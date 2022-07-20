7 Best Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use [2022]

One in three people in the United States suffers from hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, and only half of them have the disease under control. The numbers are far worse when it comes to India and other developing countries.

This common cardiovascular disease doesn’t show any symptoms in most cases, which is why many people don’t even know they suffer from it. If high blood pressure isn’t treated, it can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure.

You could benefit from a blood pressure monitor if you’re among the many who struggle to keep their blood pressure under control. Blood pressure monitors make it easy to track your blood pressure at home, and many models can even store your readings so you can see how your blood pressure changes over time.

Nowadays, the market is full of different blood pressure monitors, so choosing the right one can be challenging.

This article will help you find the best blood pressure monitor for your needs. But first, let’s take a quick look at some factors to consider when choosing a blood pressure monitor for your loved ones.

What does a Blood Pressure Monitor Do?

A blood pressure monitor is a device that helps you track and maintain your blood pressure levels. Most monitors come with the monitor itself and a cuff, which can be either for your upper arm or wrist. Some blood pressure monitors also have oscillometric technology, which measures vibration and converts it into digital readings.

Blood pressure monitors are best used during an upper arm cuff measurement; this is what the American Heart Association recommends. When you use an upper arm cuff measurement, you’re getting more accurate readings than if you were to use a wrist cuff measurement.

How Do You Choose a Blood Pressure Monitor?

When choosing a blood pressure monitor, you should consider the following factors:

Accuracy: You want a device that will give you accurate readings.

Ease of use: The monitor should be easy to use so you can get accurate readings without too much effort.

Data storage: Many monitors only store 100 readings, but some newer models have storage capacities of over 200 readings.

Portability: if you want to take your monitor with you when traveling, you should choose a small, portable device.

Price: Blood pressure monitors vary in price, so you should choose one that fits your budget.

How to Use a BP Monitor at Home

When using a blood pressure monitor, first ensure you are sitting properly with your back supported and your feet flat on the floor. You should also remove any tight clothing around your upper arm to get a more accurate reading.

Once you are seated, find the cuff and wrap it snugly around your biceps so that the bottom of the cuff is about two inches above your elbow crease. Make sure the Velcro closure is tight.

Now locate the start button on your device and press it gently until air begins to flow into the cuff. The device will automatically stop inflating after a few seconds. Hold still while you wait for the results – usually between 30and 60 seconds.

What Types of Blood Pressure Monitors are There?

There are three types of blood pressure monitors:

digital,

aneroid, and

mercury

Digital monitors are the most commonly used type because they are easy to use and give accurate readings. Aneroid monitors are less common than digital monitors, but they are still widely used. They tend to be more durable than digital monitors and can be used on people with disabilities who cannot use a wrist monitor. Mercury blood pressure meters have been mostly phased out due to their toxicity.

Upper-arm cuffs and Wrist cuffs are the two primary variants of BP Monitors. Ankle blood pressure measurement is a viable alternative to wrist monitoring for people with disabilities or those who find it difficult to use a wrist monitor. The British and Irish Hypertension Society recommends ankle monitoring instead of wrist monitoring because it is more comfortable for the patient.

Our Top 7 Picks For The Best Blood Pressure Monitors

Now that we have covered the basics let’s look at the list of the best Blood Pressure Monitors for varied use cases and budgets.

1. Omron Evolv Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor (BP7000)

Best Multi-User Portable BP Monitor – $104.99

If you are looking for the best self-monitoring blood pressure monitors, Omron’s Evolv wireless upper arm blood pressure monitor is undoubtedly the best option on the market.

This compact medical device uses Omron’s exclusive heart health algorithm that provides more precise, clinically accurate readings. It has a sleek, modern design and does not require additional tubing, cables, or connectors. The pre-shaped cuff is easy to place on the upper arm, and navigation is really simple to use. Just place the cuff on your arm and press the start button. The cuff will begin to inflate, and you will get accurate results within a minute on the included screen LCD. These results can also be shared and saved via the Omron Connect app.

Omron Evolv meets the Validated Device Listing (VDL) criteria, which means it has clinical-grade accuracy. In a Universal Standard Protocol study, Omron Evolv was shown to have accuracy equivalent to that of a gold standard sphygmomanometer. The only drawback to this monitor is that you may need a helping hand to check the results on the LCD screen when using it.

5 Reasons To Buy:

Unlimited storage for unlimited users on the app. Highest grade accuracy. Compact and lightweight. Works in inflationary technique, thus highly comfortable. One-piece design.

Buy Omron Evolv

2. LifeSource By A&D Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Extra Large Cuff (UA-789AC)

Best Extra Large Upper Cuff Monitor – $105.75

Squeezing your arm into a small cuff is somewhat uncomfortable and often produces bizarre results. LifeSource’s UA-789AC blood pressure monitor is the best choice for people with large arms or obese patients.

This blood pressure monitor from A&D stands out from its competitors because it has a cuff that ranges from 16.5 to 23.6 inches. The device is clinically validated and provides accurate results. It also has a pressure indicator and irregular heartbeat detector. The LifeSource UA-789AC can store up to 60 readings in the device’s memory.

The large display LCD is easy to understand and shows only diastolic, systolic, and pulse rates. The disadvantage is that it is unsuitable for people with small arms and can cause bruises.

5 Reasons to Buy:

Very easy to use. Large cuff size (16.5 to 23.6 inches). Clinically validated device. Irregular heartbeat and pressure rating indicator. It stores 60 readings on the device.

Buy LifeSource UA-789AC

3. Omron 5 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor (BP7200)

The Best Value For Money Bluetooth Monitor – $59.98

The Omron Series 5 blood pressure monitor is a good choice for an individual and allows unlimited Omron app users. It has an easy-to-use cuff and comes with some technological features to give you accurate readings. And it comes in under $60.

The Omron BP2750 blood meter comes with a cuff larger than average size and can fit both standard and large arms. It has Bluetooth connectivity and offers unlimited storage for an unlimited number of users in the Omron Connect app. The device itself stores 60 readings for a single user. It measures five pinpoint readings and provides one of the most accurate readings.

The automatic digital display clearly warns of high blood pressure readings (above 130/80 mmHg). The device can also be programmed to take readings at regular intervals, such as every 15, 30, 60, and 120 seconds.

5 Reasons to Buy:

Stores up to 60 readings on the monitor. Unlimited data storage for unlimited users on the app. 5-point readings for more accuracy. Large cuff for bariatric patients (up to 17 inches) Irregular heartbeat indicator and warning feature.

Buy Omron 5 Series BP7200

4. Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor

Futuristic Wifi Blood Monitor – $69.95

If you are looking for a portable blood pressure monitor, this FDA-approved Withings BPM Connect Wifi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor is the best you can buy.

The Withings BPM Connect is only the size of a soda can and has some top-notch features. It has a built-in battery that lasts six months on a single charge. The soft fabric cuff provides a premium user experience. And that’s not all!

When enabled, the cuff wirelessly transmits data to the Withings Health Mate app and even Apple Health. The matrix display LED on the monitor shows triple readings for systole, diastole, and pulse rate. It also has red, yellow and green LED indicators that indicate healthy or elevated blood pressure quickly.

5 Reasons to Buy:

Both Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity. One-button operation. Battery life of 6 months on a single charge. FDA Medically Accurate approved. Loads of features on the Health Mate app

Buy Withings BPM Connect

5. Omron Complete EKG Blood Pressure Monitor (BP7900)

The Best ECG Blood Pressure Monitor – $179.98

Omron’s wireless upper arm blood pressure monitor monitors BP and can also record an electrocardiogram (ECG). This makes it a good choice for people with high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases.

The Omron Complete ECG Blood Pressure Monitor complies with the VDL (Validated Device Listing) and provides accurate blood pressure and ECG readings. It requires more than 5-point measurements to ensure the test results’ accuracy. In addition to systolic, diastolic, and pulse measurements, it can also measure atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, and sinus rhythm. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect to the Omron app and share data.

Like other blood pressure monitors listed above, it also offers unlimited storage for an unlimited number of users in the app. Still, the device itself does not have a display or storage solutions.

5 Reasons to Buy:

Integrated EKG/ECG function. More than 5-point reading. VDL listed monitor. Unlimited user and storage feature. Easy to use and comfortable.

Buy Omron Complete EKG BP7900

6. iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor (KN-550BT)

Best Large Screen & Font Blood Pressure Monitor – $39.99

The iHealth track smart blood meter offers great convenience with its large screen, oversized font, and red-green light display depending on the reading.

The device can record and store up to 99 readings, while the iHealth MyVitals app can store unlimited readings. The device comes with a wide range of cuffs that can be used for both standard and medium-sized arms (8.7-16.5 inches).

It also records cardiac arrhythmias. Like the other devices listed above, it is FDA approved and clinically validated. The results are very accurate and can be shared in PDF, Excel, and CVS file formats.

5 Reasons to Buy:

Large display and font. Records and saves up to 99 readings on the device. Unlimited user and storage on the app. Colour scheme LCD indicator. Easy to use and navigate.

Buy iHealth Track Smart Blood Monitor

7. Omron Gold Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor (BP4350)

Best Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor – $68.50

Using an upper arm blood pressure monitor will be difficult if you have an upper arm injury. Then you may need a different device, like the Omron Gold BP4350 wrist monitor.

It is a well-made, high-quality product that consistently provides accurate and reliable wrist blood pressure readings. It is a one-piece device, meaning the cuff is attached directly to the device. Like other meters from Omron BP, it can be connected to the Omron Connect app via Bluetooth.

The device can store 200 readings for two users (100 readings each). Thus, it is a good option for two people. In addition, the app allows unlimited storage for multiple users. The meter has a heart zone guidance feature that enables the user to place the cuff correctly above the wrist and at the same level as the heart to get optimal readings.

5 Reasons to Buy:

Wrist blood pressure monitor. Stores 100 readings each for 2 users. Morning high-pressure alerts. Ultra silent inflation. Constantly accurate results like upper arm monitors.

Buy Omron Gold Wrist BP4350 Monitor

FAQs about Blood Pressure Monitors