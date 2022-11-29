WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging services worldwide, releases new features every now and then to give users more (and better) ways to communicate and improve their user experience.

One of the latest additions to this feature list is the WhatsApp Call Link feature. As the name suggests, this feature allows you to create a voice call or video call link and share it with other WhatsApp contacts so they can join in with you on the conversation.

If you use WhatsApp regularly and rely on voice or video calls for most of your conversations, you may find WhatsApp Call Links quite helpful. Here’s everything you need to know about WhatsApp Call Links and the steps to create one.

What Is WhatsApp Call Link?

WhatsApp Call Link is a WhatsApp feature that facilitates conference calls on WhatsApp. Earlier, if you had to get people to join a group call, you’d have to call them manually. And if they were busy and didn’t answer the call, you’d have to either get them to call you back or call them yourself again to get them on the conference call.

With the WhatsApp Call Link feature, you can now create links for voice calls or video calls and share them with other WhatsApp contacts to have them join a call. People you share the call link with can choose to join calls at the beginning or later.

Every time you generate a new WhatsApp call link, WhatsApp creates a different URL with 22-character identifiers to prevent anyone from guessing your call links. Once created, a WhatsApp call link is valid for 90 days, so if you wish to reuse it for more conference calls, you must save it somewhere.

WhatsApp Call Link is currently available on Android and iOS.

How to Create a WhatsApp Call Link

Creating a WhatsApp call link is easy. First, update WhatsApp to the latest version using the Play Store or App Store on your device. Then, follow these steps to create a call link on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone. Head over to the Calls tab. Tap on Create Call Link at the top of the page.

In the Create Call Link card, click on Call Type and select between Video and Voice based on your preference.

Click on Send Link via WhatsApp, choose the contact(s) with whom you want to share the link, hit Next, and finally, click the Send button.

Alternatively, if you want to share the link via some other messaging app or service, click on Share Link and select the app/service through which you want to share the link. Or you can also click on Copy Link to copy the call link and share it/save it as you like.

If you’ve shared the link via WhatsApp, people can simply click the Join Call button below the link preview in the chat and click Join again on the next screen to join the call. On the other hand, if you’ve shared it through another app/service, they can click on the link to open it in WhatsApp and tap Join button to join.

Since the Call Link feature is currently available on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, if you attempt to join a call from WhatsApp Web, you’ll see an error that reads, “WhatsApp call links are not currently supported on desktop.” It will, however, give you a QR code that you can scan using your phone to join the call over the WhatsApp mobile app.

How to Reuse a WhatsApp Call Link

If you wish to reuse a WhatsApp call link, you can do so up to 90 days from the day you created it. Here are the steps you need to follow to do this:

Open WhatsApp. Head to the Calls tab. Look for the link icon in the call log entries. Click on the contact to access the call link. Click on Join to start the call with the same participants.



Conference Calls on WhatsApp Are Easier Than Ever

WhatsApp’s introduction of the new Call Link feature simplifies conference calls on the platform. It makes it easy for users to create voice or audio call links for conference calls, which they can share with those they want to attend the conversation. Similarly, the Call Link feature also gives users the option to join conference calls/meetings at their convenience.

So the next time you want to get a bunch of people on a voice/video call together, use a WhatsApp call link instead. Of course, it goes without saying that you must only share the call link with people you actually know and trust since the feature allows practically anyone with a WhatsApp account to join the call.

Don’t see WhatsApp Call Link Feature Yet?

Meta is rolling out the Call Link feature to WhatsApp slowly. So you might have to wait sometime to get it on your smartphone. Meanwhile, ensure that you’re using the latest version of WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can also enroll in WhatsApp Beta, where you will get all the latest features before others.

With the new Call Link feature, Meta is taking WhatsApp to directly compete against meeting apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, and many others. What are your thoughts on this feature? Let us know in the comments section below.

FAQs about WhatsApp Call Link Feature

Yash Wate contributed to this post.