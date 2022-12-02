How to Split PDF Online Without Downloading Any App?

In Summary
- To split a PDF online without downloading any app, you can use an online PDF splitter tool. These tools allow you to split a PDF directly in your web browser.
- You will need to upload the PDF to the website and then use the splitter tool to divide the PDF into the desired number of pages or page ranges. Some online PDF splitters also allow you to extract specific pages from a PDF and save them as separate documents.
- While it’s convenient, it’s important to make sure that you use a reputable and trustworthy PDF splitter and to take necessary precautions to protect your data and keep your computer secure.
PDF is a versatile format used by office professionals, freelancers, students, and anyone who needs to share information. PDFs are incredibly popular and versatile, but they can also be a pain to work with. If you’ve ever had to split a large PDF into several smaller ones, you know this all too well.
In the past, the process often meant downloading bulky software or apps onto your computer. Thankfully, that’s no longer necessary! With just a few clicks of your mouse, it’s now easier than ever to split PDF online without downloading any app.
Since PDF is an ideal format to save or attach via email, it’s important to use a good tool that lets you easily split PDFs into multiple files online to get pages with useful information. We use FormatPDF.com since it’s almost free, practical, and easy to use.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to split a PDF online without downloading an app or paying for user rights.
What are the Benefits of Splitting PDFs Online?
24/7 Access
Online PDF splitters require only a working browser, so you can work from anywhere without downloading any software. This makes your workflow easier, whether you are a student, freelancer, or office worker.
Security
An online PDF page splitter like FormatPDF is secure and offers safety. Once the PDF file is uploaded, the processes are encrypted so that no one can access your file. As an additional security measure, you can remove the PDF from the cloud server or wait for it to be removed automatically after an hour or two.
Optimized Space and File Size
One of the biggest advantages of the PDF format is its space and size optimization, which can be further improved with the online PDF splitter. Online PDF splitting helps you extract the file you need instead of transporting the entire file and taking up unnecessary storage space. But when you split a PDF into smaller files, selecting the one you need, you automatically save storage space and bandwidth.
Improved Speed and Efficiency
Speed is a crucial factor when using data, files, and web pages. That’s why you need to make sure that every PDF you send via email or upload to your website is as small as possible.
So, to make sure you are not carrying around any dead weight that will affect the speed at which your file is sent or your website loads, use a PDF splitter to split them into smaller formats. Also, PDFs are easier to edit when they are reduced in size, and more text, images, graphics, links, etc., can be added.
Extraction of Information
You can split PDFs online page by page to extract only the information you need. For example, you can remove a certain number of pages, create an extract as a separate file, and extract images for sharing.
How to Split PDF Online Without Downloading Any App?
We will talk about two different methods you can use to Split PDFs. One online and one offline method.
Split PDFs Online with FormatPDF
FormatPDF is an online tool that lets you split PDFs. It also offers other options for manipulating PDFs, such as converting to other formats, compressing, merging, organizing, and drawing, without requiring you to download an app. All you need to do is upload the bulk PDF and download the shared files. Here are the steps to split your PDF file.
Step 1: Select Your PDF File
Go to the FormatPDF Split tool, and select the file you want to split.
Step 2: Choose the pages you want to split
Once the PDF file is uploaded, choose the custom range of split PDF pages.
Step 3: Download your split PDF
Tap or click the ‘Split’ button. Wait for the splitting process to finish and download the split PDF files.
Split PDF files offline with PDFelement
It is straightforward to split PDF by page with online tools, but if you need an offline tool to split or manipulate PDF, you can try the PDFelement tool. Here are the steps to split PDF files offline.
- Download the app and launch it on your computer.
- Choose ‘Open files‘ at the bottom left and select the PDF file you want to split.
- Click ‘Split‘ from the sub-menu in the ‘Page‘ section.
- Adjust the splitting criteria based on the number of pages you want and the bookmarks.
- Choose ‘OK‘ to start the splitting process.
- When the process is completed, select the new PDF files. Next, select the destination folder by clicking “File > Save As.”
It is recommended that you save each file separately.
FAQs about Splitting PDFs Online Without Downloading Any App
What is a PDF splitter?
An online PDF splitter is a tool that allows users to split PDF files into multiple files online. With this tool, you can navigate through large PDF files and split them into smaller parts.
PDF splitter separates one or more pages from a single PDF file to make them independent files that can be shared. PDF splitters typically allow you to split a PDF by page range or by specifying the number of pages per split PDF.
What are the advantages of using a PDF splitter?
There are several advantages to using a PDF splitter:
- PDF splitters allow you to divide a large PDF into smaller, more manageable files. This can be useful if you need to share a large PDF with others or if you want to organize your PDFs in a more efficient way.
- PDF splitters can help you extract specific pages or sections from a PDF and save them as a separate document. This can be useful if you only need to share or reference a specific part of a PDF.
- PDF splitters can help you reduce the size of large PDFs, which can make them easier to share and store.
Overall, using a PDF splitter can make it easier to manage and work with PDF documents and can help you more effectively share and collaborate with others.
How do I split a PDF online without downloading any app?
On your device, you can search for any PDF splitter in your browser. Of course, you will find several results, but in order not to waste time and damage your PDF file, you can use the FormatPDF tool without downloading any app.
- Go to the FormatPDF.com website.
- Select the PDF file you want to split
- Once the PDF file is uploaded, select the custom area of the split PDF pages.
- Tap the 'Split' button
- Download the split PDF files.
With these steps, you can split different PDF files into smaller individual files without having to download an app.
What are the best PDF splitters?
The best PDF splitters we recommend include FormatPDF as an online tool and PDFelement, Adobe Acrobat, Nitro Pro, and EaseUS PDF Editor as offline tools. These tools allow you to split a PDF into multiple smaller PDFs, either by page range or by splitting the document into a set number of pages. You can also use them to extract specific pages from a PDF and save them as a separate document.
How do I split a PDF without Adobe Acrobat?
To split a PDF without Adobe Acrobat, you can use FormatPDF or Google Chrome. Activate the Chrome extension for the PDF viewer and access the web version of the PDF or upload the PDF from your device.
Click the printer icon on the right side of the PDF toolbar and change the file destination to "Save as PDF." Then enter the pages of the original PDF you want to save as a new PDF and merge the PDF. With the free Chrome extension, you can share your PDF without using Adobe Acrobat.
How do I split a PDF into multiple pages?
Before selecting the split button on FormatPDF, you can split PDF pages online by making a custom adjustment or specifying a range. For example, a single page with helpful information or images can be easily extracted. Follow the instructions above for a more in-depth guide.
Can I split a PDF into multiple files?
Yes, you can split a PDF into multiple files using a PDF file splitter. A PDF splitter is a tool that allows you to divide a single PDF into multiple smaller PDFs. PDF splitters typically allow you to split a PDF by page range or by specifying the number of pages per split PDF. They also often include other features, such as the ability to extract specific pages from a PDF and save them as a separate document. In general, PDF splitters are useful tools for managing and working with PDF documents.
Can I split a PDF by page range with an online PDF splitter?
Yes, many online PDF splitters allow you to split a PDF by page range. This means that you can specify the specific pages that you want to include in each split PDF. For example, if you have a 100-page PDF and you want to split it into two smaller PDFs, you could specify that the first PDF should include pages 1-50 and the second PDF should include pages 51-100.
Can I extract specific pages from a PDF with an online PDF splitter?
Yes, many online PDF splitters allow you to extract specific pages from a PDF and save them as separate documents. To extract specific pages from a PDF with an online PDF splitter, you will typically need to upload the PDF to the website and then use the splitter tool to specify the pages that you want to extract. The selected pages will then be saved as a separate PDF file that you can download and use as needed.
Is it safe to use an online PDF splitter?
In general, it is safe to use an online PDF splitter as long as you use a reputable and trustworthy website. When using an online PDF splitter, it's important to make sure that you only upload your PDFs to a website that has a good reputation and that uses secure servers to protect your data. As long as you take the necessary precautions, using an online PDF splitter can be a safe and convenient way to manage and work with your PDFs.
Are there any limitations to using an online PDF splitter?
There may be some limitations to using an online PDF splitter, depending on the website or tool that you are using. Some online PDF splitters have limitations on the size of the PDFs that you can upload and split, while others may have limitations on the number of pages or the number of split PDFs that you can create. Some websites may also have limitations on the features that are available with the free version, and may require you to upgrade to a paid subscription to access advanced features.