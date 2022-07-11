Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Best Deals, Offers, and Tips for Saving Big
Top Deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Amazon Prime Day Deals in the US start on July 12th but early deals are already pouring in.
- We have curated some of the best tips and tricks to get the most out of Prime Day 2022.
- We have also listed Prime Day deals in various categories like smart homes, televisions, laptops, headphones, and more.
Amazon is all set to launch its 48-hour mega shopping event on July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT, offering up to 79% off across categories such as electronics, toys, beauty, and fashion from top national brands and small businesses. This year, Prime Day is offering deals for all members, including HP and Kipling for students who are planning to get back to school and LEGO and Mattel for parents looking for toys to keep their kids busy. A new Small Business Badge will also mark its presence in this year’s sale, making it easier for members to explore and support small businesses and artisans.
What Is Prime Day and How Does It Work?
For those unaware, Prime Day is an annual two-day event hosted by Amazon that offers discounts on products from different brands and categories across the entire website and is only exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime subscriber? You can still sign up for a free trial on the website to reap the benefits of these deals.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
The two-day Amazon Prime Day sales event returns this year on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the United States.
Does Amazon Have a Senior Discount for Prime Day?
Seniors enrolled in eligible government assistance programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, and others can get Amazon Prime for $6.99 per month. EBT and government assistance holders who qualify can save 50% on their Prime subscription. Keep in mind that proof of eligibility is required when signing up for the discounted Amazon Prime membership.
Is Everything Discounted on Prime Day?
The discount is often based on what you are looking to buy. Amazon’s own brands generally offer steep discounts during Prime Day. For other sellers, it provides a selection of special deals and promotions in the run-up to and during the Prime Day sales event.
What’s New for 2022 Prime Day?
Compared to Prime Day last year, customers will be able to place orders from more third-party sellers this year, including more small and medium-sized businesses. According to Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime,
This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders.
Best Early Prime Day Deals 2022
Although Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, July 12, you don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of the best deals and discounts. Starting on June 21, Amazon offered early Prime Day deals every day leading up to Prime Day, and we’re currently seeing a massive wave of offers, particularly for Amazon devices. For example, a number of Amazon Alexa devices, including the Echo Dot, are on sale for as little as $11 when bundled with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited.
Looking for all of the best deals in one place? Check out our Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals list for various categories below to find the best deals available right now:
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Deals
- 30% off on Apple AirPods Pro
- 17% off on Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable (2m)
- 33% off on 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
- 18% off on Apple Watch SE
- 19% off on Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter
- 19% off on Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
- 22% off on Apple Watch Series 3
- 47% off on Apple Watch Series 5
- 10% off on 2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Browse all Apple product deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Gaming Deals
Amazon is giving away 30+ games for free with Prime Gaming to celebrate Prime Day this year. You can begin claiming your games now through July 13, including Road Trip, The Crow’s Eye, Fatal Fury Special, Star Wars – Jedi Knight, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and more. There are great discounts on gaming keyboards and gaming mice as well.
- Amazon Luna Gaming Bundles from $39
- Deals on PS5 games and accessories
- Up to 60% off on Battlefield
- Over 70% off on EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard and EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse
- Up to 83% off on Sports and Racing titles
- Up to 45% off on Fire TV Gaming Bundle and 47% off on Fire HD 8 tablet Gaming Bundle
- Deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories
- Deals on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games and accessories
- Deals on PC Gaming
- Deals on Twitch merch and accessories
- Browse all deals on video games and toys
Amazon Prime Day 2022: TV Deals
Here are some of the best Prime Day TV Deals this year:
- Up to 60% off on Fire TV Sticks
- Up to 50% off on Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Recast
- Up to 45% off on Roku Streaming Sticks and accessories
- Up to $1500 off on Samsung QLED TVs with Alexa built-in
- Up to 50% off on Insignia HD Smart Fire TVs
- Up to 25% off on Sony 4k Ultra HD TVs
- Up to $178 off on Amazon Fire TV Bundles
- Up to 62% off on Cases and Accessories from Samsung, ZAGG, Speck, Casemate, and more
Browse all deals on TVs and accessories
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Baby Deals
- Up to 25% off on Nanit Smart Baby Monitors and more
- Up to 66% off on Amazon Smart Home Devices
- Up to 35% off on CamelBak Packs, Bottles, and Accessories
- Pearhead and Ubbi Baby Products from $16
- 20% off on Baby Monitors From Motorola Nursery
- Up to 14% off on Battat toys
- 25% off on Kindred Bravely Breast Milk Storage Bags
- 20% off on Natural Baby and Kid Bubble Bath by ABBY & FINN
- Over 30% off on LitBear Diaper Bag Backpack
- Up to 23% off on Mamibaby Baby Lounger
- Over 50% off on Gerber Boys Onesies
Deals all deals on Baby products
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Fashion Deals
- Up to 55% off Amazon Halo View & Halo Band
- Up to 21% off on CRZ Yoga Tops and Bottoms
- Up to 15% off on Amazon Men’s & Women’s Fashion
- Up to 15% off on Amazon Fitness Essentials
- Up to 63% off on Cases and Accessories from Samsung, ZAGG, Speck, Casemate, and more
- Up to 39% off on Silver Jeans Co. Jeans & Shorts
- Up to 15% off on Dorm Essentials from Serta, Lush Decor, and more
- Up to 26% off on Signature Gold by Levi’s
- Up to 47% off on Arena Swim Goggles, Swimwear and more
- Up to 63% off on JAG Jeans & Shorts
- Up to 20% off Music Merch Summer Essentials under $25
Browse all deals on Amazon Fashion
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Amazon Device Deals
- 45% off on Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to 62% off on Echo Show Devices & Fire TV Sticks
- Up to $150 off on Echo On-The-Go Devices
- 58% off on Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids
- Up to $350 off on Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- $179 off on Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits
- 50% off on Fire 7 Tablets and Fire 7 Kids Tablets
- 54% off on Kindle Kids
- Up to $128 off on Kindle Essentials Bundle Deals
Browse all deals on Amazon devices
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Headphone Deals
- 50% off on Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds
- 40% off on JBL VIBE 100 TWS
- 48% off on SENNHEISER HD 599 Open Back Headphone
- 40% OFF on JBL Tune 230
- 22% off on Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones
- 50% off on Headphone Stand with USB Charger COZOO
- 24% off on SENNHEISER HD 660 S
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Laptop Deals
- 50% off on ORIGBELIE Laptop Stand for Desk
- Acer Laptops, Monitors and Accessories from $31
- Samsung Tablets and Galaxy Books from $250
- Up to 47% off on ASUS laptops and Chromebooks
- Up to 50% off on Lenovo laptops and Chromebooks
- Up to 48% off on HP laptops and Chromebooks
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Smart Home and Kitchen Deals
- Up to $107 off on Blink Security Doorbells and Bundles
- Up to $199 off on Blink Smart Home Security Cameras
- Up to 39% off on Oreck Commercial Floor Cleaners
- Up to 33% off on SodaStream Art/Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
- Up to 38% off on S&S Worldwide Education Supplies
- Up to 20% off on De’Longhi & BRAUN Kitchen Appliances
- Up to 15% off on Rubbermaid, Voodoo Ride, Pilot Automotive Products
Browse all Home and Kitchen deals
Tips to Save Big on Prime Day This Year
It’s not easy to get through the sales day these days, with the excitement of limited-time Lightning Deals and supply shortages. How can you get what you want while also saving money? Below are a few pointers to help you navigate Prime Day deals without getting fleeced or having your favorite product run out of stock:
1. Sign up for a free account on camelcamelcamel or install the Keepa browser extension to receive price drop alerts, price history charts, and other benefits.
2. If you are a student, you can receive a 6-month free trial of Prime and then pay $7.49 per month after that. If you are on government assistance, you can get Prime for half price at $6.99 per month.
3. Amazon is giving away a $20 gift card for spending $75 on Procter & Gamble items or purchasing a Lightyear movie ticket and merchandise. You may also earn rewards by purchasing gift cards.
4. Enter all the necessary account information before the big day, such as billing, shipping addresses, and payment methods. Even though this option isn’t always accessible on Lightning Deals, enabling 1-Click Ordering will help you quickly snag limited-time discounts.
5. During the Prime Day event, other major retailers, such as Walmart and Target, often hold sales running in parallel. So, before purchasing a product, be sure to check and compare prices.
Prime Day Payments and Promotions
If you aren’t an Amazon Prime member already, you can join for a free trial or a monthly subscription offer to participate in Prime Day sales. On the page for Amazon Promotions and Membership Programs, you can learn more about how to take advantage of discounts and use promotional codes. On Prime Day, simply navigate to the Prime Day page > Watch this deal to keep an eye on the upcoming deals that interest you. You can also sign up for push notifications if you have the Amazon App to receive alerts five minutes before the deals begin.
