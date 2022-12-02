How to Split PDF Online Without Downloading Any App?

PDF is a versatile format used by office professionals, freelancers, students, and anyone who needs to share information. PDFs are incredibly popular and versatile, but they can also be a pain to work with. If you’ve ever had to split a large PDF into several smaller ones, you know this all too well.

In the past, the process often meant downloading bulky software or apps onto your computer. Thankfully, that’s no longer necessary! With just a few clicks of your mouse, it’s now easier than ever to split PDF online without downloading any app.

Since PDF is an ideal format to save or attach via email, it’s important to use a good tool that lets you easily split PDFs into multiple files online to get pages with useful information. We use FormatPDF.com since it’s almost free, practical, and easy to use.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to split a PDF online without downloading an app or paying for user rights.

What are the Benefits of Splitting PDFs Online?

24/7 Access

Online PDF splitters require only a working browser, so you can work from anywhere without downloading any software. This makes your workflow easier, whether you are a student, freelancer, or office worker.

Security

An online PDF page splitter like FormatPDF is secure and offers safety. Once the PDF file is uploaded, the processes are encrypted so that no one can access your file. As an additional security measure, you can remove the PDF from the cloud server or wait for it to be removed automatically after an hour or two.

Optimized Space and File Size

One of the biggest advantages of the PDF format is its space and size optimization, which can be further improved with the online PDF splitter. Online PDF splitting helps you extract the file you need instead of transporting the entire file and taking up unnecessary storage space. But when you split a PDF into smaller files, selecting the one you need, you automatically save storage space and bandwidth.

Improved Speed and Efficiency

Speed is a crucial factor when using data, files, and web pages. That’s why you need to make sure that every PDF you send via email or upload to your website is as small as possible.

So, to make sure you are not carrying around any dead weight that will affect the speed at which your file is sent or your website loads, use a PDF splitter to split them into smaller formats. Also, PDFs are easier to edit when they are reduced in size, and more text, images, graphics, links, etc., can be added.

Extraction of Information

You can split PDFs online page by page to extract only the information you need. For example, you can remove a certain number of pages, create an extract as a separate file, and extract images for sharing.

How to Split PDF Online Without Downloading Any App?

We will talk about two different methods you can use to Split PDFs. One online and one offline method.

Split PDFs Online with FormatPDF

FormatPDF is an online tool that lets you split PDFs. It also offers other options for manipulating PDFs, such as converting to other formats, compressing, merging, organizing, and drawing, without requiring you to download an app. All you need to do is upload the bulk PDF and download the shared files. Here are the steps to split your PDF file.

Step 1: Select Your PDF File

Go to the FormatPDF Split tool, and select the file you want to split.

Step 2: Choose the pages you want to split

Once the PDF file is uploaded, choose the custom range of split PDF pages.

Step 3: Download your split PDF

Tap or click the ‘Split’ button. Wait for the splitting process to finish and download the split PDF files.

Split PDF files offline with PDFelement

It is straightforward to split PDF by page with online tools, but if you need an offline tool to split or manipulate PDF, you can try the PDFelement tool. Here are the steps to split PDF files offline.

Download the app and launch it on your computer.

Choose ‘ Open files ‘ at the bottom left and select the PDF file you want to split.



‘ at the bottom left and select the PDF file you want to split. Click ‘ Split ‘ from the sub-menu in the ‘ Page ‘ section.



‘ from the sub-menu in the ‘ ‘ section. Adjust the splitting criteria based on the number of pages you want and the bookmarks.



Choose ‘ OK ‘ to start the splitting process.

‘ to start the splitting process. When the process is completed, select the new PDF files. Next, select the destination folder by clicking “File > Save As.” It is recommended that you save each file separately.

FAQs about Splitting PDFs Online Without Downloading Any App