware of your surroundings, it’s also important to focus on the sounds that matter the most.

To achieve this, Oladance uses a “Sound Screening” technology on the OWS Pro, which filters out annoying low and mid-range noises in your surroundings to offer a cleaner and more relaxed listening experience so you can focus better and be more productive throughout the day.

Another limitation of open-ear design earphones is sound leakage. In this regard, too, the company says its anti-leak sound prevention system on the OWS Pro intelligently suppresses sound leakage and gives you a private listening experience to protect your privacy in public places.

To ensure calling isn’t affected by noisy winds, each pair of OWS Pro comes equipped with six microphones. These work in tandem to cancel out external sound waves and separate human voices from environmental noise for a clear calling experience.

Vivid Sound Quality

Sound quality is a crucial factor to consider when buying a pair of wireless earphones. Olandance understands this and offers a sound system on the OWS Pro sport that takes care of various facets.

To begin with, the OWS Pro get a dual-chip system that includes a primary (DSP) chip and an amplifier chip. This system promises to offer a sound experience that’s far beyond what the current open-audio solutions manage to provide.

Each earbud packs multi-magnetic high-resolution speakers. These speakers employ the company’s own thin and rigid diaphragm, which claims to deliver high-resolution sound with good details, better clarity, and, in general, a fuller audio experience.

Speaking of a fuller audio experience, Oladance says it uses its 2nd generation bass enhancement algorithm to achieve it. This algorithm enhances low frequencies to deliver a better sense of loudness.

Similarly, the earphones also take advantage of their own dynamic EQ algorithm. With this, the idea is to offer even sound at different frequencies, no matter whether you’re indoors or outdoors, so you can experience vivid sound quality anytime, anywhere.

Lastly, Oladance employs a hearing protection mode on the OWS Pro to protect you from hearing loss. It works by monitoring the sound energy of different frequencies and adjusting the accumulated sound energy using its algorithm to prevent it from exceeding the range that the auditory nerves can withstand.

Impressive Battery Life

Battery life is another area where the Oladance OWS Pro excels. Each earbud packs the company’s in-house 150mAh battery, which it claims offers stronger charge storage and high safety while also being small in size.

Oladance says the battery on the OWS Pro can last up to 16 hours on a single charge. And with the charging case, you can extend it further up to 58 hours. The earphones also employ a self-developed “Energy Lock” technology, which lowers power consumption and extends battery life.

Talking about OWS Pro’s charging speeds, the company claims a 15-minute charge can top up the battery for 6 hours of playback time.

Ability to Use Earphones Independently of the Case

One advantage of the extended battery life and the “Energy Lock” technology on the OWS Pro is that you can use them independently of their charging case, albeit for short periods. This eliminates the need to bring with you the charging case wherever you go without giving you battery anxiety.

Additional Capabilities With Accessories

Oladance also makes a wireless Bluetooth controller, which allows you to switch between different sports modes on your OWS Pro remotely. You can purchase the controller separately from the company’s website if you need this added functionality. With this controller, you can get music control, call control, and voice intercom functionality, among other things.

Customize Your Experience With the Companion App

Just like any other earphone maker, Oladance also has a companion app to help you customize your experience. It’s called Oladance and is available on both Play Store and App Store.

Using this app, you can tweak media controls, select presets, and access various features the OWS Pro come with to get the most out of them.

A Little Expensive Affair but a More Promising One Than Ever

Oladance is selling the OWS Pro for $229.99. You can learn more about the earphones and purchase them from Oladance’s website. Or order one through Amazon.

When you consider other earphones, this pricing may seem a bit steep. The open-ear earbuds category is still in the nascent stage. Although some brands have tried their hands at it, none has managed to get so many things right in its favor.

This isn’t the case with Oladance, though. The OWS Pro incorporate several unique elements, including those that affect how the earbuds work and contribute effectively towards their purpose of an open-ear earphone design, as we’ve seen above.

But to recap, with the OWS Pro, you get a unique, open-ear design that fits different ear sizes and is comfortable to wear all day. Unlike some open-ear earphones, these earbuds do come with a charging case that can charge the earphones to give you extra battery life.

Similarly, the earphones also get you features like multi-point connectivity and effective noise isolation that add to the whole experience. And, last but not least, they use advanced algorithms to deliver a good audio experience, which, again, is a rare sight on such earphones.

Buy Oladance OWS Pro