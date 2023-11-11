Imagine you’re a busy professional who is constantly on the go, juggling meetings, client calls, and tight deadlines. Sometimes, there comes a time when you need a break from your communication and constant work to relax, and during that time, you don’t want to be disturbed.

Whether you’re preparing for a long flight, attending a family gathering, or simply longing for a quiet, interruption-free evening, managing incoming calls is invaluable. That’s where the call forwarding feature on your iPhone comes in.

With the call forwarding feature on iPhone, you have more control and flexibility over your communications than ever before. It’s like having a personal assistant managing your calls for you. Call forwarding offers a solution when you’re temporarily unavailable, want to avoid expensive roaming charges when traveling, or simply need a break from the constant ringing of your primary number.

In this guide, we present three different methods for call forwarding on iPhone.

What are The Forward Calls on iPhone?

Call forwarding on the iPhone is a function that allows the user to forward incoming calls to another phone number. In this way, the person retains control of their communication and doesn’t miss any important calls, even if they’re temporarily unavailable.

This feature is particularly useful when you’re traveling or in meetings and want to maintain the privacy of your main number. You can use multiple call forwarding methods to customize call management to your needs and preferences.

Note: Call forwarding also works when your phone is switched off.

How is call forwarding useful on iPhone?

Call forwarding on an iPhone is very useful for several reasons. It ensures that you don’t miss important calls if you’re unable to take them. This feature is especially handy when traveling abroad to avoid expensive roaming charges.

Call forwarding can also stop incoming calls without blocking them. Instead of blocking incoming calls, they’re forwarded to another number. So you can keep a record of missed calls and notifications and make sure you can follow up when it suits you.

Call forwarding also improves your privacy as you receive calls on a second number, and your main number remains confidential. Call forwarding ensures that urgent calls reach you even if you’re temporarily unavailable. This is important for situations where immediate attention is required.

3 Ways to Forward Calls on iPhone

Do you have a second phone number and want to forward calls on your iPhone? We have three simple ways to forward calls on iPhone. You have the option of using the iPhone settings, third-party applications or USSD codes. Each method is simple and offers its own benefits for managing your calls.

Setup call forwarding from the iPhone’s Settings

The first and easiest option is to set up call forwarding via the iPhone Settings app. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps. You can find step-by-step instructions here.

Launch the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Phone.

Under CALLS, tap on Call forwarding. Tap on the toggle switch to the right of Call forwarding. As soon as you click on Call forwarding, another option called Forward To will appear directly below it. You need to click on it. A numeric keypad will then appear. Enter the number you want to forward your calls to. Note: You must enter the number manually; you cannot select it from your contact list. Enter the forwarding number; it’s not necessary to look for a Save or Done button. To save the number you have entered, simply tap the Back button in the top left corner of the screen. The forwarding number you entered should then be displayed next to Forward To. Congratulations, your call forwarding is now set up! Calls on your iPhone will now be automatically forwarded to the number you entered.

Note: Some mobile providers may not offer call forwarding to all customers. If you cannot find the above settings in your phone’s menu, you should contact your provider’s customer service for help.

Forward calls on iPhone using third-party apps

The iPhone’s call forwarding feature has some limitations, most notably the ability to forward all calls, which may not always match our specific needs. In contrast, Android offers a more flexible call forwarding system, allowing users to forward calls when their phone is unavailable, busy, or unanswered. Many iPhone users are looking for these advanced features. In such cases, third-party applications that offer four different call forwarding options for iPhone users come to the rescue. These options are as follows:

1. All: This method allows you to forward all incoming calls if you’re in an area with poor network coverage or if you’re sure that you’re unreachable. It seamlessly forwards all calls from your number to a specified alternative number.

2. Busy: In situations where your phone is busy with another call, this option conveniently forwards calls to the number you have dialed.

3. Unanswered: This option comes into play when you’re busy with other activities and cannot answer incoming calls. You can use it to divert these calls and ensure that they’re forwarded to the number you have dialed.

4. Unreachable: In situations with poor network coverage or when your number is unreachable, you can use this function to divert calls to a specific alternative number.

Once you have selected the option that best suits your needs, many third-party applications simplify this task by automatically copying the required USSD code. You simply need to enter this code into your phone’s dialer app. By following the steps below, you can configure and use these call forwarding features on your iPhone.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Search for Divert Calls or another third-party app in the search bar. Tap the Get button to download the app. Launch Divert Calls. At the top of the screen, you’ll find the four options: All, Busy, UA (Unanswered), and UR (Unreachable). Select the option that suits you, enter the number you want to forward all calls to in the field, and tap Enable. As soon as you click on Enable, a small window will appear, informing you that the code for the task you have selected has been created and copied. Now, you need to click on Hide to continue. Paste the code into the dialer of your phone app and click on the call icon. This will activate the call forwarding option you selected.

Enable Call Forwarding on iPhone using USSD Codes

You can configure call forwarding on your iPhone using USSD codes, which offer four different options for forwarding calls. To activate call forwarding, simply enter certain codes into your phone’s dialer and make a call. Here are the codes for each call forwarding option:

Forward All Calls: To forward all calls coming to your iPhone, dial the following USSD code: *21*PhoneNumber# Forward Calls When Busy: If you want to forward calls when your phone is busy, use this code: *67*PhoneNumber# Forward Calls When Unanswered: For forwarding calls when you don’t answer, input this code: *61*PhoneNumber# Forward Calls When Unreachable: To forward calls when your phone is unreachable, dial *62*PhoneNumber#

To use the USSD codes for call forwarding on your iPhone, follow the below steps:

Launch the Phone app on your iPhone. Input the relevant USSD code for your desired call forwarding preference (e.g., *21*PhoneNumber# for forwarding all calls). Press the green Call button Once you’ve entered the code. Allow a brief moment, and your chosen call forwarding setting will be activated.

How to Disable Call Forwarding on iPhone

The advantage of activating call forwarding is that you won’t miss any important calls if you can’t answer your iPhone. Nevertheless, there are situations in which you may want to deactivate call forwarding. This may be due to improved network coverage, changes in your preferences or a desire to regain control over the direction of your calls. If you have already learned how to activate call forwarding and now want to deactivate it, here are three different methods to help you.

Note: If you have enabled call forwarding in your iPhone settings, you only need to disable it via the iPhone settings. It cannot be turned off or adjusted via third-party applications.

Disable Call Forwarding From The iPhone’s Settings

If you want to regain full control over your incoming calls on your iPhone, it’s time to deactivate call forwarding via your device’s settings. To do this, follow the steps below.

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Phone. Under CALLS, tap on Call Forwarding. TDeactivate the toggle switch next to Call forwarding.



Disable Forward calls using third-party apps

If you are using a third-party call forwarding app on your iPhone and want to stop call redirection, you can do so in a few simple steps: Follow the steps below.

Note: Please keep in mind that the individual steps may vary depending on the third-party app you have installed on your iPhone.



Open the app. Choose the option from the ones (All, Busy, UnAnswered, and Unreachable) provided above that you have enabled earlier. Find the Disable button and hit on it. Alternatively, you can hit Cancel All Diverts. It’ll copy the code automatically. Now, tap on Hide. Launch the Phone app. Paste the USSD code and make a call on.

Disable Call Forwarding using USSD Codes

Disabling call forwarding on your iPhone via USSD codes is a straightforward and remarkably convenient process. You can easily deactivate call forwarding with these codes by tapping a few times in the Phone app. To do this, follow the steps below.

1. Launch the Phone app on your iPhone.

2. Navigate to the Keypad section.

3. Input the corresponding USSD code based on your preference:

To deactivate all call forwarding, dial ##21#

To disable call forwarding when busy, dial ##67#

To stop call forwarding when unanswered, dial ##61#

To turn off call forwarding when unreachable, dial ##62#

4. Once you’ve entered the USSD code, tap the Call icon.

Divert Calls on iPhone

If you master call forwarding, you can’t only manage your calls but also effectively manage your work-life balance. It’s a lifeline that protects you from missed opportunities, helps you with international travel, and preserves your privacy. Your iPhone is more than just a device; it’s your partner when it comes to staying in control of your professional life. I hope you’ve found your desired method.

FAQs on iPhone Call Forwarding

1. Do forwarded calls show the original caller’s or forwarded number?

Depending on your settings, the caller ID can either display the number of the original caller or the forwarded number. Check your call forwarding settings to customize this feature.

2. What should I do if call forwarding isn’t working on my iPhone?

If you have problems with call forwarding, first make sure that you have configured your settings correctly. Check your network connection, your provider’s tariff, and the compatibility of the iPhone model. If the problems persist, contact your provider’s customer support for help.

3. Can I only forward calls during specific time periods, like business hours?

Some call forwarding options allow you to set specific times, such as forwarding calls during business hours and disconnecting after hours. Check your iPhone settings or third-party app features for scheduling options.

4. Can I forward calls on iPhone to a non-Apple device like an Android phone or a landline?

You can forward calls to non-Apple devices such as Android phones or landline phones. Call forwarding is not limited to Apple devices and can be set up for any valid phone number.

5. What happens if I forward calls to a number that is also forwarding calls to another number?

If you forward calls to a number that has activated its own call forwarding, the call will follow the forwarding rules of the destination number. This can create a forwarding chain, so make sure you know the call path.