Snapchat is known for its myriad features that make it easy to maintain connections and friendships with other users. One particularly intriguing feature that gets a lot of attention and use in this app is the Snapstreak, which is characterized by the fire emoji that pops up in chats where Streaks are maintained.

While maintaining streaks on Snapchat can be very interesting, losing a streak can be a particularly frustrating experience, especially if it’s a long-standing streak. This happens especially when you and your friend don’t share at least one Snap in a 24-hour period, but sometimes it can be due to a glitch on Snapchat’s end.

Losing a long-standing streak is usually unintentional and is often caused by a busy schedule or other commitments. Given the frustration that comes with losing a Snapstreak and the many requests from users to recover their Streaks, Snapchat has introduced several in-app methods to recover lost Streaks, in addition to the standard method of contacting support to recover Streaks.

If you ever find yourself in the situation where you open your Snapchat and find that your Streaks have disappeared, but it’s been less than 24 hours since this happened, check out this article for instructions on how to successfully recover lost Snap Streaks. Read on as we delve into this topic.

What is Snapchat Streak (SnapStreak)?

Snapchat Streak, usually called Snap Streak, is one of the amazing features on Snapchat that serves as a measure of the number of days you have continuously sent and received at least one Snap from a particular friend on Snapchat.

Streak creates a sense of commitment to always send and receive at least one Snap to select friends on Snapchat, scoring you by the number of days you’re able to keep streaming without missing anything. This feature has become a prevalent trend and an integral part of the Snapchat experience for many users.

There are several reasons for using Snap Streak. For some users, it’s a way to increase their Snapchat score and experience the thrill that comes with a high Streak score, while others see it as a way to improve their friendship status with some Snapchat friends. For others, it’s a way to stay connected with their friends on the platform.

Similarly, many Snapchat users don’t know what a Snap Streak is, let alone how it works, but some just find themselves in it and feel like sticking with it. I was once one of those Snapchat users I’m referring to. To familiarize yourself with how Snap Streak works, go through the following:

To initiate a Streak with a friend on Snapchat, the two of you, you and your friend, must send at least one Snap to each other for two to three consecutive days within a 24-hour period. Once you’ve successfully maintained this Snap exchange, a fire emoji will appear in your chat with the friend, indicating the start of a Snapstreak.

Only Snaps that you take with the Snapchat camera and send directly to the friend you’re starting or maintaining a Streak with will be considered for the Snapstreak. Sending a message or Snap created in the chat itself does not count as a Streak and can therefore result in the loss of your Streak. Also, Snaps that you send from your Camera Roll or Memories tab do not count toward your Streak.

To maintain an active Snapstreak, both you and your friend need to make sure that no 24 hours go by without you sending Snaps to each other.

When the time runs out for your Streak, an hourglass emoji will appear in the chat, prompting you to send Snaps to each other so you don’t lose the Streak.

How did I lose my Snapchat streak?

A simple answer to this is the inability to keep the streak going because you forgot to send snaps, or because you didn’t send them properly.

Sometimes it’s also problems like Snapchat glitches or a bad internet connection that prevent you from continuing your series.

However, it’s worth noting that Snapchat offers a 48-hour window to restore your streak if it’s expired. We’ll explain how to do that in the next section of this article.

Lost my Snap Streak. How do I Restore it Now?

Snap Streak lost? Don’t panic, here are two easy ways you can easily recover lost Snap Streaks:

Use the Free Snap Streak Restore

Snapchat offers a free streak restore option (sometimes there are up to five free options) for users who have recently lost their streaks – less than 48 hours. If you spot the “Restore” option next to the name of the chat you want to revive a streak with, you may have the option to recover your streak for free. To find out, follow the steps described below:

Update your Snapchat to the latest version, because Streak recovery is only available for the latest Snapchat app. After that, launch the Snapchat app and click on the Chat tab. If the streak has recently expired, you’ll see the Restore option next to the friend’s name. Tap on it. On the page that appears, you’ll see a Restore button if you’ve restored a free streak. Click on it and your streak should be restored immediately.

If you don’t see the restore option, as described in the fourth step above, you’ll have to restore your expired streak for $0.99. This is obviously a way for the company to get more money from Snapchatters, but it’s worth it if you can’t afford to lose your expired Snapstreak for good.

Also, you should know that with Snapchat Plus, you can recover five free Snapstreaks every month. So with that, you can restore up to 5 expired Streaks as long as the Streak expired less than 48 hours ago.

Contact Support

Until a recent Snapchat update in 2023 that enabled in-app recovery of Snapstreaks, the only way to recover lost snap streaks was to contact Snapchat support, which doesn’t even work for everyone. To do this, you need to tell them the problem in detail and that you couldn’t open your Snapchat due to an internet issue, app glitch, or your phone so they can take you into consideration.

Sometimes Snapchat support doesn’t respond to your request and you might be lucky enough to have your Snapstreak restored by them. It can’t hurt to try, so follow the steps below:

Launch the Snapchat app and click on the profile icon in the top left corner of the app. On the profile page, click the gear icon in the upper right corner to open the settings. Navigate to I Need Help under the Support category. Now, select I Lost My Snapstreak, then click I’m having trouble restoring my Snapstreak in the app. At the bottom of the page that opens, click on the linked text “This form” Fill out the form and in the “Description” section, indicate why you couldn’t keep up with the Streak.



Hopefully, your request will be considered and your Snapstreak will be restored.

Final Thoughts

The article mentions that there are two ways to recover lost Snap Streaks: with in-app Snapstreak recovery or by contacting Snapchat Support. The more effective way is to recover using the in-app feature. However, if that doesn’t work, you can contact support and ask for help.

FAQs about Snap Streak Lost and Recovery

1. Can we recover lost snap streaks for free?

Yes, you can recover lost Snap Streaks for free with the free in-app recovery option that Snapchat offers to its users, as described in this article. Also, you can contact Snapchat support to help you recover your expired Streak, which is also free.

2. How do I remove the Streak Restore option from Snapchat?

For most chats where the streak has expired, Snapchat offers a recovery option that allows you to revive the streak. However, not everyone wants to restore Streaks for certain chats, and the Restore option can sometimes be inconvenient because it blocks the Snap camera icon in the chat with the expired Streak.

However, you can remove the option by opening the chat. When you open the chat, you’ll see the Restore option again; click the x icon next to it to remove it.

3. Can I freeze streak on Snapchat?

No, Snapchat users cannot freeze streaks. However, Snapchat announced in a press release earlier this year that they’ll be rolling out the feature if you’re stuck for a while. Hopefully, the feature will be available soon.

