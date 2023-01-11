WhatsApp needs no introduction in 2023. The Meta-owned company has been rolling out new features lately. However, if there’s one feature that users of the messaging app have been waiting for, it’s running two instances of a WhatsApp account at the same time. WhatsApp introduced the Linked Devices feature last year, which allowed users to use up to four independent instances of the same WhatsApp account at the same time, but it was not possible to use the same WhatsApp account on two smartphones at the same time.

In an attempt to bring the functionality, WhatsApp recently introduced the Companion Mode feature as part of a beta update (for Android app users). With the new companion mode, users can finally use the same WhatsApp account on two different smartphones. WhatsApp companion mode will surely be very useful for people who use more than one smartphone.

In this article, you will find detailed instructions on how to use the same WhatsApp account on two different smartphones.

What is companion mode in WhatsApp?

​WhatsApp Companion mode allows users to connect up to four devices simultaneously, with the chat history synced across all of them. Those who have WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.24.18 or higher can access Companion Mode. For those concerned about privacy and security, all calls and messages on connected devices are still encrypted end-to-end.

Same WhatsApp Account On Multiple Devices: Prerequisites

WhatsApp Companion Mode is now only available for Android users. This means that you can log in to your WhatsApp account on multiple Android smartphones. If your WhatsApp account is signed in on an iPhone or an Android smartphone, the same account can now be used on another Android smartphone or tablet. However, this is currently not possible if you want to log into your existing WhatsApp account on another iPhone.

How to Use the Same WhatsApp Account on Multiple Smartphones Simultaneously

As mentioned earlier, you can log in to your WhatsApp account on multiple smartphones, but the second device must be an Android smartphone. The procedure to log in to the same WhatsApp account on multiple smartphones is actually quite simple. Let’s take a look:

Install the latest version of the WhatsApp Android beta app on your second smartphone. If you have not signed up for the WhatsApp Android beta program yet, you can sign up for the beta program by following this link. Alternatively, you can also sideload the latest version of the WhatsApp Android beta app. You can find an apk for it here.

Open the installed app and select the language of your choice, which is displayed in the options on the welcome screen. Tap Agree and Next to be redirected to the login page.



and Next to be redirected to the login page. If the SIM card is not inserted into your Android smartphone, you will be redirected to a page that displays a QR code. Otherwise, you will be redirected to a page asking you to “ enter your phone number .” Do not enter your phone number. Instead, tap the three dots found in the upper right corner. This will bring up several options, one of which is “ Link to existing account ” or “ Link a device .” Click on it.

.” Do not enter your phone number. Instead, found in the upper right corner. This will bring up several options, one of which is “ ” or “ .” Click on it. You will now be redirected to a page that displays a QR code. To scan this code, you will need to pick up your primary smartphone that already has your WhatsApp account logged in.

Open WhatsApp on your primary smartphone and go to the Linked Devices section. If your primary device is an iPhone, you will find the “Linked Devices” option under the WhatsApp settings, as shown in the screenshots below. You need to click on three dots on Android smartphones to find the “Linked Devices” option. These three dots are located next to the search button in the upper right corner.

In the “Linked Devices” section, you have the option to link a device. Click on it.

section. If your primary device is an iPhone, you will find the “Linked Devices” option under the WhatsApp settings, as shown in the screenshots below. Now, you should see a prompt on the screen to scan the QR code. Scan the QR code that appears on your Android smartphone to log in to your WhatsApp account on your second phone.

Once the process is complete, you will see the text “This is a linked device” in the WhatsApp settings on your second device.

Same WhatsApp Account On Multiple Devices: Limitations on Secondary Smartphones

The first device you use to sign in to your WhatsApp account will always remain your primary device, and you will need it if you want to link a new smartphone/laptop to your WhatsApp account. Apart from that, users cannot change their registered WhatsApp mobile number from their secondary smartphone. Also, the chat backup option will not be available on the secondary device.

FAQs about WhatsApp Companion Mode

In how many smartphones can I use a WhatsApp account? WhatsApp allows you to use up to four simultaneous instances of the same WhatsApp account via the Linked Devices feature. Companion mode on Android is an extension of the Linked Devices feature, allowing you to log in to your WhatsApp account on three other Android smartphones besides your primary device. I do not see the Link a device option on the login screen. What do I do? Well, you can force close the WhatsApp app, take out the SIM card and then restart WhatsApp. You should now see the Link Device option on your phone. This method worked for me when I logged into my WhatsApp account on Nothing Phone (1). Can I login the same WhatsApp account on more than one iPhone? Well, at the moment, WhatsApp has enabled the Companion Mode feature only for WhatsApp Android beta version testers. We can assume that WhatsApp will bring the feature to the WhatsApp iOS app in the future. Until then, you will not be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one iPhone.

