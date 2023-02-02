After three years of virtual launches, Samsung has finally hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 as an in-person event in San Francisco. Samsung has unveiled three of its much-awaited flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Along with the Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung has updated its Galaxy Book Series with four new variants.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is one of the first major launches in the smartphone industry this year. The highlight of Samsung’s Unpacked events has been the ‘S-Series’ of flagship smartphones, with supporting accessories such as the Galaxy Watch and wireless earbuds. However, this year Samsung has decided to refresh its Galaxy Book Series. Here’s everything that you should know from Samsung’s Unpacked 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Smartphones

Samsung has launched three new smartphones under its S23 Series, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These devices are the exact successors of Samsung’s S22 Series from last year in uniformity. One of the major changes in the S23 Series is that Samsung will be exclusively using Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors globally, without

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ Specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ share the same set of specifications and only differ in screen size and battery capacity.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen in Samsung’s Infinity-O design, whereas the Galaxy S23+ comes with the same panel with a 6.6-inch screen size. Both displays have a resolution of FHD+ with an Adaptive Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The screen sizes have not changed from the Galaxy S22 and S22+, but the peak outdoor brightness now can reach up to 1750 nits on the Galaxy S23 Series, as compared to 1300 nits on the Galaxy S22.

In terms of design, the camera module to the rear now looks much cleaner as there are no cutout blocks. The camera lens, however, still protrudes by a few millimeters. This design change narrows the gap of differences in terms of looks between the regular Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung says that they have worked with Qualcomm to tune the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the galaxy S23 Series, making it the fastest 8 Gen 2 processor in the market at the time of this launch.

The Galaxy S23 and the S23+ share the same triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and comes with OIS. The secondary camera is an ultrawide 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The third camera is a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom support and comes with an f/2.4 lens.

The Galaxy S23 runs on a 3900mAh battery. The device can charge from 0-50% in 30 minutes using the 25W Samsung adapter, which needs to be purchased separately. The Galaxy S22 also comes with fast Wireless Charging 2.0 support along with Wireless Powershare.

The Galaxy S23+ on the other hand gets a larger 4700mAh battery. The device can go from 0-65% in 30 minutes using the 45W Samsung adapter, again sold separately. Wireless Charging and Powershare are present here as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the highlight of this Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The device comes with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution. This panel has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra gets an upgrade to the primary sensor. The quad rear camera setup now included a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom support. The fourth lens is a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter capable of 10X optical zoom.

The front camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. One of the major advancements that Samsung has done is that all cameras, including the front camera, are capable of shooting 4K 60fps videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a 5000mAh battery. The device is capable of going from 0-65% in 30 minutes, by using the 45W adapter from Samsung. However, the adapter needs to be purchased separately. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also retains Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 along with Wireless Powershare.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 16-inch Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a performance-oriented laptop and is the most powerful machine across the Galaxy Book 3 Series. It comes with a 16-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3K (2880 x 1800) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has 400 nits of peak brightness.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processor, along with a 13th Gen Intel i9 variant as an option. It is the only laptop in this lineup that comes with a dedicated graphics card as it features the Nvidia RTX 4050 as standard, along with the RTX 4070 as an option.

Memory options are available between 16GB and 32GB, along with storage up to 1TB. There’s also a free slot for storage expansion. It gets AKG Quad Speakers and a fingerprint sensor on the power key.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is powered by a 76Wh battery and comes with a 100W charger. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm combined headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14-inch and 16-inch Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in two variants, 14-inch and 16-inch. The only difference between them is their screen size and battery capacity. Other specifications like screen size, processor, and storage variants are the same across both models.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes with an AMOLED screen with a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. The panel has an adaptive refresh rate between 48-120Hz. The peak brightness on this screen is up to 400 nits, as per Samsung.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It also gets an option that comes with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset. There are no dedicated graphics on this machine, as it is focused on being thin and light. The 14-inch variant weighs around 1.17kg and the 16-inch model has a weight of 1.56kg.

Memory options include 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM with storage up to 1 TB. It also gets AKG quad speakers, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a combined headphone jack.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14-inch model comes with a 63Wh battery, whereas the 16-inch model gets a larger 76Wh battery. Both variants come with a 65W charger.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, as the name suggests, comes with a 360-degree hinge. It gets the same 16-inch AMOLED panel with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The highlight of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is its stylus support, which is surely helpful for creative professionals.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with a 13th Gen Core i7 as an option. It comes with Intel iris Xe graphics. Memory options range between 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB with storage options of over 1 TB.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 also gets optional 5G connectivity. Other specifications include AKD Quad Speakers, a fingerprint scanner, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The battery present here is of 76Wh capacity and comes with a 65W USB-C charger. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be available in two color options, Graphite and Beige.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pricing

The pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is as follows

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 (approx Rs. 66,000)

Samsung Galaxy S23+: $999 (approx Rs. 82,000)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1199 (approx Rs. 1,00,000)

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Pricing

Here are the price details of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1449 (approx Rs. 1,20,000)

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: $1699 (approx Rs. 1,40,000)

The exact pricing of the Galaxy S23 Series and the Galaxy Book 3 Series for India has not been revealed yet. We will keep this article updated with the same.