Losing data on your computer can be a terrifying experience. It can happen to you irrespective of the device you’re using. So no matter whether it’s a Mac or a Windows PC, both are equally susceptible to data loss due to accidental deletion, formatting, corruption, and hardware failure.

Once a device has suffered data loss, recovering this data becomes a challenging and tedious job and calls for data recovery software with a high recovery rate for better success. Although you can find various data recovery software on the internet that promise to deliver well on this front, not all of them are as effective as they claim to be.

Wondershare Recoverit comes as an exception here. It’s an incredibly versatile data recovery tool that helps you recover various kinds of files, including lost or deleted music files, photos, videos, documents, and emails, among others. So if you’ve got a Mac, a Windows PC, or an external storage drive that has suffered data loss recently, Wondershare Recoverit is all you need.

Follow along as we check out Wondershare Recoverit in detail and list down the instructions to use Wondershare Recoverit for recovering data on your Mac or Windows PC.

What is Wondershare Recoverit?

Wondershare Recoverit is an all-in-one data recovery software that allows you to retrieve files that have been deleted accidentally or lost due to formatting issues, hardware damage to your computer, or any other reason. It’s available on both macOS and Windows, and you can even use it to recover data from external storage devices such as hard drives, flash drives, digital cameras, and SD cards.

Wondershare says Recoverit can help you recover more than 1000 types of file formats and can restore data lost in over 500 different scenarios, including accidental deletion, virus attack, device corruption, and many more.

In addition, besides being effective in recovering deleted photos, videos, and other media, Wondershare Recoverit also features an advanced video repair tool. As its name suggests, this tool lets you repair hi-res (4K and 8K) videos so you can recover original quality videos from devices such as DSLRs, drones, and digital cameras.

What are the Features of Wondershare Recoverit?

Wondershare Recoverit is a comprehensive data recovery tool. Here’s a list of some of the notable features that make it stand out from other data recovery software out there:

Multiple data recovery modes, including data recovery from crashed systems and advanced video recovery.

Built-in corrupted video repair to help you repair corrupted or truncated videos on your computer or external storage.

File previewing (before recovery) to let you check and ensure you’re recovering the correct file(s).

Easy (3-step) data recovery process.

Support for over 1000 types of file formats.

Ability to recover files from over 2000 different storage devices.

Extensive scope of use, ranging from accidental deletion to virus attack.

How to Recover Lost Data Using Wondershare Recoverit

Wondershare Recoverit is easy to use and has a simple 3-step data recovery process: Select, Scan, Recover. With Recoverit, you get three modes for file recovery: Hard Drives and Locations, System Crashed Computer, and Advanced Video Recovery, and one for video repair: Corrupted Video Repair.

The steps to use these are listed in the following sections. But first, download the Wondershare Recoverit software on your Mac or Windows PC from the link below, launch the installer, and follow the on-screen instructions to install it on your Windows PC or Mac.

Download Wondershare Recoverit: Mac | Windows

Next, launch Wondershare Recoverit on your computer and follow the steps in the following sections accordingly to recover the lost data from your Mac or Windows PC.

I. Recover Lost Data from Hard Drives and Other Locations

Wondershare Recoverit’s standard data recovery mode—and the one that’s ideal for most use cases—is Hard Drives and Locations. Using it, you can recover deleted photos and all sorts of other files (like videos, documents, PDFs, etc.) from your computer’s hard drives and other locations, as shown in the following steps:

Open Wondershare Recoverit and select Hard Drives and Locations from the left-hand menu. Depending on where your lost data was stored on your computer, select the drive under Hard Disk Drives or External Drives. Alternatively, click on Trash, Desktop, or Select Folder, depending on where your lost file(s) were stored. When prompted to grant Wondershare Recoverit full access to your computer’s drive, click on Setting Now and follow the on-screen instructions to allow access. Sit back and wait for the scan to finish. Once Wondershare Recoverit is done scanning, it will return all your lost files. Double-click on a file to preview it. Finally, either select all files or pick a few selected ones, depending on your requirement, and then click on the Recover button to recover them. When Wondershare Recoverit asks you to pick a location to save the restored files, choose one that’s different from its original location and click Save.

II. Recover Lost Videos Undiscovered by the Standard Recovery Method

A lot of the time, Wondershare Recoverit’s standard recovery method may fail to discover lost video files on your computer or external devices. If this has happened to you, too, you can use the Advanced Video Recovery feature to find and restore such videos.

Follow these steps to do this:

In Wondershare Recoverit main window, select Advanced Video Recovery. Choose the storage device that once contained the video files you want to recover. Select the format to narrow down your search and hit Start. Once Wondershare Recoverit finishes the scan and returns the lost files, double-click on the files you wish to preview. Select the video file(s) you want to recover and hit Recover. Choose the save location when prompted.

III. Recover Lost Data from a Crashed Computer

A system crash is inevitable. No matter whether you use Mac or Windows, you never know when it can run into issues and cost you data. Although Windows is generally considered to be more prone to such issues, macOS isn’t immune to such problems either.

Hence, to ensure you don’t lose valuable data when your system crashes, irrespective of the operating system you use, Wondershare gives you a dedicated mode for recovering data from a crashed computer.

Here are the steps to recover data from a crashed computer:

First, you need to prepare bootable media to boot into your crashed computer. Plug a USB drive into a working computer, launch Wondershare Recoverit, and select System Crashed Computer from the main screen. Click on Scan and select the USB drive on the following screen. Tap the Format button to begin formatting the drive and turn it into a bootable drive. With the bootable drive ready, plug it into the crashed computer and boot into it. Select either Hard Disk Copy or Data Recovery to recover the entire hard disk data or some particular files, respectively. Hit Start to start the scanning process. Once the scanning finishes, select the files you want to recover and click on Recover.

Can You Prevent Data Loss?

While it’s nice to have tools like Wondershare Recoverit in your arsenal, taking preventive steps in advance to reduce your chances of losing data never hurts. Here are some ways to prevent data loss on your devices:

Backup your data regularly

Encrypt your backups

Diversify your backups

Keep your devices up-to-date with the latest software

Protect storage devices from static electricity

Use anti-virus and anti-spyware programs to safeguard your devices against malware infections

Wondershare Recoverit Plans

Wondershare Recoverit is free to download and use. However, the free plan allows you to recover only 100MB of data and is limited in terms of functionality.

If you want to recover more data and get rid of this limit, you can upgrade to one of the paid plans: Essential, Standard, or Premium. The Essential plan costs $69.99 per year (for Windows) and $79.99 per year (for Mac) and lets you recover unlimited data with no size limitations. However, with this plan, too, you don’t get access to advanced features like Bootable Toolkit, Advanced Video Recovery, and Corrupted Video Repair.

For that, you have to either get the Standard plan (for $79.99 per year on Windows or $99.99 per year on Mac) if you just want the Bootable Toolkit feature or upgrade to the Premium plan, which costs $99.99 per year (for Windows) and $139.99 per year (for Mac) to unlock access to all Recoverit features, including Advanced Video Recovery and Corrupted Video Repair.

Besides, if you’re a student, you get 30% off on all plans. With this discount, here’s what each of these plans costs:

Essential: $55.99 (Mac) and $48.99 (Windows)

(Mac) and (Windows) Standard: $69.99 (Mac) and $55.99 (Windows)

(Mac) and (Windows) Premium: $97.99 (Mac) and $69.99 (Windows)

Recover Lost Data on Your Mac or Windows PC Effortlessly

Although taking regular backups and following other preventive measures is a smart practice to safeguard against data loss on your devices, sometimes, by the nature of how electronic devices work, you can never be sure when these devices might run into issues and end up costing you valuable data. It’s situations like these where tools like Wondershare Recoverit come to the rescue.

Recoverit greatly simplifies data recovery on Mac and Windows, thanks to its intuitive interface and easy-to-follow recovery process. Not only is it an effective photo recovery app that aids you in deleted photo recovery, but it also allows you to restore other forms of data on your computer and external media storage, like videos, PDFs, etc.

Likewise, Wondershare Recoverit also facilitates the recovery of lost data from crashed computers. And it even has a dedicated video recovery utility that digs down your system to find long and old video files that the standard recovery fails to discover.