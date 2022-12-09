With each iteration of iOS, Apple has added more and more features to its navigation app – Apple Maps. With iOS 15 in 2021, Apple even added augmented reality enhancements like Immersive Walking Directions to Apple Maps. If you have recently switched from an Apple iPhone to an Android smartphone or from a Mac to a Windows computer, you have probably figured out by now that Apple makes its Maps app exclusive to Apple devices.

However, if you are having a hard time getting used to Apple Maps alternatives, we have some good news for you. It is possible to use Apple Maps on both Android smartphones and Windows computers. However, it’s not as easy as tapping an app icon on an iPhone, and there are limitations as well.

With DuckDuckGo, you can access Apple Maps on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. For those who do not already know: DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine, uses Apple Maps as its default mapping software. Follow this guide if you want to know how to use Apple Maps on an Android smartphone or a Windows computer/laptop.

Accessing Apple Maps on Android and Windows devices is quite easy, and the best part is that you do not need to install another app on your device. You can use the existing browser on your Android/Windows device to access Apple Maps. For this guide, we will be using the Google Chrome browser. However, you can also use a browser of your choice to access Apple Maps on your Android/Windows device.

How to Use Apple Maps on Android Smartphones/Tablets

Head over to DuckDuckGo.com on the browser of your choice.

Type the location in the search bar (located at the top) and hit enter button.

You should now be able to see different tabs such as All, Images, Videos, News, and Maps. Tap on Maps, and you will be redirected to the Apple Maps page.

Click on the Directions button to view the driving/walking directions of the selected location from a specific location.

How to Use Apple Maps on Windows Laptops/Desktops

On your Windows PC, go to DuckDuckGo.com.

Type the location in the search bar and then either press Enter or click the magnifying glass button.



or click the magnifying glass button. A new web page will load with search results, and you should see different tabs for different categories, such as All, Pictures, Videos, News, and Maps. Once you click the Maps button, you will be redirected to the Apple Maps page.



On this page, you will be shown some details about the place you are looking for, and next to it, you will see the Directions button.



button. If you have already permitted your browser to find the place, you will be shown possible routes to it from your current location. Otherwise, you will have to enter the starting location.



Choose a route and click the Show Steps button to see the detailed route to the selected location.



It’s worth noting that accessing Apple Maps through DuckDuckGo has its own limitations, and most features, such as navigation, traffic information, and others, are not accessible. If you want to use all the features that Apple offers with Apple Maps, you still need an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. However, with the help of DuckDuckGo, users can definitely try Apple Maps.

FAQs on Using Apple Maps on Windows and Android

Can I use the Apple Maps app on Android smartphones? No, Apple has kept the Apple Maps app exclusive to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. So, no, you can not install the Apple Maps app on non-Apple devices. There is a workaround as explained in this article which involves using DuckDuckGo in order to use Apple Maps on Android devices. Is there a web version of Apple Maps? No, Apple doesn't offer a web version of Apple Maps. However, Apple does offer MapKit for developers, so (website and app) developers can integrate Apple Maps into their website/app. And that's exactly what DuckDuckGo has done. Can you use Apple Maps on Google smartphones? Apple Maps is exclusive to Apple devices - iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs. But there's a workaround that lets you use Apple Maps on Google Android phones. With the DuckDuckGo search engine, you can access Apple Maps on any Android smartphone, including Google Pixel smartphones. Can I use Apple Maps on Samsung smartphones? For using Apple Maps on a non-Apple device, all you need is a working browser. So, all the Samsung smartphones that come pre-loaded with a browser can be used for accessing Apple Maps via DuckDuckGo's search engine. But yeah, there's no Apple Maps app for Android. Can you use Apple Maps on browser? Only Apple devices like iPhones and Macs are officially compatible with Apple Maps. However, DuckDuckGo allows you to browse Apple Maps from any platform with a browser, including Windows and Android.