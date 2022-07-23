Best Google Pixel 6a Cases and Screen Protectors You Can Buy

After months of teasing, Google has finally launched the Pixel 6a in various markets around the world. The Google Pixel 6a is the youngest sibling in the Pixel 6 family and is powered by the same Tensor SoC used in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The low price of $449 is achieved by cutting back on the camera and the display. The device features dual rear-facing cameras and an impressive 6.1-inch OLED display that is limited to the standard 60 Hz refresh rate. You can learn more about the Google Pixel 6a here.

There’s no denying the fact that the Google Pixel 6a is a lucrative offering for camera lovers on a budget. If you’re one of them and have set your eyes on the 6a, you would want to protect it from accidental drops and scratches by using a case and screen protector. We have compiled a list of the best Google Pixel 6a cases and screen protectors for your convenience.

Best Google Pixel 6a Cases to Buy

The polycarbonate back of the Pixel 6a can easily be scratched when dropped or by keys or coins in the pocket. Therefore, it would be advisable to use the device with a case. Google Pixel 6a cases come in different sizes and forms. You can choose from a variety of slim, armored, transparent and functional cases. A good case should protect the smartphone from all four sides. An added benefit is a raised lip to protect the display and camera bump on the back. Here is a list of the best Pixel 6A cases, ranked by their features, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Best Armored Google Pixel 6a Cases to Buy

Armored cases are generally bulkier than other covers but provide better protection in case of falls. Some of them are military grade and consist of multiple layers of protection. Therefore, you can opt for these cases if you need extra protection but don’t mind the bulk.

Here are the best heavy protection or armored cases for Pixel 6a.

1. Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Pixel 6a Case (2022)

Spigen is a trusted name when it comes to smartphone cases. The Spigen Tough Armor combines a tough polycarbonate shell with an inner TPU cover and soft inner padding to protect the device from mechanical shocks. The case has a rugged and industrial design. Tactile buttons are provided for the lock key and volume rockers. A front lip serves to protect the display. The case also features a handy built-in stand. The Spigen Tough Armor Case is available in 3 colors – Metal Slate, Black and Midnight Green. The case weighs around 30 grams, which makes it a bit heavier.

Price: USD 18.99/INR 2199

Amazon.com Amazon.in

2. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Google Pixel 6a

The Supcase aims to provide a 360-degree solution as it comes with a built-in screen protector. The case has a dual-layer design, consisting of a plastic frame and an inner TPU layer. The brand claims that the shell has been tested for drops from a height of one meter.

The highlight of this Pixel 6a cover is the integrated screen protector on the front, which is supposed to protect the display from scratches and drops. The SUPCASE has other useful features like a kickstand and a removable belt holster. The buttons on the case are tactile, and the cutouts for the ports are precise. Overall, it is a really good case for the Pixel 6a.

Price: USD 21.99

Amazon.com

3. Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Pixel 6a Case (2022)

The Spigen Rugged Armor is another good alternative from Spigen for the Pixel 6a. Unlike the other featured armored cases, the Spigen Rugged Armor is a rugged TPU case. Compared to the Spigen Tough Armor, this case has grippier sides and includes carbon fiber in its design. This case is for those who want a rugged case, but don’t like the multi-layer approach.

Price: USD 14.99/ INR 1099

Amazon.com | Amazon.in

4. Caseology Parallax Compatible with Google Pixel 6a Case 5G (2022)

The Caseology Parallax is a TPU case with a stylish 3D hexa-cube design. There’s a 3D cube-shaped pattern on the sides that increases grip. Aside from the grip, there’s a lip on the front and near the camera cutout. Caseology claims that the Parallax case offers certified military-grade protection. The case has a nice two-tone look and is available in 3 colors – Midnight Blue, Sage Green, and Matte Black – to match your device. You can consider this case if you’re looking for a good-looking, rugged case that doesn’t look too industrial.

Price: USD 14.99 / INR 1899

Amazon.com | Amazon.in

Best Slim Cases for Google Pixel 6a

Slim cases don’t offer the best protection and are only meant to protect against simple scratches and scrapes. However, due to their thin nature, they’re extremely lightweight and don’t make the device bulky. Here’s a list of the best slim cases for the Google Pixel 6a.

5. Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Pixel 6a Case

The case of the Spigen Liquid Air is lightweight and has a slim profile. It has a non-slip matte finish with a geometric design on the back to provide a better grip. To protect the cameras and front, the case has raised lips. The available color options are Midnight Green and Matte Black. Consider this case if you are looking for a good looking, slim case for your Pixel 6a.

Price: USD 14.99/INR 1099

Amazon.com | Amazon.in

6. Spigen Thin Fit Case

The Spigen Thin Fit Case is another good slim case from Spigen. The case is made of a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, like some of the armored cases. Still, the case isn’t bulky and has a slim profile. A camera and display lip, tactile buttons, and precise cutouts are present and accounted for. This case is a good option for someone looking for an unobtrusive, slim case with good protection.

Price: USD 14.9/ INR 1199

Amazon.com | Amazon.in

Best Transparent Google Pixel 6a Cases to Buy

The Google Pixel 6a is a beautiful-looking device that you’d like to flaunt. However, it can be risky to carry a naked device. The best alternative is a transparent case that protects the device but doesn’t detract from its beauty. Below are some of the best transparent cases for the Google Pixel 6a.

7. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 6a Case

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a transparent TPU protective case with tactile buttons. Spigen claims that the case will not yellow with use. The case is lightweight and provides good protection for the device. The case is available in two versions – a crystal clear version that is completely transparent, and a matte black version with black accents. Consider this case if you want to keep the original look of your device and do not need anything fancy.

Price: USD 14.99/INR 1299

Amazon.com | Amazon.in

8. Cresee Case for Google Pixel 6a

The Cresee case for Pixel 6a is a transparent TPU case. This case is designed for enhanced protection. The highlight of this case is the reinforced edges. The case has a special cover for the camera bar to protect it from drops. The case has precise cutouts for the speaker and ports. Get the Cresee Case if a transparent, shockproof case is your calling.

Price: USD 8.99

Amazon.com

Miscellaneous Google Pixel 6a Cases

Here are a few other functional and practical cases for the Google Pixel 6a.

9. Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case for Google Pixel 6a

If you are in the market for a folio or flip cover, the Eastcoo Flip Wallet case is a great option. It is made of PU leather and is supported by a TPU case. The case has three dedicated pockets for your credit/debit cards and an additional pocket for some cash. If needed, the case can be quickly transformed into a kickstand. The flip cover closes with a satisfying magnetic click, so your device is always protected. It also comes in a variety of colors. This is one of the best folio cases for the Google Pixel 6a.

Price: USD 10.99

Amazon.com

10. Golden Sand Carbon Fibre Case for Google Pixel 6a Back Cover Case

Consider the Golden Sand Carbon Fiber Case if you prefer a brushed metal texture. It is a TPU case that offers good protection against drops. The case has carbon fiber accents, clicky buttons, and precise cutouts. This case is easy on the wallet and is a good alternative for those looking for a lightweight case with an industrial feel.

Price: INR 599

Amazon.in

These were some of the best cases available for the Google Pixel 6a. You can also take a look at Dbrand Grip if you want to customize your device. It offers a variety of skin options with decent mechanical protection. We hope this list has helped you choose a case for your device.

Best Google Pixel 6a Screen Protectors To Buy

A case protects the back of the device, but a screen protector is essential to protect the display from cracks and scratches. Below you will find a list of the best screen protectors for the Google Pixel 6a.

1. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [GlasTR AlignMaster] designed for Pixel 6a – Edge to Edge Protection

This screen protector film offers continuous protection. It comes with black borders that match the bezels of your device. This protective film has a hardness of 9H. The oleophobic coating won’t pick up fingerprints. The screen protector comes with a special installation tool that makes it easy to apply. With this tool, you can easily align the tempered glass to your Pixel 6a display. Get the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector if you don’t mind its slightly higher price.

Amazon.com Amazon.in

2. Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass for Google Pixel 6a Screen Protector with Installation Kit (2022)

Caseology also sells an edge-to-edge protective film for the Pixel 6a. The screen protector comes with an installation kit. The kit includes an alignment tray, microfiber cloth, dust removal stickers, and a peeler. Caseology claims that the screen protector is scratch-resistant, bubble-free, and fingerprint-proof. It is a high-quality screen protector that is easy on the wallet.

Amazon.com Amazon.in

3. Black Silk Double Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with Google Pixel 6a 5G 2022

This tempered glass combo comes with an additional lens protector for the camera unit. The combo includes 2x screen protector, 2x camera lens protector and installation kit. It provides full coverage of the screen with a hardness of 9H. The screen protector has a 2.5D curvature to perfectly fit the display. The Black Silk screen protector is an affordable combination that also includes protection for the camera lens.

Price: USD 12.99

Amazon.com

4. Spigen AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard for Pixel 6a – 2 Pack

Spigen also offers a cheaper tempered glass protective film for the Pixel 6a. However, it doesn’t offer continuous coverage. It comes in a 2-piece combo with an alignment tool for easy installation. The screen protector has an oleophobic coating to protect the display from oily fingerprints. You can consider this product if you’re looking for an affordable screen protector from a reputable company.

Price: INR 999

Amazon.in

5. (3 Pack) Supershieldz Designed for Google Pixel 6a Tempered Glass Screen Protector, 0.2mm, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free

Supershieldz screen protector is a 2.5D curved tempered glass with a hardness of 9H. It is only 0.2 mm thick and is said to be scratch resistant. An oleophobic coating is present and accounted for. The protective film comes in a 3-piece combo but does not include a tool, so installation can be tricky. The Supershieldz Tempered Glass screen protector is an excellent bargain for the features it offers.

Price: USD 9.99

Amazon.com

6. XYNITY ‘s Advanced HD+ Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for Google Pixel 6a – Edge to Edge Full Screen

Coverage with Easy Installation Kit

Another screen protection film with a hardness of 9H and a thickness of 0.33 mm comes from XYNITY. This screen protector is supposed to be scratch-resistant and shatterproof. The tempered glass is slightly curved to accommodate the 2.5D touch layer. The display protection film offers excellent protection at a very affordable price.

Price: 399

Amazon.in

These were our recommendations for the best screen protectors and cases for the Google Pixel 6a. Please share your experiences in the comments if you’ve tried any of these products.

FAQ on Best Cases for Pixel 6A