Indeed, we live in a world where technology and gadgets are integral to our daily lives. Smartphones, laptops, wearables, and smart home IoT devices have revolutionized how we work, communicate, and live. It’s important to connect everything, but at the same time, it isn’t easy. When it comes to an ecosystem, Apple is king, and brands need to work closely together to deliver the same kind of experience when we talk about Windows and Android devices.

What is Intel Unison?

Intel Unison is Intel’s answer to Microsoft’s Phone Link (formerly Your Phone), which is integrated and shipped with modern versions like Windows 10 and Windows 11. It is a unified platform developed by Intel that brings together hardware, software, and AI capabilities to provide users with a seamless, secure, and convenient computing experience.

Similar to Apple, Intel, and Microsoft are also trying to build their own ecosystem of devices that are connected and always in sync. With the introduction of Unison, Intel is trying to bridge the gap between a Windows device and a modern smartphone by enabling capabilities such as transferring files, managing notifications, and making and receiving calls on PCs or laptops.

Intel Unison App vs. Phone Link App

Microsoft’s Phone Link app and Intel’s Unison are both first-party apps that simultaneously bridge the gap between a phone and a PC. Both apps have identical features, with Phone Link being superior in terms of both UI and functionality.

It should be noted that while the standard features such as file transfer, phone calls via Bluetooth, SMS, and app notifications are available in both apps, we should also expect that some of the more advanced, attractive features such as screen mirroring, app continuity, cross-device web browsing and the ability to use mobile apps on the desktop are not limited to the Phone Link app but are exclusive to devices from manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Microsoft themselves.

The full list of devices supported by the Phone Link App Experience functionality can be found here: Supported devices for Phone Link app experiences.

Intel Unison Key Features:

The Intel Unison app provides some important features that allow users to connect their Windows PC/laptop to their Android phone or iPhone and access the phone’s content on the go, such as:

Notifications: Users can receive, interact with, and respond to notifications from their Windows devices. Text messaging: Users can read and reply to text messages directly from their Windows device PC. Media preview: Users can preview, sync and wirelessly transfer photos from their phones to their Windows PC without having to connect cables or card readers. File transfer: Users no longer have to rely on third-party apps to send and receive files to and from their Windows devices. The app allows users to drag and drop files between their phone and computer. Phone calls: Users can make and receive calls from their Windows PC or laptop via Bluetooth.

System Requirements:

The Intel Unison app experience is intended for and belongs to the Intel Evo platform and device lineup. In a nutshell, Intel Evo is an Intel certification program where a device powered by an Intel chip must meet certain aspects, such as performance and usability, set by Intel.

The certification is only awarded to laptops that meet or exceed certain requirements in terms of battery life, charging time, performance, and other features.

According to the official Microsoft Store listing, at least Windows build version Windows 11 version 22621.0 (22H2) or higher is required.

Intel Unison App: System Requirements

For Windows:

13th Gen Intel Evo-certified device

OS: Device running Windows 11 (22H2) build 22621.0 or higher

Architecture: x64

WiFi & Bluetooth support

Note: In our testing, we found that the app works fine on non-Evo certified devices with an 8th generation Intel chip or higher, and even works on machines with AMD Ryzen processors. This is because the app is still in development, and the system requirements have not yet been finalized.

For Android Phones and Tablets:

The device must be running Android version 9 or higher

For iPhone, iPad & iPod Touch:

Requires iOS 15.0 or later.

Requires iPadOS 15.0 or higher.

In addition to the above requirements, both devices must be on the same WiFi network.

How to Install Intel Unison App

To get started, we first need to go to the Microsoft Store app on a device running Windows 11 and type Intel Unison in the search box at the top.

Since the app is rolling out gradually, there is a chance that the app may not show up in the Microsoft Store search results in your country or region. To avoid this, click the link below. It will redirect you to the official Store page from where you can download the app.

First link

Second link

The steps for Android and iOS are simple and do not require additional prerequisites.

Just go to Google Play Store (for Android) or Apple App Store (for iOS), type Intel Unison in the search box, and tap the “Install” button.

To simplify things and reduce the extra steps, here are the direct store links that will redirect you to the official store listing.

Setting Up Intel Unison App:

Setting up the app is very simple and does not require any registration. Once the app is installed, run the installed app either from the Start menu or from Windows Search. Once the app is launched, you will be greeted with a splash screen that gives you an overview of the app and its features.

Note: Both devices must be on the same WiFi network, and Bluetooth must be turned on before performing the following steps.

1. You need to go through all the required conditions and give all the required permissions.

2. Open the smartphone app, accept the terms and conditions, grant the required permissions, and you are ready to go. You will also be asked to share your diagnostic data, which is completely optional and up to your decision.

3. At this step, the desktop app will prompt you to scan a QR code that will be displayed on your screen via the smartphone app to pair/connect both devices.

4. After scanning the QR code, you will be prompted to confirm the pairing code displayed on both devices to ensure that the correct device is paired and registered in the app.

5. After successful pairing, tap the “Get Started” button on your smartphone.

6. Depending on the operating system and Android/iOS version, a few additional permissions may be required.

7. You will see the successful pairing prompt indicating that the setup is complete and you are ready to use the app and its features.

Setting Up Unison App Notifications:

1. To set up notifications, click the Notifications button in the left navigation pane.

2. A pop-up window will appear with the Open Phone Settings button at the bottom. Clicking it will automatically open the Notifications settings page on your phone, and you will need to allow it to access the phone notifications.

3. Now, you can access app notifications in real time without interrupting your work and looking at your smartphone.

Setting Up Phone Calls:

1. To set up phone calls, click the Calls button in the left navigation pane.

2. In the pop-up window, click the Show me how button.

3. You will be prompted to pair your phone via Bluetooth to make or receive calls.

4. Pair your device with the companion app, and you are ready to go.

The steps above to set up the app are identical for Android and iOS, so setting up and using the app should be easy.

Conclusion:

Intel Unison is the next big approach to building an ecosystem and bridging the gap between a smartphone and a Windows computer. Windows and Android operating systems have evolved dramatically in recent years. Modern problems require modern solutions, and Intel Unison is one such approach to creating an ecosystem for the masses. If you enjoyed our post about Intel Unison App Overview, Setup & Features, share this post with your friends and let us know your feedback in the comments below.

FAQs about Using Intel Unison App

Is it possible to view my phone notifications on my laptop? Yes, it is possible to use Intel Unison to display your phone notifications on your laptop. Unison is a technology that enables four broad categories of phone activity on PC: calls, SMS, notifications, and transferring photos and files. This means that notifications from your phone will be displayed on your PC, including messages from various messaging apps, as long as there is an active Bluetooth connection. How to fix Intel Unison App not working? If you're having problems with the Intel Unison app, there are some steps you can take to troubleshoot. Here is what you need to do:

1. Restart the device: the first step is to restart your device to see if that fixes the problem.

2. Update Windows 11 OS: Make sure your Windows OS is up to date and has all the latest updates installed.

3. Update your Bluetooth driver: If the problem is related to Bluetooth connectivity, make sure your Bluetooth driver is up to date.

4. Repair or reset the Intel Unison App on Windows 11: Scroll down under the "Advanced Options" and click the Repair button under the "Reset" heading. If the Intel Unison App still doesn't work, click the Reset button, which will completely reset the app to its default state. Restart the system and check if the problem persists.

5. Run the Bluetooth troubleshooter: If the problem persists, try running the Windows 11 Bluetooth troubleshooter. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot > Find and fix other problems > Bluetooth. Follow the on-screen instructions to run the troubleshooter.

6. Uninstall and reinstall the Intel Unison App: If all the above methods still don't work, you need to uninstall and reinstall the Intel Unison App.