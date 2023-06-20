Not everyone has the time to play games for extended periods of time. This is where short games come in and are the perfect choice for people who want to pass the time between work, when hanging out with friends, and have limited time. These games are quick and easy to play, portable, and can be played without having to open a long game.

There are so many short games that you can play right away. Each game has its own entertainment value and lets you kill your boring time. In this post, we have selected the 30+ best short games to play. These games are available on the internet, on smartphones, and also on desktops.

Benefits of Playing Short Games

Playing games can have a positive effect on mental and physical health in many ways, and has been proven and documented by research. Not everyone has time to play games.

Quick and easy: Short games are designed to be played in a short amount of time. They are easy to understand, and you can start playing right away.

Portable: Short games are often available on mobile devices, making them easy to access and play on the go.

Stress relief: games can help you relax and lower your stress levels. Especially if you are working long hours and are exhausted, these games can be a great stress reliever.

Improved mood: Games can help improve mood by releasing endorphins, which are natural mood-boosting chemicals in the brain. People who play games. Research has shown that people who play games tend to have better moods than those who do not. Playing games has been linked to an increase in positive emotions and a decrease in negative emotions.

Improved social skills: There are many short multiplayer games that can be played in the office or with friends. Playing short games with your colleagues at the office or with friends at school can improve your social skills and perhaps help you make new friends.

Entertainment: The most obvious benefit of games is entertainment and enjoyment. Games can provide an entertaining and engaging pastime and can be a source of pleasure and relaxation.

30 Best Short Games to Play When You Are Bored

Infinity Loop: Relaxing Puzzle

If your work phase is exhausting and you are exhausted, I have a relaxing game for you. Infinity loop: Relaxing Puzzle. As the name suggests, the game relieves stress and lets you relax instantly. The soft background music, the most beautiful interface, the soothing sound, and the overall concept of the app will put you from stress mode to relaxation mode for a while.

Here’s how the game works: just open the game, and you will be shown different lines. Connect all the lines and corners to make perfect connections and create an endless loop.

The game is available for free. You can play this game on both Android and iPhone. Just go to the app stores of Google and Apple and download the game to get rid of your stress. And the game is also available on Android as a try-now option.

Download Game: Android | iOS

Alto Adventure

You may have heard of this game; if not, you are missing out on a beautiful visual game. Alto Adventure is an endless snowboarding video game.

The game is really simple and easy to play. In the beginning, you are assigned some goals that you have to complete. The journey is endless; you can cover as much distance as you can. When you hit a rock, the game ends, and depending on your score and the goals you achieve, you advance to the next level.

When you start on the slope with Alto, you can earn points by performing a number of tricks, such as backflips (by tapping and holding anywhere on the screen), jumps on rocks or bonfires, grinds on flag lines or rooftops, and much more.

The best part of the app is its visually appealing design and relaxing soundtrack. Alto’s Adventure is – and will remain – a $2.99 game on iOS, but for the Android version, the developers have opted for a free-to-play model, which they believe is a better fit for the platform.

Download Game: Android | iOS

Crowd City

Crowd City is another interesting game that you can play when you are bored. The goal of this game is very simple. Multiply your crowd, destroy the opponents, and win the game.

The game is really fun, and it is really addictive. The only thing that is annoying is the ads, and what is even more frustrating is the limit that pops up in the middle of the game asking you to watch an ad to extend the time. Yeah, that’s really frustrating when you get into the game. Other than that, everything about the game is really good. And another thing I noticed is that it might be difficult to play with one hand if you are using a large phone.

Speaking of the game, you start as a single character; you have to meet other characters and add them to your team. Similar to your team, there are other players trying to grow their group. If your team is bigger than your opponent’s, you can destroy the opponent and add all the other team members to your team. Depending on how many members your team has, you will get different positions after a certain time.

The game is available for free download from the Google and Apple app stores. You can install the game and start playing instantly.

Download: Android | iOS

Woodblock Puzzle

Woodblock Puzzle is another excellent game if you are looking for a Tetris-like puzzle game to kill time. The goal of this game is to solve the puzzle and blow up the wooden blocks along the way to get more points. You can drag wooden blocks on the wooden grid, fill a row or column to remove wooden blocks, and remove multiple rows of wooden blocks to get more points. The game is available for free download from Google and Apple app stores.

Download: Android | iOS

Race the Sun Challenge

If you like racing games, you can try the Race the Sun challenge. You are a solar-powered vehicle. The sun is your time of death. You have to race towards the sun by avoiding the objects on the way.

The game’s developer says that Race The Sun: Daily Challenge Edition is inspired by the arcade games of the past, focusing on high scores, short game sessions, and pure fun mixed with nerve-racking excitement.

If that sounds interesting to you, you’ll surely love the game as well. The graphics are excellent, and the game runs really smoothly. It was a little challenging at first, and later on, there were just “let us go” moments for me. The app is free to download. It is available for Android and iOS.

Download: Android | iOS

Draw Joust

Draw Joust is another interesting and very unique concept. I personally love this game. The main goal of this game is to destroy your opponent, but the really fun and interesting thing about this game is that you have to design your own vehicle for the battle.

You can simply draw a picture of your vehicle using the ink limit available to you before you go into battle. You will be shown a picture of the opponent. Based on the design of your opponent, you can design your own vehicle and get ready for battle.

The graphics of the game are good, and the interface definitely resembles a chaotic battlefield. You can use the accelerator pedal at the bottom to move the vehicle forward and backward. Depending on the level and strength of your vehicle, you can destroy the opponent in a second or fight for a few minutes and celebrate or lose a big victory (do not worry, champion, you can do it).

The game is free to download and can be installed on both Android and iOS smartphones. Another thing I should mention is the vibration feedback you get when you design a vehicle. If you use a device with good haptic feedback, you will enjoy these moments.

Download: Android | iOS

Happy Glass

Do you remember the old Brain Dots game? If not, Brain Dot is a simple game of connecting two dots. The player must make the path so that two dots meet.

Happy Glass, the interesting name, follows in the same footsteps. Instead of connecting the dots, in Happy Glass, you have to make the glass happy by filling it with water. You can draw different shapes and use your creative skills to make an innocent, bad-looking glass happy.

The game contains several different levels. Depending on the level, the complexity of the task increases. You can unlock different glass characters. The game is free of charge. It is available for Android and iOS.

Download: Android | iOS

Construction City 2

Do you like to play simulation games, if you are bored, then Construction City 2 is the best game for you. The theme of the game is to finish the construction task assigned to you at different levels.

It consists of 25 fully controllable construction vehicles, including telescopic cranes, excavators, bulldozers, tractors, trailer trucks, tower cranes, tippers, helicopters, telescopic forklifts, pickup loaders, and more. With these vehicles, you’ll have to complete the given tasks.

The graphics are really good; it includes realistic vehicle sounds that make this game even more interesting. You can install the game and play it for free on your mobile.

Download: Android | iOS

Major Mayhem 2

Major Mayhem is a simple, action-packed game available for free for mobile devices. It is the successor of Major Mayhem 1, which became very popular.

It is an action-packed 3D game in which you have to rescue the hostages from the bad guys. You will be dropped off at different locations with different tasks. You have to shoot the enemies, hide from them, destroy their camps, and rescue the hostages. The game consists of different levels, in which each level has its own fun and action-packed element.

The graphics are really good, and you’ll also love the sound, which makes the game even more engaging. The experience is smooth and great overall; if you love classic arcade shooting games, this game is for you. It’s free to play on mobile devices and offline as well.

Download: Android | iOS

Bluk – Physics Jump Adventure

Do you want a relaxing game besides the dynamics of physics, then Bulk – Physics Jump Adventure is the game for you. You have to jump from one block to another block while being a block, keeping in mind the elements of physics.

The game starts off really well with the motivation and soothing sound. It has smooth graphics. It is a simple and challenging game, especially when you are trying to traverse different worlds. The relaxing sound of the game makes it even more interesting. The game is free to download on mobile devices.

Download: Android | iOS

2 Player Games

Before we get to the short web games, here’s the last short game app for mobile, 2-player games. As the name suggests, the app contains games that can be played by two players on one device.

At the time of writing, it includes more than 60 two-player and single-player games. You can start any game of your choice instantly, invite friends and have fun together. The app is available for free and is expected to include more games in the future. It is available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Download: Android | iOS

Best Short Games for Web

Now let’s move to the short games on the web. Similar to short games for mobile phones, short games on the Web also offer the same best experience while playing them.

Line Rider

Line Rider is a simple and easy game that you can play on the Internet. Use the cursor to create lines that will serve as a route for the rider. You can experiment with different types of lines, such as straight lines, curved lines, zigzag lines, and more, to see how far the rider will go.

You can use the tools to delete the lines, create new ones, and more. It’s a really fun and addictive game that can provide hours of entertainment (look for your boss to spend hours playing this game).

Also, you can save the game and share it with your friends. Click the Export tab at the bottom left to export your friends. You can also insert audio, add a front camera view, and select multiple drivers at once using the settings on the sidebar.

Line Rider is also available for Android and iOS. To use on the web:

Go to a Line Rider game website in your browser. There are many versions available online.

Draw a line on the screen with the mouse pointer. This line will serve as the track on which the little character will ride.

Once you have drawn your line, click the Play button to watch the little character travel along the route you have created.

Get creative and draw loops, ramps, and jumps to make the ride more exciting. You can also delete parts of the track or add new lines as you drive.

Play Line Rider

Pac-Man

The next selection on the list comes from our post about the best Google Doodle games you should definitely check out: the Pacman game. Pac-Man is one of the most iconic video games of all time. It was developed by Namco and first released in Japan in 1980. The game quickly gained popularity and became one of the most popular games of the time.

The objective of the game is to eat all the dots in the maze while avoiding the ghosts. When Pac-Man eats the dots, he gets a score. The higher the score, the harder it becomes for him to survive. The game is simple and easy to play, regardless of age or experience level. You can play Pac-Man on both mobile and desktop.

It is available as a Google Doodle game. To play the game, simply visit the website and click “Play” to start the game.

Play Pacman

OneSlime.net (Volleyball)

If you are looking for a challenging game, One Slime Volleyball is the game for you. The reason I call this game challenging is that it took me almost 1 hour to score a single point, and I still ended up with zero points in the single-player game. In the multiplayer game, the outcome would be different because I can safely say that my friend will lose due to his incredible talent.

All kidding aside, the game is only available on the web. You can simply select the single multiplier. For the multiplier, both players should use the same keyboard. One can play with the right arrow keys and the other with the letter keys on the left.

The user interface and the gaming experience are simple. When you visit the website, you will be taken to the selection page where you can choose single or multiplayer mode. After the selection, you can start playing immediately. The game is not available in full screen mode, which might not be a good experience for some people.

Overall, this game is the best for you if you are looking for a simple sports game with multiplayer games. And also a challenging game. The site also consists of other games like Slime Cricket, Maze, Slime Tennis, and more. You can use the top navigation bar to visit the games.

Play One slime Volleyball

Wordle

If you have gotten this far, you must have surely heard about this game called Wordle. Wordle is a word-guessing game that was initially available as a web app. You have to guess a five-letter word and have six tries to guess the word.

In addition, you should also pay attention to the colored boxes that appear. Letters that appear in the word and are in the right place are shown in green, letters that appear in the word and are in other places are allowed, and finally, letters that do not appear in the word are shown in gray. You can guess one word at a time, and it will be the same for all people in the world who use Wordle.

Wordle is now offered by the NewYorkTimes and is available at Nytimes.com/game/wordle. If you successfully guess the word, you can also share your results with other people online.

Play Wordle

Horde Killer

If you are looking for shooting games, then Horde Killer is the best game for you — just you against 100 zombies. You have to use a variety of weapons to kill the zombies. It is a small open-world game. With different weapons like a shortcut and machine guns, you can kill as many zombies as you want. The graphics are good, and the game is overall fun and interesting. It is available for free on the web through Crazyegg games.

Battle with 100 zombies at a time

Use bonus weapons to destroy the zombies quickly

Buy different powerful weapons in the middle of the Battle to kill more zombies

You can customize the zombie characters

Play Horde Killer

Bank Robbery

Bank Robbery is a first-person shooter where goal is to kill all the police officers and successfully rob the bank with your team. It is available for free via Crazy Games. You can start with the sniper to begin the shooting. If you want advanced weapons at the beginning of the game, you can watch earning 500 credits. The gameplay is really smooth and the graphics are good. The game starts off really well and gets harder with each level. You can also play this game on mobile if you want.

Play Bank Robbery Game

Ev.io

Think about Battleground games like PUBG and Call of Duty. These are heavy games that require a lot of upfront work to set up and play. If you miss these games due to time constraints, do not worry. We have a very similar game for you. It’s easy, and you can play the game instantly with just one click of the button.

Just type ev.io in your favorite browser, and you are in the game. It may take a few seconds for the game to connect you to the right server. It also depends on the location and the speed of the Internet connection you are using.

Aside from the poor graphics on mobile (hey, you can easily make up for that with fast gameplay, and PC’s graphics are really good), the gameplay experience is very similar to other battle royale games. You can also customize the controls, choose different server locations, and more. It’s the best short battle royale game that you can start and play in seconds.

You can also play this game on mobile and on PC. You can go to the website and start the game.

Play EV battle Game

Abobo’s Big Adventure

Abobo’s Big Adventure is another very popular short game. The game is a parody of the glorious 8-bit days of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

The objective of this game is to kill the enemies along the way and save Abobo’s son. The gameplay ranges from beat me up to underwater platformers to wrestling, boxing and more.

The game is fluid and easy to play. It does take a bit for the game to load. A few times the browser even crashed when trying to load the game. Once the game is loaded, you can play the game in the small windows. The iconic music makes the game even more interesting.

The game is available for free on the Internet, and you can simply visit the website and play the game on your PC and smartphone.

Play Abobo’s Big Adventure

Street Skater

As the name suggests, Street Skater is a skating game in which you have to control the skateboarder and prevent him from hitting the hurdles on the way. You can control the skateboarder using the keys on your keyboard.

The game is really easy and simple to play. You can use the spacebar to control most of the skateboarder’s actions. It has retro-style graphics and music too. The only thing that bothers me is the death of the skateboarder when you hit an obstacle. I mean, when you hit the obstacle, your head flies off, and your body gets smashed to pieces, and blood splatters everywhere (Alert: too much violence).

The game is free, and you can play it on both desktop and mobile.

Play the Street Skater game

Learn 2 Fly

Learn to Fly 2 is another short and simple game from Armor Games. The game consists of three modes, Story mode, Classic mode, and Arcade mode. The game starts off really well with the story of the penguin planning to jump from the bracket to cover more distance.

The only problem with the game is that I had trouble understanding the gameplay at first. After I invested some time, the game was really interesting. The game can be played for free on the web. You can play this game on both mobile and PC. Use the left/right arrow keys or A/D to control, the spacebar to boost, and any key to activate special sleds (all controls can be customized in the options menu, with the option to use the mouse instead of the keyboard).

Play Learn 2 Fly Game

Sunset Bike Rider

If you like classic bike racing and stunts, you will definitely like the game Sunset Bike Racer. The game consists of different levels, starting with level one. You have to reach the finish line as fast as possible. Once you reach the end, you’ll be promoted to the next level.

The graphics of this game are really good, and so is the music. You can control the driver with the keys on the keyboard. You can press the spacebar to accelerate the vehicle and the left and right arrows to control the momentum of the bike. You can also play this game in full-screen mode by clicking on the full-screen icon below.

The game can be played for free on the Internet. You can also play this game on your phone or tablet.

Play Sunset Biker Rider Game

Slither.io

If you are really bored, then try growing Slither into the monster. The goal of this game is very simple. Feed the food and make the Slither grow. Unlike traditional Snake games, you do not have to change Slither’s direction using the arrow keys. Instead, it follows your mouse cursor. You can just point the mouse in any direction, and the snake will follow it.

Also, you can hit the other Slithers (and not just a few of them). In the upper right corner, you will find a scoreboard that shows the scores of all the other Slithers. At the beginning of the game, you will be asked to enter a nickname, which will be the name of the Slithers.

You can change the slither’s graphics and skin before you start the app. The graphics are really good and colorful. You can play this game on both desktop and mobile devices. It is free to play.

Play Slither Game

The checkbox Race

The Checkbox Race is an interesting game if you are really bored. Do not try it if you hate clicking checkboxes on the website or when filling out the form because this game is all about that. You have to check as many boxes (up to 100) as possible within the given time.

The checkboxes are really small and even move up and down to make the game more complex. The game can be played for free on mobile and PC.

Play the checkbox race game

Colour pipes

If you are looking for a cool and challenging game, Color Pipes is the best choice for you. Right after the start, you can choose the level you want and connect the two circles of the same color on the playing field.

Depending on the level, the difficulty of the game varies. As I said before, you can choose between different levels, starting with level 1 and ending with level 7. Again, each level has its own unique puzzles. You can choose any of the puzzles and start playing right away.

You can play this game on PC and on your mobile. On PC, the games take up a small space in the middle of your screen. You can use your mouse and brain (of course) to connect the colored dots. The game is free to play.

Play Color Pipes Game

Dragon Killer

If killing dragons sounds really interesting to you, then you should play Dragon Killer. The game is very simple, you have to kill a dragon, and if you miss the shots they will kill you. It’s as simple as that.

The only problem with this game is the better controls. You can not control the direction of the gun once it is loaded and reaches the final path. You can set the path, but it could be fun to change the path of the weapon depending on the position of the dragon. But it’s good, and after a few minutes, you can get used to it.

Be careful, if you miss two shots at once, you are done for. The angry dragon will then shoot a fireball at you, and you are dead. The game is available through little games. It’s simple, fun, and free to play. You can also play this game on your smartphone over the web.

Play Dragon Killer

Stupid Zombies

Remember Stupid Zombies on mobile? If you have not played it yet, it’s a fun and challenging game. It’s also available on the internet now, no, it’s not the same game, but the concept is the same. You have a gun with a limited number of loaded bullets, and you have to kill the zombies with the gun. No, it’s not like a shooting game. The zombies are in different places where you can not shoot them directly. You have to hit other objects in a logical way so that the bullets can penetrate the zombie bodies and kill them.

This is fun and challenging. The game consists of different levels and is very challenging from the first level. The graphics are close and clean, and so is the sound. The gameplay is fluid.

This game is also available on the Little Games website. It is free to play and can be played on both mobile and web.

Play Stupid Zombies

Fireboy and Watergirl

If you are looking for a multiplayer game to play with your girlfriend, Fireboy and Watergirl is the best choice for you. You’ll both start at one point, where you’ll have to reach the endpoint by facing different obstacles along the way. And more importantly, never mix fire and water, it will destroy you.

You can play both on the same device. The boy can play with the arrow keys, and the girl can move with A, W, and D, and there is no way to change them. The game is over when someone fails.

The graphics are good, and the gameplay is smooth and challenging. You can play this game for free on both desktop and mobile.

Play Fireball and Watergirl Game

Sinuous

Sinuous is another interesting game. Your goal is to move Sinuous while avoiding the red dots around you. In the beginning, you have three lives. If you hit the red dots, you lose one life. To increase the number of lives, you can hit dots other than the red color.

On PC, you can use the mouse to change the direction of the Sinuous. If you want to play on mobile, you can set up a desktop page and play the game with your fingers. The game is also available as a standalone app for Apple devices.

Play Sinuous Game

Spear Stick Man

Stick games are short, simple, and easy to play, which makes them the best choice for people looking for a quick gaming experience. One of the interesting stickman short games is Spear Stick Man.

You just have to kill the opponent and collect points. The only problem with this game is the controls. No, it’s not because of the bad user experience but because the creators of this game wanted to make it hard to control the direction of the sword we throw at the enemy.

The graphics are simple; it has a completely green background (which changes from game to game) with two sticky figures in black color. The game can be played for free through poki.com.

Play Spear Stick Man

Ado Stunt Cars 3

Ado Stunt Cars 3 is the best option for you if you are looking for an open-world game with no time limit or tasks to complete. You simply have a car and the location.

With the car, you can perform various stunts, such as rollover, skiing, jumping over obstacles and other jumps, frontal crash stunt, side impact, sliding, being hit by a car, bootleg turn, and other high-speed stunts. The car will not be damaged, and even if you get stuck in the middle of the game, the game will automatically reload and reposition the car in the right position.

The graphics are okay. You can choose between different cars and three different locations. You can also change cars in the middle of the game. Overall, Add stunt cars 3 is the best choice if you want to perform car stunts in the middle of fast work sessions.

Play Ado Stunt Car 3

How to Choose the Right Short Game for You

Genre: Short games come in a variety of genres, such as puzzles, quizzes, action, and strategy. Consider your interests and preferences before choosing the right genre for you. Platform: Short games can be played on a variety of platforms, including mobile devices, computers, and game consoles. Consider which platform you have access to and which you prefer to use. Time available: Short games are designed to be played in a short amount of time, but some games may take longer than others. Consider how much time you have available to play and choose a game that fits your schedule. Personal preferences: Everyone has different tastes when it comes to games. Consider what kind of themes and graphics you like and what challenges you prefer. Price: Some short games are free to play, while others require a one-time purchase or subscription. Consider how much you are willing to spend on a game. Most of the games we have listed in this post are free to play.

