Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Best Deals, Offers, and Tips for Saving Big

Amazon is all set to launch its 48-hour mega shopping event on July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT, offering up to 79% off across categories such as electronics, toys, beauty, and fashion from top national brands and small businesses. This year, Prime Day is offering deals for all members, including HP and Kipling for students who are planning to get back to school and LEGO and Mattel for parents looking for toys to keep their kids busy. A new Small Business Badge will also mark its presence in this year’s sale, making it easier for members to explore and support small businesses and artisans.

What Is Prime Day and How Does It Work?

For those unaware, Prime Day is an annual two-day event hosted by Amazon that offers discounts on products from different brands and categories across the entire website and is only exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime subscriber? You can still sign up for a free trial on the website to reap the benefits of these deals.

TIP: You can cancel before the trial is up if you don’t want to pay for a membership!

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The two-day Amazon Prime Day sales event returns this year on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the United States.

Does Amazon Have a Senior Discount for Prime Day?

Seniors enrolled in eligible government assistance programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, and others can get Amazon Prime for $6.99 per month. EBT and government assistance holders who qualify can save 50% on their Prime subscription. Keep in mind that proof of eligibility is required when signing up for the discounted Amazon Prime membership.

Is Everything Discounted on Prime Day?

The discount is often based on what you are looking to buy. Amazon’s own brands generally offer steep discounts during Prime Day. For other sellers, it provides a selection of special deals and promotions in the run-up to and during the Prime Day sales event.

What’s New for 2022 Prime Day?

Compared to Prime Day last year, customers will be able to place orders from more third-party sellers this year, including more small and medium-sized businesses. According to Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime,

This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders.

Best Early Prime Day Deals 2022

Although Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, July 12, you don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of the best deals and discounts. Starting on June 21, Amazon offered early Prime Day deals every day leading up to Prime Day, and we’re currently seeing a massive wave of offers, particularly for Amazon devices. For example, a number of Amazon Alexa devices, including the Echo Dot, are on sale for as little as $11 when bundled with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Looking for all of the best deals in one place? Check out our Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals list for various categories below to find the best deals available right now:

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Deals

Browse all Apple product deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Gaming Deals

Amazon is giving away 30+ games for free with Prime Gaming to celebrate Prime Day this year. You can begin claiming your games now through July 13, including Road Trip, The Crow’s Eye, Fatal Fury Special, Star Wars – Jedi Knight, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and more. There are great discounts on gaming keyboards and gaming mice as well.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: TV Deals

Here are some of the best Prime Day TV Deals this year:

Browse all deals on TVs and accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Baby Deals

Deals all deals on Baby products

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Fashion Deals

Browse all deals on Amazon Fashion

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Amazon Device Deals

Browse all deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Headphone Deals

Browse all headphone deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Laptop Deals

Browse all laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Smart Home and Kitchen Deals

Browse all Home and Kitchen deals

Tips to Save Big on Prime Day This Year

It’s not easy to get through the sales day these days, with the excitement of limited-time Lightning Deals and supply shortages. How can you get what you want while also saving money? Below are a few pointers to help you navigate Prime Day deals without getting fleeced or having your favorite product run out of stock:

1. Sign up for a free account on camelcamelcamel or install the Keepa browser extension to receive price drop alerts, price history charts, and other benefits.

2. If you are a student, you can receive a 6-month free trial of Prime and then pay $7.49 per month after that. If you are on government assistance, you can get Prime for half price at $6.99 per month.

3. Amazon is giving away a $20 gift card for spending $75 on Procter & Gamble items or purchasing a Lightyear movie ticket and merchandise. You may also earn rewards by purchasing gift cards.

4. Enter all the necessary account information before the big day, such as billing, shipping addresses, and payment methods. Even though this option isn’t always accessible on Lightning Deals, enabling 1-Click Ordering will help you quickly snag limited-time discounts.

5. During the Prime Day event, other major retailers, such as Walmart and Target, often hold sales running in parallel. So, before purchasing a product, be sure to check and compare prices.

Prime Day Payments and Promotions

If you aren’t an Amazon Prime member already, you can join for a free trial or a monthly subscription offer to participate in Prime Day sales. On the page for Amazon Promotions and Membership Programs, you can learn more about how to take advantage of discounts and use promotional codes. On Prime Day, simply navigate to the Prime Day page > Watch this deal to keep an eye on the upcoming deals that interest you. You can also sign up for push notifications if you have the Amazon App to receive alerts five minutes before the deals begin.