Google Pixel 6a India Launch: Specs, Price, Offer Details

It’s been two years since Google launched a new Pixel smartphone in India. The last Pixel to arrive in the country was the Pixel 4a, which went in a flash during its first sale. However, that’s about to change now, as Google is finally bringing the all-new Pixel 6a to India.

The Pixel 6a is among one of the most anticipated launches in the budget category in a while. It was announced during the Google I/O 2022 event and has been much talked about ever since, in part due to its Tensor SoC and the camera, among other things.

Now, with the Pixel 6a coming to India, which is already a fierce market with multiple options to choose from across various price points, it will be interesting to see how the device fares. If the Pixel 6a has piqued your interest and you’ve been eyeing getting your hands on one, here’s everything you need to know about this latest device.

Google Pixel 6a Feature Highlights

Google’s Pixel 6a is essentially a watered-down version of the Pixel 6. Its biggest highlight is the use of the in-house Google Tensor SoC, which made its debut with the Pixel 6 series. Aside from the chipset and a few other aspects, though, Google has cut corners on the Pixel 6a to bring down its price, albeit this time, the price drop isn’t all that significant.

Design and Display

Right off the bat, the Google Pixel 6a appears like its parent device, the Pixel 6. It comes with a raised horizontal camera bump on the rear and is available in two colors: Chalk and Charcoal.

Towards the front, the device features a 6.1-inch OLED display. It’s a 1080p screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, compared to the 90Hz on the Pixel 6. On top of this display, there’s a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection to protect it against damage. And there’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Performance

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a runs on Google’s custom chipset, the Tensor SoC, the same processor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It has 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. To power the internals, the device uses a 4410mAh with support for 18W wired fast charging.

As for other specifications, the Pixel 6a comes with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. Google promises three years of OS updates and five years of security updates on the Pixel 6a.

When it comes to security, Google is using the Titan M2 security chip on the Pixel 6a. It’s essentially a redesigned RISC-V processor with improved speed and memory that’s said to be resilient to advanced attacks.

Camera

As for Pixel’s biggest highlight, the camera, Google’s Pixel 6a sports a dual-camera setup on the rear. This setup includes a 12.2MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and 77-degree field-of-view coupled with a 12MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and 114-degree field-of-view.

On the front, the device has a single 8MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Google says you can record up to 4K or 1080p videos at 60fps using the rear camera and 1080p at 30fps with the front.

Camera Features

Ever since Google announced the Pixel 6a at the Google I/O, features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur have sparked a lot of interest among people. To honor the same, Google has back-ported these features to the Pixel 6a. Here’s a complete list of the camera features you get with the Pixel 6a:

Magic Eraser11

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Portrait Light

Super Res Zoom

Motion autofocus

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Live HDR+

Cinematic Pan

Google Pixel 6a India Pricing and Availability

Google has priced the Pixel 6a at Rs 43,999 in India. It will be available starting July 28 on Flipkart. However, for those who hate to wait, the device is currently available for pre-booking.

Google Pixel 6a Offers Details

Google Pixel 6a is available with the following offers:

Rs 6,000 off on exchange of old Pixel smartphones

Rs 2,000 off on other smartphones

Rs 4,000 instant discount on Axis Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions

5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card

Rs 500 discount on Pixel Buds A-series

Pre-book Pixel 6a now