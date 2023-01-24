The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number is a 15-digit unique identifier for all cell phones. It is used to identify the phone and the manufacturer and whether it is original or counterfeit, and it also helps track a stolen device. It can be used to obtain important information about the phone and the user and also prevents fraud and theft.

IMEI numbers can blacklist devices, making them inoperable and unusable in the event of theft. Even if you don’t want to share your IMEI number, it can be helpful to know it and where to find it.

In this article, we will guide you on how to check IMEI on iPhone as well as Android devices using multiple methods. But let’s start with the basics first.

What is IMEI Number?

IMEI number is associated with the sim card slot of your smartphone, so if you have a dual sim smartphone, your device will have two IMEI numbers. Additionally, other devices like tablets with GSM modems also have an IMEI number associated with them.

No two smartphones can have the same IMEI number, so it’s a helpful tool for detecting a fake or stolen smartphone. If your smartphone gets stolen, the IMEI number can be used to block the device and make it useless. Additionally, it can be used to detect the location of your device.

Check IMEI Number on Any Smartphone

It is easy to find out the IMEI number of your mobile phone. However, the procedure may vary depending on the type of phone, its brand and operating system, and its availability.

To help you find your IMEI number, we will cover this topic in two sections:

How to check your smartphone’s IMEI number if you have it with you How to check your smartphone’s IMEI number if you do not have it or if it is stolen

How to Check IMEI Number of Your Smartphone When You Have It?

If you have your smartphone with you and are looking for the IMEI number, then follow the methods given below.

Method 1: Using a Dial Code: *#06#

This is a universal method to find the IMEI number of any device, whether it is an Android device or an iPhone. Follow the steps described below.

Open the phone app on your smartphone. Open the dial pad. Dial the USSD code: *#06# Your IMEI number will now pop up on the screen. Take a screenshot to save it or write it down on paper.

This method works for almost all devices. However, if it does not work for you, try the next method.

Method 2: From Settings – Android

For Android smartphones, you can use the About Phone settings to find out the IMEI and other important details about your smartphone.

Follow the steps described below.

Open the Settings app Scroll down and go to About Phone. You can also search for About Phone in the Settings search bar. Scroll down, and you will find the IMEI numbers associated with your device.

Method 3: Check IMEI iPhone

On iOS, you can check IMEI number of iPhone from the settings. Follow the steps outlined below.

Open the Settings app Go to General Now go to About Scroll down, and you will find the IMEI number of your iPhone.

The other option is to use finder or iTunes. First, connect your iPhone to your Mac (Catalina 10.15 or later) and launch the Finder. If you are on an older version of macOS, then open iTunes. Under the Summary tab, you will find your iPhone IMEI number listed at the bottom.

The procedure to check iPad IMEI is pretty similar to iPhone IMEI check we explained above.

Method 4: From the Sim Tray/Back Panel

Some smartphones have the IMEI number engraved on the SIM tray. Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones have it printed on a sticker on the back. If you own an iPhone 5 or 6s, you will also find the IMEI on the back.

How can you check the IMEI number of your smartphone if you don’t have it or if it’s stolen or lost?

If you lose your smartphone or it’s stolen, the police will ask for the IMEI number to lock the phone and find its location. In this case, the methods below will help you find out the IMEI number of your stolen account.

Method 1: From the Retail Bill

If you have the invoice for your smartphone, you will find the IMEI of the device printed/noted on the invoice. Invoices from e-commerce platforms also have it.

Method 2: From the Packaging

You should always keep the smartphone packaging instead of throwing it away, as it contains some important information about the device. The IMEI numbers and the serial numbers of the device are printed on the box. So always keep your original packaging/box handy.

Method 3: Check IMEI Android Using Google Find My Device

If you are an Android user and you lost your device and did not keep the bill or the box, there’s still a way out by using Google’s Find My Device. Follow the steps below to find out the IMEI number of your Android phone.

Go to Google Find My Device Sign in with the Google account associated with your Android device You will find the name of your device and its last location on your screen. Now tap on the info icon next to your Android device, and you will find the IMEI number.

How to Check if Your Device Is Original or Fake Using IMEI?

If you are looking to buy a reused or refurbished phone, you can check the status and authenticity of the device by its IMEI number. In this way, you can protect yourself from fraud and determine whether your device is original or fake.

There are some services and websites that you can use to check the authenticity of the device by its IMEI number. Below are some services/websites that you can use to check the status of your device.

Method 1: Manufacturer’s Website

The easiest way to get legal information about your device is to visit the manufacturer’s website. Follow the given steps to find out the status of your smartphone by its IMEI and serial number.

Go to the website of the manufacturer of your device. (You can find it below) Enter the IMEI or serial number of your device. Perform human verification.

You will find the most important details, such as the phone’s model number, remaining warranty, activation date, and other information.

Manufacturer Websites:

Interestingly, there is no dedicated page to check IMEI or warranty information of Samsung devices on the Samsung website.

If you buy a new phone, its status on the website should not be active, and the warranty must also be checked. For a reused and refurbished device, you can check the purchase date and the remaining warranty.

Method 2: IMEI.info

​IMEI.info website is one of the most trusted third-party websites that allows you to check and verify an original or fake device. Follow the given steps to verify the authenticity of the phone with the help of this website.

Go to IMEI.info on your browser. Enter the IMEI number of your device. Finish the human verification and click Check. You will get the details of your device, such as the model number, specifications, and release date. You can also check if your device is blacklisted by using the paid service.

If you buy a refurbished phone, it is very important that you match the technical data of the phone (which you can find in the settings under “About Phone“) with the data on IMEI.info by using the IMEI number of the device. If you find an anomaly, the device is either a fake or an imitation. You should also check if the device is blacklisted to make sure you are not buying a stolen device.

How to Check if Your iPhone is Refurbished

When buying an Apple iPhone, it’s important to check whether the device is new or refurbished/used. You can check this in your iPhone’s settings.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General and click on Info. Now check the model number of the device. The first letter of the model number represents the status of the device.

M: The device was purchased new from Apple.

F: Remanufactured from Apple or a vendor.

P: Personalized (engraved) device.

N: A replacement device for a defective iPhone.

IMEI vs MEID

MEID is what you get on CDMA phones (like those using the Verizon or Sprint network), just like IMEI on GSM phones (like AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.) Mobile Equipment Identifier (MEID) is also commonly known as an Electric Serial Number (ESN). While IMEI is a unique 15-digit number, MEID is a unique 14-digit number used for the same purpose.

The procedure to find MEID number of your iPhone or Android device is exactly the same as finding the IMEI number, as we have explained above.

IMEI Check Made Easy for Any Phone

That’s it! So you can check your device’s IMEI number and use it to locate and lock your stolen device, as well as to verify the authenticity of your device when you buy it. Finally, you can’t rely solely on your device’s IMEI number alone to verify its authenticity because it can be cloned.

Therefore, we recommend you analyze your device, packaging, specs, software, and features carefully before buying. Always buy cell phones from reputable stores and websites. Also, keep the packaging and the invoice safe, as they can be of great use if the device is stolen or if you want to resell it.

