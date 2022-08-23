We all need some files we want to keep for offline viewing, but you won’t want to cram all the items and media you download from the Internet into a single folder on your computer or smartphone. Google Chrome, the most downloaded browser in the world, offers computer and mobile device users the ability to customize the download folder location.

In this article, we will see how to change the download location of Google Chrome on Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android OS. This procedure will allow you to quickly group or separate different download file types into separate folders on your PC or cell phone. First, we will look at how to change Google Chrome download folder location on Windows PC and then move on to other operating systems. So, let us get started.

Advertisement

How to change the Google Chrome Download Location folder on Windows

Google Chrome saves files in the Downloads folder by default or in the %UserProfile%\Downloads directory on Windows PC. However, you can easily change the folder location from the Chrome browser’s Settings menu. Here is how.

First, open Google Chrome on your Windows PC and click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Then go to the Downloads section in the Settings menu and click on it.



section in the menu and click on it. You will now see the option to change the location of the downloads. Click Change and select the desired folder where you want to save the downloaded file.

You can also select the Ask where to save each file before downloading tab to ensure that you are prompted before each download.

With these steps, you can easily change the location of the files downloaded from Google Chrome. You can also save files from Google Chrome to a OneDrive folder or create a new folder in File Manager. In the dialog box, click Select Folder after selecting a specific folder. Now, this particular folder will be the default download location for all downloaded files.

How to change the Google Chrome Download Location folder on Mac

The procedure for downloading Google Chrome offline files on macOS and saving them to a specific folder is similar to the Windows download method described above. The only difference is that now you need to select a new folder from the Finder menu rather than the file manager on your Mac system. Below you will find the necessary steps.

Open Google Chrome on your Mac PC and go to the Settings tab again by selecting the three vertical dots.



tab again by selecting the three vertical dots. Now select Downloads in the left pane and click Change next to the default download location.



in the left pane and click Change next to the default download location. Now, the Finder menu will open. Click on the desired folder and then select it.

You can also create a new folder and select it as the new download folder for Chrome.



So with these steps, you can easily set a specific folder as the preferred location for any download in Google Chrome on Mac.

Advertisement

Also on TechPP How to Resume Chrome Downloads Which Were Paused or Interrupted Read More

How to change Chrome Download Location folder on Android devices

Google Chrome usually stores downloaded files in the phone memory or the Downloads folder of your Android smartphone. You can switch from device storage to an external SD card if you use an SD card as expandable storage on your smartphone. Follow these steps to change the location for downloads on your Android smartphone.

Open the Google Chrome app on your Android smartphone

Select the three-dot icons on the New Tab page of your Chrome app.



Now tap on the Downloads option. This will display all your current downloads in the Chrome browser.

Next, tap on the Settings icon at the top of the app. You should then see your smartphone’s default download location.



If you have an external micro SD card installed on your smartphone, you will also get the option of an SD card when you tap on the download location.

You can also select and enable the “Ask where to save files” option to choose a different download location every time you download a new file in the Google Chrome app.



Note: There is no way to change the download folder on the phone memory if your Android phone does not have a SD card. You should enable the “Ask for file location” option in the same menu. Afterward, Google Chrome will ask you to select the Downloads folder or the SD card whenever you try to download media from the browser.

How to change Chrome Download Location folder on iPhone

It is quite easy to save files on iPhones downloaded with the Google Chrome web browser. However, it is tedious to change the download location. To save files on an Android smartphone, you need to use a different trick than usual. Please follow these instructions to change the download location on the go on an iPhone.

Launch Google Chrome on your iPhone.

Then long-tap the media you want to download in the web browser in the web browser and select “Open media in new tab.”

At the bottom of the new tab, you’ll see “ Open in .” This will open the Sharing menu.



.” This will open the Sharing menu. Then select “ Save to Files ” from the list of available options.



” from the list of available options. To save the file, select either “On my iPhone” or one of the built-in cloud storages and tap “Save“.



Unfortunately, iPhones do not always remember the location of your favorite Google Chrome download folder. To change the Google Chrome downloads location on your iPhone, you need to follow the above steps every time.

Change Google Chrome Download Location with Ease

With all these methods, you can now easily change the download folder location of media files in Google Chrome, whether on a desktop or a mobile device. You can also change the download location in the Google Chrome browser and manage your files better using the above tips.

FAQs about Changing Chrome’s Default Download Folder

How to change default download location chrome? Change default download location in Chrome: Open Chrome on your computer. In the top right corner, click More > Settings. Scroll down and click Advanced > Downloads. Set the default download location: To change the default download location, click Change and select a different location. How to change download location in chrome on android? Change download location in Chrome on Android: Open Chrome on Android. Select the three-dot icons on the New Tab page of your Chrome app. Tap on Downloads option. Next, tap on the Settings icon at the top of the app. You should then see your smartphone's default download location. If you have an external micro SD card installed on your phone, you will also get the option of an SD card when you tap on the download location. What is the default Chrome download location? Google Chrome's default "Downloads" folder on Windows is the profile's "Downloads" subfolder. On Mac, too, it's the "Downloads" folder. On Android, Google's Chrome browser downloads files to “Downloads” folder located on the internal storage of your Phone or Tablet.