Nothing Phone (1) Price in India, Offer Details, and Availability
Aggressive start for the brand
- Nothing Phone (1) is now official and will be going on sale in Europe and India.
- In India, the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold exclusively on Flipkart starting July 21.
- Nothing has announced special launch offers along with extra discounts for those who had pre-ordered the phone.
After months of rumors, leaks, and teasers, Carl Pei’s Nothing finally announced its first smartphone today, the Nothing Phone (1).
Aiming to do things differently and make a splash in the Android world, Nothing’s first attempt at a smartphone is a unique offering: one with a unique design on the back – thanks to the LEDs – and equivalent hardware to keep up in the mid-range smartphone category.
Aside from its unique design, another aspect that makes the Nothing Phone (1) special is its custom-built chipset under the hood. Nothing claims that the Phone (1) uses a custom-built Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that has been optimized to enable wireless and reverse charging.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (1), from its price to bank offers and availability.
Nothing Phone (1): Specifications
- Glyph Interface comprising LEDs on the back panel
- Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back
- 6.55-inch OLED with HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset (custom made for Nothing to include wireless and reverse charging)
- 4500mAh Battery; 33W PD 3.0 charging support; 15W Qi wireless charging
- Up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge; 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge
- 50MP dual-cameras on the rear: Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.8 aperture as the main sensor
- Nothing OS powered by Android 12
- Two colors: White and Black
Nothing Phone (1): Pricing in India
Nothing has launched the Phone (1) in India in three variants:
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 32,999
- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 35,999
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 38,999
For pre-order customers, i.e., those who’ve already reserved the Phone (1), Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period. As part of this offer, customers get Rs 1,000 off on the original price. Here are the effective prices after this discount:
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 31,999
- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 34,999
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 37,999
Nothing Phone (1): Availability in India
Nothing Phone (1) will be available in India exclusively on Flipkart starting 7:00 PM IST on July 21. Flipkart will be running a few offers for pre-order customers.
Nothing Phone (1): Offer Details
From the time the Phone (1) becomes available on Flipkart on July 21, you can take advantage of the following offers, if you’re one of the pre-order customers:
- Rs 2,000 instant cashback on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards (available with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI)
- Easy EMI on all other banks
- Exchange offer
- 45W power adapter with an RRP of Rs 2499 for just Rs 1499
- Ear (1) earbuds with an RRP of Rs 6999 for just Rs 5999
