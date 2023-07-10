Apple Maps is constantly improving its features, and the latest version iOS 17 introduces a long-awaited feature: the ability to download maps to your iPhone for offline use.

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple announced offline map support for Apple Maps to address the frustrations of users who rely solely on an internet connection for navigation.

No longer do they have to feel powerless when stuck in the middle of a signal outage. With this latest update, Apple Maps users can now access and use the app without an internet connection, bringing it on par with Google Maps. Let us take a closer look at the functionality of this new offline map feature on iPhones and how you can make the most of its benefits.

How Can Offline Maps Help You?

Offline Apple Maps can offer numerous benefits in a variety of scenarios. Whether you’re on a road trip, exploring nature trails, or simply looking to minimize data usage, Offline Apple Maps is a reliable companion that will ensure you always stay on the right path. Learn how offline maps can help you here:

Effortless Navigation: When you venture into unfamiliar areas, with Apple Maps preloaded, you can be sure you’ll never get lost or not know which way to go, even in areas without an internet connection. Unrestricted Exploration: Whether you’re traveling by bike, car, or any other mode of transportation, with offline maps, you can confidently venture into new regions and discover hidden gems. Access to Points of Interest: Offline maps in Apple Maps provide valuable information about points of interest (POIs), including hours of operation, so that you can find specific destinations even without an Internet connection. This feature proves especially valuable when you’re searching for restaurants, attractions, or other services offline. Compatibility with Apple Watch: The convenience of offline maps also extends to your Apple Watch. While the maps themselves cannot be downloaded directly to the watch, as long as your iPhone is nearby, the downloaded maps will remain available on your Apple Watch.

How to Download Areas For Offline Use in Apple Maps

Downloading offline maps in the Apple Maps app has become incredibly easy with the introduction of iOS 17. Follow the steps below to download and use Maps effortlessly. However, keep in mind that the download feature in Apple Maps is initially enabled by default for WiFi networks only. So make sure to adjust this setting according to your network preference before proceeding.

Open Apple Maps on your iPhone. Tap on your profile photo/avatar. Find the Offline Maps section and tap on it. Select Download New Map. Enter the name of the city you want to download and select the appropriate result. Adjust the frame to include the specific area you want to download for offline use. Tap the Download button. Wait until the city is completely downloaded. You’ll receive a notification when the download is complete.

Note: If you feel that you don’t need the map anymore, you can also delete it. To do this, swipe to the left and press Delete.

Note: Online maps offer higher accuracy compared to offline maps. The offline feature works without the Internet, but it allows you to download maps beforehand. It’s ideal for travelers who want to download waystation maps in advance.

How to Use Apple Maps Offline

Offline Apple Maps is finally here and is fulfilling the expectations of many. It proves to be a great advantage if you’re traveling in an area without a cellular network, as you can use Apple Maps offline. This feature is especially valuable if you want to save data usage for frequently visited places in the app.

The process of using Apple Maps offline is simple and efficiently managed by the app itself. Once you enable offline mode, a notification appears at the top of the map, confirming your offline status and indicating that certain features may be limited. The search function, in particular, behaves differently offline than it does online.

Tap your Avatar to access your downloaded offline maps. Open the Offline Maps section. You’ll see a list of all your downloaded maps. Access the map you need at the moment. Moreover, you can edit the name, resize or delete the map if necessary.

Use “Only Use Offline Maps” Mode in Poor Connection

If you ever have a slow internet connection, Apple Maps will automatically switch to the online version of the map, which provides real-time updates. However, if you have a slow internet connection, the map updates can take a considerable amount of time. To fix this issue, you have the option to enable the “Use offline maps only” option in the Maps settings. If you enable this feature, Apple Maps will only use downloaded maps even if you have an Internet connection. To do this, follow the steps below.

Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone. Tap on the profile photo. Select Offline Maps. Turn on the Toggle right to Only Use Offline Maps.

Note: This can be useful if you are in an area with poor internet connectivity or you want to save data.

How to Update Your Offline Maps

Once a compatible network is detected on your iPhone, the downloaded map is automatically updated. To enable this feature, you need to turn on automatic updating in the Apple Maps settings. To do this, open the app and tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner. From there, select Offline Maps and enable the switch to update offline maps automatically. You also have the option to update maps manually from the list of downloaded maps.

Conclusion

In summary, the integration of offline map support into Apple Maps with iOS 17 has revolutionized the user experience and effectively removed the limitations associated with relying exclusively on an Internet connection for navigation.

The process of using offline maps is straightforward, and Apple Maps provides clear notifications and features tailored specifically for offline use. With the ability to download, update, and use maps without an Internet connection, Apple Maps has become a reliable and convenient companion for travelers, hikers, and anyone who wants to save data while ensuring they stay on the right path.

FAQs about Offline Apple Maps