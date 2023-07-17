We live in the age of the internet and spend a lot of time on social media every day. Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms, which is appealing to the eye, unlike other text-based platforms.

We post pictures of our lives, share status updates in the form of Instagram stories, post reels as part of trending, etc. Even if you post a video of something, it becomes a reel on Instagram. It’s normal to feel bad about sharing some pictures or videos. Instagram offers the possibility to delete them and save yourself the stress.

After some time, we may want to recover the deleted post or anything you deleted on Instagram. It is even possible that we deleted something by mistake. Fortunately, Instagram stores the deleted content for 30 days from the date of deletion. You can access them and recover them from the “Recently Deleted” folder and view them in your Timeline.

Let us see how we can recover deleted content on Instagram.

How to Recover Deleted Content on Instagram

Deleted posts, reels, and stories on Instagram remain saved for 30 days in the “Recently Deleted” folder, which you can access in just a few steps. Here’s how to recover deleted content on Instagram.

Click the profile icon at the bottom of Instagram. Tap the hamburger menu at the top and select Your Activity.

This will open the Your Activity page. Tap the Recently Deleted tab at the bottom or scroll down to find the tab depending on your device’s screen resolution. This will take you to the Recently Deleted page, where you can find all recently deleted posts, reels, and stories.

Tap on the post you want to restore. The post will then open separately. Tap the button with the three dots at the top of the post to see the Restore, Delete, or Save options. Select Restore to restore the post to your Timeline.

In the same way, you can restore the deleted roles and posts on the Recently Deleted page. Simply switch from the Posts tab to the Reels or Stories tab at the top of the Recently Deleted page.

At the bottom of each post, reel, or story you deleted, you’ll see the number of days the content remains in the Recently Deleted folder. If you want to restore the deleted content, you must do so before the days expire.

Recover Deleted Posts, Reels, and Stories on Instagram Easily

Whatever we delete on Instagram, like posts, reels, and stories, are all moved to the “Recently Deleted” folder on the app and stored there for 30 days, just like the Recycle Bin on a Windows PC. You can restore them within 30 days of deletion without losing anything or even permanently delete them from the “Recently Deleted” page. For any further help, you can get in touch with Instagram Support.

FAQs about How to Recover Deleted Posts on Instagram

Can you retrieve deleted posts on Instagram? Yes, it is possible to recover deleted posts on Instagram. You do not need any third-party software or anything like that to do it. All you have to do is go to your activity page and find the "Recently Deleted" tab, where you'll find the deleted posts and a way to recover them. Just remember that you need to do this within 30 days of the deletion. Where can I find deleted Instagram posts? You can find deleted Instagram posts in the Recently Deleted folder in the app. You can access it from your activity page. You can find not only posts there but also reels and stories. How to recover permanently deleted photos from Instagram chat? It is not possible to recover permanently deleted photos from Instagram chats as they are not stored elsewhere. If you have deleted posts, reels, or stories, you can easily recover them. Can I see someone’s deleted Instagram photos? No, you cannot see another person's deleted Instagram photos unless you have access to that account. Only the account owner or users with access to the account can see the deleted content, including in the Recently Deleted folder.

