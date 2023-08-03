Summer is coming to an end, and your new school year has to start soon. You’re probably looking forward to the new school year, your new academic journey, and the new adventure, but this time of year is also full of exciting back-to-school sales! These sales feature massive discounts on tech gadgets, clothing, school supplies, laptops, and more. So if you’re planning on buying anything, this is the perfect time to do it.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to the best gadgets for students and reveal the best deals in back-to-school sales. Whether you’re looking for the best back-to-school deals on laptops and Macs, the best deals on smartphones, or the best deals on home tech, we’ve got you covered! So without further delay, let’s get started on our topic.

Best Offers and Deals in Back-to-School Sales

This back-to-school sale season, there are plenty of deals to be had on all the major e-commerce platforms. Whether it’s Amazon, BestBuy, or Walmart, there are great deals on laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, furniture, backpacks, printers, and more on every platform.

That’s got to have you excited! Let’s take a look at the best back-to-school deals on your favorite platforms.

1. Amazon

Amazon has some of the best back-to-school deals around! Starting with its own Prime membership. Amazon offers Prime Student for free for six months and then for $7.49 per month.

Amazon Back-to-School Deals on Electronics

Laptop – Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook 317 @ $600 $330

Specifications:

Intel Celeron N4500 Processor

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB eMMC ROM

17.3″ full HD IPS Diaplay

Bottom Line:

This affordable Chromebook from Acer is great for students. It features an Intel Celeron N processor with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and allows you to run multiple apps at once without lag. It weighs barely 4.36 pounds and is very easy to carry around. Its huge 17.3″ full-screen HD is ideal for lectures and movies. Overall, it’s a great Chromebook for students.

Buy Acer Chromebook 317

Other Worthy Laptop Deals:

Smartphone – Pixel 7 @ 600$ 510$

Specifications:

Display: 6.3″ FHD+ Smooth Display – up to 90Hz

Camera: 50 MP wide – 12 MP ultrawide, 10.8 MP front camera

Memory and storage: 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Processor: Google Tensor G2 and Titan M2

Bottom Line:

The Pixel 7 is a flagship device from Google, equipped with the latest Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 security chip. Clearly, the Pixel 7 offers the best camera experience with excellent clarity, contrast, and white balance. Its 6.3-inch OLED display may not be the brightest flagship at 1400 nits, but it’s more than adequate for indoor and outdoor use. If you’re a scholar, the Pixel 7 certainly offers you a flagship at a very reasonable price compared to other flagships.

Buy Pixel 7

Other Worthy Smartphone Deals:

Tablet – Apple iPad (10th Generation) @ 450$ 400$

Specifications:

Display: 10.9″ Retina Display

Camera: 12 MP front/ 12 MP Back

Memory and storage: 64 GB storage

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic chip

Verdict:

This iPad 10th gen was a mega upgrade to the old iPad 9th gen. Equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, it’s a very good all-rounder in the tablet space and is perfect for students. It comes with a design, a USB Type-C port, 5G support, better camera quality than other tablets and much more. Although the A14 Bionic chip doesn’t allow you to use the full power of iPadOS 16, it’s very powerful and can handle all tasks effortlessly. It’s not the best one out there for gaming and only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, but otherwise it’s a must-have for students!

Buy Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Other Great Deals:

Smartwatch – Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) @ 400$ 329$

Specifications:

Display: 41mm, Always-On Retina Display

Features: Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Blood Oxygen, Crash Detection, Fall Detection, GPS

Battery: Up to 18 hours, Fast Charge

Operating System: watchOS 9

Bottom Line:

The Apple Watch 8 was launched in 2022. Available in two display sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, it features an always-on Retina display that can reach up to 1000 nits of brightness. It also has a variety of sensors and other features such as temperature sensor, blood oxygen sensor, ECG and pulse detection, fall detection and more. The watchOS 9 offers a cleaner user interface and feels much better than Apple’s previous series. Plus, the power-saving mode has significantly increased battery life. For students, it is a great smartwatch and fits well into the Apple ecosystem.

Buy Apple Watch Series 8

Other Worthy Smartwatch Deals:

2. Best Buy

Like Amazon, Best Buy has deals for all your school needs. What makes the platform special is the buying feature, which asks you a few questions and suggests the best available options for the product you’re looking for based on your answers.

Below are some of the best back-to-school deals currently available at Best Buy.

Specifications:

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Processor

8Gb LPDDR4X RAM

256GB PCLe ROM

15.6″ full HD IPS Touch Diaplay

Bottom Line:

The HP Envy 2-in-1 Touch Laptop is best for students. It features a 15.5-inch clear and vibrant display, paired with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7530U processor that is capable of handling multiple applications at once without you having to fuss! It also has a high-quality metal chassis and looks super slim, lightweight, and stylish. Plus, it can also be used as a tablet, which adds to its versatility. The 256GB memory is enough to keep your files safe.

Other Worthy Deals:

Specifications:

Wireless Connectivity (Wi-Fi)

Smartphone Compatible

Print Resolution: Black – Up to 1200 x 1200; Color – Up to 4800 x 1200

Verdict:

The HP – DeskJet 2755e Wireless Inkjet Printer is a high-quality printer with decent performance and basic features. It’s a multifunction printer that can both print and scan. With the ink subscription from HP, printing costs are quite low at about 8 cents for text and 25 cents for color when using a standard HP cartridge. With XXL cartridges, these costs can be further reduced to about 6.7 cents for text and 13.3 cents for color. This is a basic printer that will meet your school’s needs. And it’s super affordable!

Other Worthy Printer Deals:

3. Walmart

This back-to-school sale season, Walmart has the best deals on clothing and school supplies. The platform has great deals on backpacks, calculators, earbuds and other things you need to have a great year.

Some of the best deals at Walmart include:

Specifications:

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive Transparency

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant

Siri Support

Bottomline:

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are truly wireless headphones. Although they look almost exactly like the AirPods Pro Gen 1, these 2nd generation AirPods offer significantly improved performance. They feature an improved H2 chip that enhances audio performance and allows seamless pairing with your device (Apple ecosystem). The ANC has also greatly improved over its predecessor. The lightweight and portable design makes them easy to take to school and on the road.

Other Worthy TWS Deals:

Other School Supplies/Accessories

Walmart offers some of the best deals on school accessories. You can get backpacks for as little as $6, and high quality lap desks for $12 and up. Plus, other school accessories like notebooks, mechanical pencils, calculators and other products are up to 50% off. Be sure to check out the back-to-school sale page to get all the school supplies you need at a lower price.

That’s it! These were some of the best back-to-school deals you should definitely check out at Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart!

FAQs on Back-to-School Deals

Where are the best back-to-school sales? Back-to-school sales are sales that begin when schools reopen after summer vacation. These closing sales usually start the first week of July and last until the end of September. At these sales, there are great deals on laptops, smartphones, headphones, backpacks, clothing and other school essentials. There are also discounts on various tech home appliances like TeleVision, refrigerators, furniture, etc. Which platform has the best back-to-school deals? There are many platforms that offer the best back-to-school deals online. However, Amazon is the best retailer for back-to-school deals because it has a huge inventory and delivers worldwide. Best Buy and Walmart are good choiceswhen it comes to tech gadgets, and HP and Dell also offer fantastic deals during back-to-school season. Apple and Samsung also offer back-to-school deals, offering discounts of $200 to $300 on their latest tech products. When do back-to-school deals start? Typically, back-to-school sales begin in early July and end in late September. However, these sales can be divided into different periods, for example: Early Bird Sales - sales that occur between June and July.

Back-to-School Preparation Sales - begin in late July and end in September.