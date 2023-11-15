An Apple ID is essential for accessing Apple services. While it’s technically possible to use your Apple device without an Apple ID, you won’t be able to use key Apple services like the App Store, iCloud, iTunes, Find my and more.

If your Apple ID is blocked or disabled, you’ll be automatically signed out of your device and will no longer be able to sign back in. This can happen for a variety of reasons, such as entering the wrong password multiple times, violating the terms of use or being inactive for a long time. Fortunately, there are various methods you can use to quickly recover your Apple ID. In this guide, you’ll find information on various methods you can use to recover your Apple ID.

How to Know if Your Apple Account is Disabled

If Apple ID gets disabled, you may be signed out of your device. You won’t be able to use Apple services like iTunes or the App Store. Here are the most common ways to determine if your Apple ID is blocked.

(a) Error Messages:

When you try to sign in, you may see messages like: “This Apple ID has been locked for security reasons“, “This Apple ID has been disabled for security reasons“, or “You can’t sign in because your account has been disabled for security reasons.”

(b) Device Notifications:

You may see notifications stating that your Apple ID has been deactivated or blocked for security reasons.

(c) Alerts and Prompts:

You may receive a notification on your device that your App Store and iTunes Store account has been disabled.

Common Reasons Why Your Apple ID Might Be Disabled

Your Apple ID will be automatically deactivated if Apple’s security systems detect any of the following issues.

Incorrect Password Entries: Entering the wrong password too often can cause your Apple ID to be disabled as a security measure. This is the most common problem for many users.

All of these issues can be prevented with simple security measures. If any of these issues affect your Apple account, you can easily recover it by resetting your password or contacting the Apple support team.

How To Recover Your Disabled Apple ID

Reset Your Apple ID Password

You can reset your password, get access to your Apple ID account and regain access to Apple services. When you reset the password, you prove to Apple that you are the rightful owner of the account by providing information that only you should have. You can easily reset the password via the browser settings. You can perform these steps on iPhone, iPad, Mac and non-Apple devices as long as you can access the website.

Open your favorite web browser and visit https://iforgot.apple.com/



Click on the Reset password button

button Enter your email or phone number associated with your Apple ID If you don’t remember the email or cell phone number associated with your Apple ID, you can use method two (Contact Apple Support)

Now complete the captcha and click on Continue.



and click on Enter the Mobile number you use with your Apple ID and click Continue.

you use with your Apple ID and click Click on the Send code. You can also reset your Apple ID using your friend’s iOS device.



You can also reset your Apple ID using your friend’s iOS device. Now, enter the OTP you received on your mobile and the email address and click Continue.



you received on your mobile and the email address and click Depending on your activity, you can reset your password immediately or wait for the email from Apple to reset your Apple ID password. You can check the status by going to iforget.apple.com and going through the process again.



You can see the password reset page if there are no security restrictions. You can enter the new password, confirm it, and click Continue to reset your Apple ID password.

Contact Apple Support

If you can’t remember your mobile number or the email address associated with your account or are having trouble resetting your password. In this case, you can contact Apple Support to restore your disabled Apple ID.

You can contact support via live chat, phone or email. For live chat, go to getsupport.apple.com, select Disabled Apple ID and then select the chat option. You can also call, dial (800) MYAPPLE or (8006927753) or schedule a callback on the same support page. You can also use the Apple Support app on your iPhone or iPad to find help. Finally, you can schedule an appointment at an Apple Store to receive in-person support.

Prevent Your Apple ID From Being Disabled Again in the Future

The Apple ID is the key to using Apple Core services. You can follow these simple steps to prevent your Apple ID from being disabled in the future.

Don’t share your Apple ID: Sharing your Apple ID with others will result in multiple sign-in attempts. This can lead to security issues, and to be on the safe side, Apple could deactivate your Apple ID. To prevent this, you should avoid sharing your Apple ID with others.

If you can't remember your password, use the recovery options instead of making multiple incorrect sign-in attempts that could result in your account being disabled.

Be wary of phishing scams. Don't click on the unknown links and enter your Apple ID. This can lead to the hacker accessing your Apple ID account details. Beware of unsolicited messages asking for your Apple ID details or other personal information.

If you have old devices that you no longer use, it's a good idea to sign out of your Apple ID on those devices.

Review your Apple ID account activity to make sure you don't have unauthorized access.

If you jailbreak your Apple device, it can compromise security. It can also prevent access from your Apple ID. Avoid jailbreaking your Apple devices as much as possible.

Create a strong password that contains a mixture of letters, numbers and symbols. Avoid obvious passwords like "password" or "123456". They're easy to guess and can lead to your account being compromised. You can use method 1 to reset your weak Apple ID password.

This adds an extra layer of security to your account. Even if someone has your password, they won't be able to access your account without the verification code sent to your trusted device.

FAQs on Recovering Disabled Apple ID

1. What to do if recovery methods fail?

Make sure you have entered all the information correctly, e.g. your email address, phone number and the answers to the security questions. Sometimes it can take a few days longer before you can recover your Apple ID. You can also use the other methods:

Visit an Apple Store: If possible, visit the nearest Apple Store with your ID and any Apple devices you own. The staff may be able to help you personally.

System or application updates can sometimes affect account access. Make sure your device is updated to the latest version.

As a last resort, you may need to create a new Apple ID if none of the above steps work. Keep in mind that this may cause you to lose access to purchases and subscriptions associated with the old Apple ID, or you can transfer the content to the new Apple ID. This can also be a challenge as your Apple ID is locked. You can search for the local copies on your devices, manually re-enter the data and more.

2. What if I can no longer access my trusted device or phone number?

In this case, you can contact the Apple support team. Go to https://getsupport.apple.com/topics and select the topic Forgot Apple ID. From here, go through the step-by-step process to recover your Apple ID.

3. How long does the recovery process take?

The duration may vary depending on the method you use. You can restore your account immediately if you use method 1. It may take a few days if you restore your account via Apple Customer Service.

4. Will I lose my data if my Apple ID is disabled?

Your data is still in iCloud and will be accessible once your Apple ID is restored. If you lose your Apple ID completely, there is a possibility that you will lose your data.

5. Can I recover my purchases and subscriptions if my Apple ID was disabled?

Yes, you can restore your purchases and subscriptions after you have restored your deactivated Apple ID. You can manage your subscriptions in the Apple App Store to manage your purchases and subscriptions.