If you deal with a lot of files, you’d have, at some point, come across a corrupted file: the kind you can’t open or access no matter what you do. Although corrupted files are quite common on external storage devices, cameras, or older hardware, modern computers and smartphones can also sometimes exhibit the same problem.

Fortunately, there are ways to fix such files and restore them. Wondershare offers one such solution in the form of Repairit. Repairit for Desktop is a simple desktop software that allows you to repair and restore corrupted media (audio, video, and image) as well as other kinds of files on your Mac or Windows PC in just a few simple steps.

So if you’ve got some corrupted files that are damaged or no longer open, here’s how you can repair them using Wondershare Repairit for Desktop.

What Is Wondershare Repairit for Desktop?

Wondershare Repairit for Desktop is a software that allows you to repair and fix corrupted, damaged or broken files on your computer. It’s available on both Mac and Windows. Besides, Wondershare also has a web version for Repairit, which we’ve covered earlier, that lets you fix corrupted files using a web browser.

However, unlike the web version, Wondershare Repairit for Desktop offers more advanced functionality. It can help you fix and restore a wide range of additional file types and formats than Repairit Online and doesn’t have a cap on file size.

What File Formats Can You Repair With Wondershare Repairit?

With Repairit, you can repair photos, videos, and other kinds of files in various formats. Some of these formats include MP4, AVI, JPG, MOV, MKV, MTS, PDF, DOCX, XLS, PPTX, MP3, etc.

What Use Cases Can Wondershare Repairit Be Used For?

Wondershare Repairit can help you fix a variety of media as well as other kinds of files. Here are a few of the many kinds of corrupted files Repairit can help you fix:

Corrupted videos

Corrupted photos

Corrupted audio files

Pixelated images

Frozen videos

Blurry videos

Videos that won’t open

Inaccessible PDF files

Corrupted Word/Excel/PowerPoint files

What Are Some of the Key Highlights of Wondershare Repairit for Desktop

Being a file-repairing tool, Wondershare Repairit comes with various features to help you fix your corrupted files. It’s also updated with new features every once in a while that extend its scope of use.

Here’s a list of some of the key highlights of Wondershare Repairit for Desktop:

User-friendly interface

Batch repairing

Advanced repair

Preview

High success rate

Support for all kinds of file formats (15+ video, 13+ photo, 5+ audio, and 4 types of document)

No limit on file size

7-day money-back guarantee

24×7 tech support

How to Use Wondershare Repairit for Desktop to Repair Corrupted Files

Wondershare Repairit is easy to use, and repairing corrupted files using it involves following a few simple steps. So no matter what kind of file you want to fix in Repairit, the steps largely remain the same for pretty much any operation.

For this guide, we’ll demonstrate how to repair corrupted video files using Wondershare Repairit, but you can use it on other kinds of files, as we discussed above, as well.

First, download Wondershare Repairit on your computer. Depending on the operating system running on your computer, click on the appropriate link below to download the installer.

Download Wondershare Repairit: Mac | Windows

Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install the software on your machine.

After it’s installed, here’s how you can use it to fix corrupted video files:

Launch Wondershare Repairit on your Mac or Windows PC. Click the Add button in the center of the screen. When this opens the Preview / File Explorer, navigate to the folder that contains the corrupted video file(s) you want to repair, select the video(s), and hit Open to import them. Hit the Repair button to begin video repairing. Once the repair is finished, click the Preview button to preview the video. If you’re satisfied with the repair, click on Save / Save All to download it to your computer.

By default, when you attempt to fix a file in Repairit, it attempts to do so using Quick Repair. In most cases, this should turn out fine. However, at times, there will be instances when Repairit won’t be able to fix certain kinds of errors. When this happens, it will suggest you try Advanced Repair instead.

Advanced Repair is available with the paid plan and comes in handy when you want to repair severely corrupted files. It works by requesting a sample file created using the same device as the one you tried repairing with Quick Repair initially. After this, it analyzes the sample file to identify the technology and attempts to fix it again.

Wondershare Repairit for Desktop Pricing

Wondershare Repairit comes in two subscriptions: Free and Paid. While the free plan lets you repair media files, it doesn’t let you preview or save them. Similarly, the kind of files you can repair on this plan is limited, and so are the file formats.

Depending on whether you’re on Mac or Windows, here’s what the paid plans cost on both devices:

Mac:

1 month: $79.99

$79.99 1 year: $99.99

$99.99 Perpetual: $119.99

Windows:

1 month: $69.99

$69.99 1 year: $79.99

$79.99 Perpetual: $99.99

Fix and Restore All Sorts of Corrupted and Damaged Files Easily

Wondershare Repairit has been around for quite a while now. While initially, it offered only video repair functionality, the recent update adds support for image and audio, among other kinds of file types and formats, expanding its use case even further.

Using Repairit for Desktop is also fairly straightforward, and the tool is quite capable and effective at fixing a variety of issues that could perhaps be causing your media files to become corrupted and rendering them unusable.

So, the next time you’re faced with corrupted, inaccessible files, you can repair and restore them using Wondershare Repairit for Desktop in a few simple steps on your Mac or Windows PC.

Wondershare Reapirit