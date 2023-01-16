Every new iPhone comes with a basic one-year international warranty. Apple offers 90 days of free technical support and one year of hardware repairs. Normally, we never need to check the warranty status of our iPhones, but there are certain situations when we need them.

Suppose you have a hardware problem with your iPhone, and you can not remember the exact date of purchase. Then you need to check the warranty status. Or another situation, maybe you buy a used iPhone and want to check if it is still under warranty.

Regardless of the situation, there are several ways to check the warranty status of the iPhone, and we have discussed them all in this article. But in order to check the iPhone warranty status, you’d need to have your iPhone serial number handy.

How to Find the Serial Number of Your iPhone

You can find the serial number on the original box of your iPhone or the invoice. If you do not have it, do not worry. You can retrieve it from your iPhone using the following steps.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “General” in the settings.

3. Now click on About, and here you will see the serial number.

Pro Tip: You can long-press the serial number to copy it.

4 Ways to Check iPhone Warranty Status

Now that you have your iPhone’s serial number handy let us see how you can check the warranty status of the iPhone.

Check iPhone Warranty Status From Settings

The easiest way to check the iPhone warranty status is via the “Settings” app. Right in the Settings app, you can see if the limited warranty or AppleCare+ covers your iPhone or if the coverage has expired. Follow the steps below to determine the remaining warranty for your iPhone.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Now, tap General.

3. Under General, tap About.

4. Depending on your iPhone warranty status, you may now see one of the options “Limited Warranty,” “AppleCare+,” or “Coverage Expired.”

You’ll see your iPhone’s expiration date if it is still under warranty.

On Check Coverage Website

Apple offers a “Check Coverage” landing page where users can check the warranty status of their iPhones. Not only can they check warranty status, but they can also check eligibility to purchase additional AppleCare coverage. Anyway, let us take a look at the steps to check the warranty status on the Check Coverage page.

1. Open Safari or any other browser on your iPhone.

2. Visit the Check Coverage page.

3. Enter the serial number of your iPhone.

4. Below the serial number, you need to enter a captcha code.

5. Then, tap Continue.

Now you can see the service and support coverage for your iPhone. Check if it says Repairs and service coverage: Active.

Use Apple Support App

Apple offers its users a special support app that allows them to troubleshoot various issues with their devices and schedule repairs at the nearest Apple Service Center. Apart from all these use cases, the Apple Support app also helps you check the warranty status. Follow the steps below to use the Apple Support app to check your iPhone’s repair and service coverage.

1. Open the Apple Support app on your iPhone. If it is not installed on your iPhone, you can download it from the App Store.

2. Scroll down and tap “Check Coverage” under “Support Tools.” Here you will see all your devices listed under “My Devices.”

3. Tap on the name of your iPhone. Now you should see the remaining coverage of your iPhone.

4. However, if for some reason you can not see your iPhone under “My Devices” or want to check the warranty status of another iPhone, you can find Enter Serial Number above “My Devices” and tap on it.

5. Enter the serial number of your iPhone and tap Next.

Now the “Coverage” screen should appear.

From My Support Page

You can also check the warranty status of your iPhone on the My Support website. This is the web version of the Apple Support app. Follow the steps below to check your iPhone warranty on the My Support page.

1. Open Safari or any other browser installed on your iPhone

2. Go to the My Support page.

3. Login with your Apple ID.

4. Now, you can see all the devices you have logged into with your Apple ID under My Devices.

5. Tap on the name of your iPhone.

On the next page, you will find all the details about your iPhone, including the date of purchase and the expected expiration date.

Don’t Use Any Third-party App or Website to Check Your iPhone Warranty Status

There are many third-party apps and websites (especially IMEI-based) that purport to check the warranty status on iPhones. We strictly advise against using such apps or websites to check iPhone warranty status. Besides, you can’t rely on the warranty information on such websites. When Apple already offers four official ways to get warranty details, there is no reason to try unauthorized websites.

Checking iPhone Warranty Status Is Easy

Knowing the iPhone warranty details becomes essential when you are facing some problems with your iPhone. There is more than one way to know all the details about your iPhone warranty. You can do it through the Settings app or use the Apple Coverage website or the Apple Support app. Which method do you find easier to check your iPhone’s warranty status? Let us know in the comments.

FAQs about Checking Warranty Status of iPhone

How do I know if my iPhone is still under warranty? One of the easiest ways to know if your iPhone is still under warranty is to go to Settings > General > About and look for the warranty status. Depending on your iPhone warranty status, you may now see one of the options, "Limited Warranty," "AppleCare+," or "Coverage Expired." How do I know if my Apple product is original? You can check the purchase date, warranty status, and other coverage details to find out if your iPhone product is original. If you check https://selfsolve.apple.com/agreementWarrantyDynamic.do and find that your device's serial number does not match any entry, it is a counterfeit. However, if the warranty has expired or is about to expire, it means you have purchased a used device. How to check iPhone activation date by IMEI? We generally discourage users from checking iPhone activation dates using IMEI on third-party websites. Still, if you insist, you can visit iunlocker.com and input your IMEI number, which fetches your iPhone warranty status. There is no real way to check the iPhone activation date but you can check the warranty status instead. Can I claim warranty on iPhone without receipt? Technically, it's good to have the purchase invoice while claiming warranty, but Apple usually doesn't ask for a receipt while honoring warranty. Apple will service a device without requiring a receipt. The only time they ask for receipt is when they can't access the warranty details, like when the device was purchased in a different country. Are hardware repairs covered by my iPhone warranty? Yes, hardware repairs are covered for one year by the iPhone warranty. Additionally, you can extend your warranty for additional years with AppleCare+, which covers all breakdowns, defects, and malfunctions covered by the standard warranty.

