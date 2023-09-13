Call forwarding – Although the literal meaning of this word is not mysterious, we still have difficulty understanding its prospects. Hidden in plain sight, call forwarding allows you to redirect calls from one number to another. Everything happens seamlessly and without manual intervention, so it’s pretty much plug-and-play.

The concept of call forwarding is decades old, and people have been creating new applications for it ever since. You can come up with your own creative use cases, but indeed, it is irreplaceable in many scenarios. Setting up call forwarding on Android is a breeze, so keep reading to learn more about it.

What is Android Call Forwarding?

In simpler terms, call forwarding lets you redirect incoming calls from one number to another of your choice. So, instead of being connected to the originally dialed number, the call gets diverted to the other number. All this happens in the background and without your intervention. You can divert calls in the situations listed below.

1. Always Forward: All incoming calls will be forwarded to your chosen number.

2. Forward when busy: Incoming calls will be forwarded to the secondary number you have chosen when your main number is busy.

3. Forward when unanswered: If you do not answer, the incoming call will be forwarded to the number you have dialed.

4. Forward when unreachable: Incoming calls are forwarded from the main number when you are unanswered.

How Is Call Forwarding Useful?

Call forwarding is extremely useful, and there are equally ingenious use cases. If you’re out of town, call forwarding lets you avoid roaming charges by forwarding your incoming calls to another number that doesn’t roam. Google Voice users can take advantage of this feature by rerouting calls to Google Voice without interruption.

If you run a business or are part of a business, call forwarding can help ensure that calls to your business are diverted to a single number for better handling. Conversely, you can divert calls from your number to stay free when you’re on vacation or going on a digital detox. Call forwarding can be useful in the event of a SIM or number change, so your friends and family can still reach you even if they don’t know your new number.

Whatever your use case, call forwarding on Android is as simple as it gets, as most phone apps include this feature by default. Alternatively, area codes and certain third-party apps can also set up call forwarding on Android with ease.

Enable Call Forwarding on Android Using the Phone App

Setting up call forwarding on Android is best done through the phone app, as it’s simple and straightforward. Note that manufacturers ship their phones with their respective dialer apps, which leads to different procedures on different devices.

For Samsung Dialer

Open the Phone app from the app tray or by searching for it.

Click on the kebab menu icon (⁝) in the top right corner.

Open Settings.

Scroll down and select Supplementary services.

Click on Call forwarding.

Depending on what you need to set call forwarding for, select Voice calls or Video calls.

Set up call forwarding for the scenario you want. In this case, we select Always forward.

Enter the number of your choice or choose one from your contacts.

Click Turn on after you have entered the number.



For MIUI Dialer

Open the Phone app and open the Settings page by clicking on the gear icon in the upper right corner. Select Call-forwarding settings.

Open Voice or Video accordingly.

Select the type of call forwarding you want to enable.

Enter the desired number and click Turn on.



For Oppo Dialer

Open the Phone app. Click on the kebab menu icon (⁝) in the top right corner.

Open Settings.

Select Operator-related settings.

Open Call forwarding.

Select the required call forwarding type.

Enter the number and hit OK.



For Google Dialer

Open the Phone app. Click on the kebab menu icon (⁝) in the top right corner.

Open Settings.

Select Calls.

Click on Call forwarding.



Select the type of call forwarding you want to enable.

Enter the required number.



Enable Call Forwarding on Android Using Dial Codes

Dial codes can be used to unlock certain settings on Android phones, and call forwarding is one of them. Dial codes work universally, so the procedure remains the same for all devices. However, the codes may differ from country to country. The following codes enable call forwarding on Android –

Always forward – *21* Forward when busy – *004* or *67* Forward when unanswered – *61* Forward when unreachable – *62*

Follow the procedure below to enable call forwarding on Android.

Open your phone’s dialer.

Enter the desired code followed by the number to which you want to forward the incoming calls and a # sign. For example, *21*987-654-321#.

Click the call button to confirm it.



Enable Call Forwarding on Android Using Third-Party Apps

If the above methods were too cumbersome for you, don’t worry: Third-party apps make it even easier to enable call forwarding on Android. You just need to grant a few permissions, that’s all.

Install Call Divert – Forwarding from the Play Store.

Open the app and click on Enable.

Enter the desired mobile number and select the appropriate option below.

Click on the yellow arrow in the lower left corner.

Disable or check the status of already-existing call-forwarding presets using the respective buttons.

How to Disable Call Forwarding on Android

Call forwarding on Android can be disabled using the two methods mentioned below.

Using Phone App

The best and easiest way to disable something is to trace the way you enabled it. The method applies to all dialers, but we will explain the procedure for Samsung dialers below.

Open the Phone app.

Click on the kebab menu icon (⋮) in the top-right corner.

Open Settings.

Scroll down and select Supplementary services.

Select Call forwarding.

Depending on what you had enabled call forwarding for, select Voice calls or Video calls.

Click on the call forwarding type that you had enabled previously. In our case, it’s Forward when unreachable.

Select Turn off to disable call forwarding.

Using Dial Codes

A specific dial code can be used to disable conditional call forwarding on Andoird. Conditional call forwarding includes forwarding for unanswered calls, forwarding for unavailable calls, and forwarding for busy calls.

Open the Phone app.

Dial ##04#. This is a globally accepted code to turn off all forms of conditional call recording.

Click on the call icon to proceed.



Forward Calls on Android Effortlessly

When set up properly, call forwarding on Android should be a boon to those who need it. The three methods above are safe in most cases, but if you’re in a pinch, you should check whether or not your carrier supports call forwarding.

FAQs about Call Forwarding on Android

1. Will dial codes work for all devices?

Yes, dial codes work regardless of the device you use. However, not all area codes may work in your region or with all carriers. If this isn’t the case, you can check your carrier’s website for specific area codes. Alternatively, you can search for area codes in your region if nothing works.

2. Who will have to bear the charges of a forwarded call?

When calls are forwarded, there are usually no additional charges, i.e., the party forwarding the call has to pay for the original call as usual. The other party doesn’t have to pay for it. Note, however, that some providers may charge additional fees for forwarding calls, so you should find out beforehand.

3. Will the caller be notified of call forwarding?

No, the caller won’t be informed about the call forwarding. In fact, no one finds out about the forwarding, not even the person forwarding the call. The entire process is seamless, so neither caller is notified. This also means that there is virtually no way to check if your calls are being forwarded.